In the scheme of “what’s important,” and worth spending a minute of your time on, I don’t know how it gets MORE important than this:

Telling your legislators in Washington, D.C. to please join 50 legislators in getting us out of the World Health Organization.

I keep investigating how the WHO Pandemic Treaty and other related agreements are set up. Basically, it's a total cluster, with various powerful elites fighting for power. What's clear is that this globalist group wants to dictate to its 193 member countries pandemic public health policy, vaccine and drug distribution, and even free speech.

Right now it's impossible to figure out how this big power struggle will land. Member countries are weighing in. But what's clear is that HR 79, the WHO Withdrawal Act has the support of 50 members of the US Congress.

And we need a lot more. That's where you come in.

I built a one-click letter campaign, that sends the message loud and clear, to your elected representatives in Washington, that your ongoing support of their position in Washington depends on them joining legislators who don't want WHO to dominate US policies.

To send this letter, you don't even need to look up your legislators. Just click, and with your zip code, the letter sends, from you, to the right senator and House representative.

Please check out the letter here, send it, and get everyone you can, to send it. The only hope we have of retaining American sovereignty, is heavy public pressure on our elected representatives.

Imagine how much worse another pandemic would be, if that Bill Gates-funded Ethiopian Communist leader, Tedros, is calling all the shots on everything from vaccines to free speech, in our country.

If they took legal control of American lives, all our elected and unelected officials would have to do next time is say, "Sorry, there's nothing I can do." This could affect us regarding "climate change" and "cyber pandemics," too. WHO has said it is shifting its focus from infectious disease to "climate change."

Please send the letter and get others to do so! For a deeper dive, please see the P.S. below.

P.S. I've said since 2020 that the best thing we can do, to take on a 1,000-headed monster, is for each of us to commit to a cause, and take on one of the heads. James Roguski is doing just that. He has been tireless in his efforts to track the WHO Pandemic Treaty, and make sense of it.

Some of his interviews are here. (Warning, this is a dive down a rabbit hole, for you "fact finders.")

Check out his website www.ExitTheWho.com, as well.

