Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Malen's avatar
Mark Malen
Jul 4

I've just found your Substack and enjoying the articles. I've been thinking of trying a coffee "enema" for a while now, but have been a bit hesitant. While I've heard really good things about it, my concern is that I've recently learned that coffee may be toxic. I'll leave an article supporting that claim. If it is true, that coffee is toxic, then putting it in our bodies, in any way, might actually be harmful. It brings up the general question as to whether it's ever therapeutic to put any amount of poison into our bodies. https://substack.com/@medicinegirl/p-146030107

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelly's avatar
Kelly
Jun 25

Thanks for the information on the importance of the liver and the support of coffee enemas. Yesterday Dr Group posted a short on liver and disease. https://youtu.be/HYqjEYRMF2g?feature=shared

I would venture to say a collaboration of some kind between the two of you would be rich!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robyn Openshaw
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture