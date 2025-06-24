My whole life, since I got sick in my late 20’s, I’ve been on the hunt for easy practices that maintain my good health, since regaining it, half my life ago.

And I’m excited to share with you the things that WORK. Even better when they’re free, or super cheap.

COFFEE ENEMAS make the cut, after discarding 99% of what marketers sell you promising you’ll detoxify. (Because most of it is high-profit, low-efficacy stuff.) Yes, you read that right–I highly recommend coffee enemas.

It’s not really an enema and it sounds weird, I know. Hang in here with me. They’re so powerful for cleansing your liver–but not as a standalone or “magic bullet” practice by themselves. Let me explain:

The Liver: Your Detox Powerhouse

So much happens in the liver, we probably got it wrong about the heart being the central organ. Yes, the heart pumps blood, but the liver has well over 500 documented functions. Some scientists think as many as 1,000!

Your liver affects how you look and how you feel, in so many ways. It works 24-7 for you, till your last moment on Earth.

And we just don’t stop and think about our liver, since we never see it, or feel it working like we can with our heart, when we feel our pulse.

But the liver is filtering out toxins like environmental chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and all the stuff that’s in our food, even though we may try to eat clean. The liver can get sluggish from overwork and being so burdened by toxicity.

(In my upcoming Sept 2025 book, Take Daily, we’ll explore how liver and kidney damage are one of the prices we pay for taking so many supplements! Since most supplements are made of industrial byproducts, and most also use solvents, and sometimes several or even dozens of other chemicals.)

How Coffee Enemas Work

You aren’t actually irrigating the colon. That’s why it’s not an enema. People have called it an enema for decades, just because, well, you do put it in the anus–and people know what the word enema means. But it’s really an implant, not an enema.

You’re holding room-temp, organic coffee (preferably made with a french press, rather than brewed) in the lower transverse colon, for 12 to 15 minutes ideally. Your first time, maybe 4 to 5 minutes is more realistic. John and I have both taken to doing it in the bathtub; this is the most comfortable way to do it.

Caffeine and other compounds like theobromine and palmitic acids enter the liver directly through the portal vein and can:

Stimulate bile flow

Help your liver flush out toxins immediately

Boost production of glutathione, your body’s master antioxidant (which makes you feel like a million bucks)

There’s More to Detoxing

We have had people do the GreenSmoothieGirl 26-Day Detox, except they skip the entire diet, and just do the coffee enemas, hoping to get the results that way.

But coffee enemas help bring physical byproducts and chemical toxins out, after a high-fiber, nutrient dense diet has been breaking down mucoid plaque in the colon for a day, or a week, or longer.

Our detox is 26 days with no dairy, no meat, no oil, no refined sugar, no flour, no added salt, no coffee (that you drink), and no alcohol–which is hydrating the body as well as dilating ducts, which will make the coffee enema be so much more productive.

So what DO you eat, on the plan? Entirely plants. Luckily, there are hundreds of vegetables, greens, fruits, legumes, grain-like foods (like seedfruits), nuts and seeds, that provide you with all the nutrients you need for a successful detox.

Once you’ve done this for a day, or you can even start a week or more into the Detox, coffee enemas can not only radically improve the output of toxicity–they can also relieve any temporary Herxheimer reactions (or “cleansing crisis” symptoms) you may have.

The most common cleansing reactions are headaches, fatigue, aches, rashes, or other temporary reactions as the body may have toxins flooding out. (They went in hard, and they sometimes come out hard, too, especially for people who’ve done chemotherapy or have taken pharmaceutical drugs in the past. But coffee enemas can really help with those symptoms.)

The plant-based diet, low in fats, easy to digest–frees up energy (normally digestion takes up 65% of the body’s available energy) and the body begins to go to work, breaking down rubbery mucoid plaque that may have been lining your colon for years or decades.

(I didn’t believe this, really, when I read Dr. Bernard Jensen’s book of my grandmother’s, 30 years ago, until I saw the rubbery tire-like material leave my own body, in my own first detox, half my life ago. I saw a lot of it, actually. It came out for days. It was shaped exactly like the intestines. Unmistakably. Just as Dr. Jensen wrote about in his book, and showed hundreds of photos from the 1950’s to 1970’s. Often with tongs holding up the “cattarhal mucoid plaque.”)

So if these chunks of “tire rubber” are breaking down, let’s help it come out! Enter a continuously plant-based diet for 26 days AND coffee “enemas.”

In addition to the tire rubber-like stuff, I have also done the detox and eliminated a 5” or once even a 12” parasite, during a coffee “enema.”

Amazingly, one of our detoxers eliminated an 8’ long parasite in 3 separate pieces! She took photos of it, because otherwise it would be so hard to believe.

(I took a pic of the 12” parasite too, years ago, and posted it on Facebook. Not in the post, because not everyone wants to see that. But in the comments, if people asked.

The only way I can explain how I’d grown that parasite is that it happened a year after moving to Florida, where despite eating a whole-food, plant-based diet for many years–I ate crab cakes, about a dozen times in that year prior.

I figured, “when in Rome.” I won’t be doing that again. After the 12” parasite, zero crab cakes for me!)

We have had hundreds of our detoxers take photos of parasites, nests of larvae or eggs, and also gobs of precursor stones (or, crystalline structures in the bile ducts throughout liver and gallbladder).

They eliminated them during the 26-day program, and especially if they were willing to add coffee enemas as an adjunct to the program.

Our lead health coach, Helen, and I debate whether we should REQUIRE that people do the coffee enemas. I agree with Helen that we probably should.

However, I don’t know how to convince someone who’s never done a detox before, to put a cup of joe in their butt. (Preferably up to 4 cups.)

It’s not something you can easily bring up, right out of the gate. So, most of the time, our detoxers join us having no intention whatsoever of doing this.

But then they’re in our huge Facebook group of veteran detoxers, who tell them what a great experience it is.

(After a learning curve–your first time or two can be, well, comedic. We do give you instructions to try to make it easy, and successful. If you can’t hold the coffee in for 12-15 minutes, that’s fine, and that’s normal. Since your liver filters your entire blood supply every 4 minutes, even holding it in for 4 minutes is useful!)

You holding the coffee in the lower 6” of your transverse colon causes the coffee to be taken up in the bed of hemorrhoidal veins, to the hepatic system–to dilate the hundreds of ducts, and dump stuff out.

Toxins are dumped from hundreds of liver ducts, down into the lower colon to be eliminated, with the coffee!

One of the mechanisms of action of the detox program is to break hardened materials down–for elimination. But another mechanism is dilation–of blood vessels, and ducts, to cleanse fluids such as bile and blood.

Everything you eat during the 26 days is conducive to dilation of vessels and ducts. (Alcohol and coffee, by the way, and also animal foods–are constricting, as well as dehydrating. Very counter-productive to getting a good liver and gallbladder flush, and they’re banned for those 26 days.)

In the case of the coffee enema, another of its mechanisms of action is that it causes the body to produce up to 800% more glutathione, a “feel-good” natural chemical.

It’s really not the same “buzz” you get from drinking coffee, because it doesn’t go through the stomach and GI tract, to acidify the whole body. And in fact, the amount of caffeine in your blood after a “coffee enema” is about as much as you’d have in your blood 8 hours after DRINKING a single cup of coffee.

So, the systemic absorption of caffeine is extremely low. You’re using the caffeine only for a specific purpose–to dilate ductwork, to release toxins–and you’re not absorbing it throughout the body. (With the need to then neutralize or buffer the acids, using up minerals.)

The Synergy: Nutrition + Coffee Enemas

We just added before-and-after labs to the Detox package, and my friend Alan Hopkins, M.D. and I did a video about how to interpret your labs.

You’ll see, with numbers, the dramatic difference that “cleaning house” can make, on your heart disease and diabetes risk, your level of inflammation, and your liver and kidney health.

The plant-based, organic, whole-food diet, plus eliminating what comes up quickly, with the coffee enemas (and some other optimization strategies in the detox manual) might just give you:

more mental clarity

more energy

better skin

a sense of lightness and energy

average weight loss of 12.3 lbs

relief from inflammation and aches

