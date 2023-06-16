A well-known political conservative and liberal, Steve Bannon and Naomi Wolf, teamed up to publish a 420-page summary of the 100K’s of pages of Pfizer clinical trial data.

3,500 professionals with backgrounds in medicine, law, and science organized into teams, to review what has been released thus far.

Pfizer redacted important information, and much of the 1.2M pages of trial documentation has not yet been released. However bad you think Pfizer’s own data was—it’s probably worse than you think. And doesn’t match up whatsoever with the “safe and effective” lies we have been told for over 2.5 years now.

I have reviewed the 420-page analysis and summary, and recorded a 40-minute review of what I consider to be the most important parts. You can listen to it here. Put it on 1.5X speed, and it will take you 25 minutes.

The CDC and FDA said as recently as last summer, that “shedding” from vaccines is a “myth” and “misinformation,” and pushed past all the clear safety and data warning signals, issuing “emergency use authorization” for the injection, even after 182 people died in the first two weeks of the vaccination campaign.

A 2016 government-funded study shows quite the opposite, and proved that shedding does happen and causes harm to the unvaccinated.

Pfizer’s own trials show:

*The need for men to use double protection having sex with a woman of child-bearing years to avoid “environmental exposures”

*mRNA and spike leaving the injection site and crossing blood-organ barriers into testes, ovaries and brain, causing damage and 1,290 different types of adverse events

*3.7% of the 32,686 injured in the clinical trial died shortly after receiving the shots, despite the trials allowing no seniors, and only people without known health problems

*Pregnant women were not allowed in the trial, but:

*270 pregnant women reported adverse events, and somehow Pfizer lost most of them, but of the 32 tracked, 28 of their babies died (87.5%)

*The deluge of adverse events being reported was so massive, Pfizer had to hire 2,400 fulltime staff to track them in the 12-week study, but still managed to not track 20K of those reporting adverse events.

*Of the 32,686 injured in the trial, 60% were lumped together as “recovered” or “recovering.” (How is “recovering” discerned, and how do they belong in the same category with “recovered?”)

Please listen to the video or audio “Cliff’s Notes” here, and share with people you know, especially people who continue to subscribe to the “safe and effective” promise.

Thank you for your support of my work. Substack has been the blogging platform for free speech, but recently multiple of my medical-freedom activist and researcher colleagues have been demonetized here.

If the Restrict Act passes, Rumble and Substack and Telegram and every other alt-media platform will be subject to “civil penalties” and fines if they publish what a new bureau policing speech deems “hate speech” or “misinformation,” which are not defined.

And of course, this anti-free-speech power grab will similarly punish people like me. The Restrict Act does not even allow for any rule of law, a bedrock principle of fairness and essential civil liberties guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights wherein you are innocent until proven guilty.

So, if you benefit from my work, please consider supporting us with a $10/mo subscription or one-time donation, as we are in the trenches fighting for medical freedom, come what may, but this work consumes much of my time and my team’s.

Also please send this one-click letter campaign to your elected representatives in Congress, opposing the Restrict Act and the WHO Pandemic Treaty. Our content sometimes contains links that benefit us.

