Each fall, for 21 years in a row now, I have secured some amazing deals on bulk quantities of super-healthy whole-foods pantry staples that people can buy, to prepare for the winter ahead. I used to set up orders on tables in my garage, for in-person pickup!

It’s a nonprofit event that I do, having now helped put $1 million worth of healthy food in pantries across America.

The average US grocery store has some 40,000 items, but with global trade breaking down, that isn’t going to be the case, going forward.

So our Group Buy is a timely opportunity to stock up on highly nutritious, whole-foods items with a long shelf life, that can help sustain you through any shortages or crisis.

Preparedness Has Never Been More Important

The GreenSmoothieGirl annual Group Buy has always been about high-nutrition preparedness, but it’s never been more important than this year.

I listen to a lot of macroeconomic analysis, and I’ve heard a number of senior-level investment and finance advisors saying, essentially, they don’t see any safe place to put your life’s savings right now.

While Bitcoin is my favorite place to separate myself from the failing dollar, I do agree that the outlook is bleak, and we’ll all likely lose a lot of what we’ve saved for. It’s just a question of how much.

The Bank of England (temporarily) bailed out the UK’s bond market earlier this month, to avert pensioners finding no checks in the mail, going forward.

Japan, China, and all of Europe are ahead of us, in terms of their energy instability, food crises, and looming monetary crises (believe it or not, they’ve printed more money and extended more “almost free money” loans than we have).

But all those issues are coming here, too. As the US raises interest rates time and time again, it’s hurting the entire world, even if tightening lending conditions may be necessary to bring our inflation under control. (And so far, even after a year of the fastest-ever increases in interest rates, inflation has come down only half a percentage point.)

And since food and water are the first things to consider in your preparedness plan, this year’s Group Buy is especially opportune.

Here are the food and nutrition items available to you this month, at our limited-time discount pricing:

1. Top-Quality Bulk Almonds, Pecans, and Walnuts

We highly encourage you to stock up on raw almonds, which would be my #1 recommended food storage item, along with walnuts and pecans. And this year, we’re offering all three at great prices!

The latest crop from our favorite farmer in sunny California, these truly raw nuts are not certified organic, but the closest you can get! No heat is used in de-shelling, and they’re unfumigated, unpasteurized, non-GMO, and naturally gluten & allergen-free.

All three will store indefinitely in the freezer, but I’ve found that they’ll also stay fresh for years if you put them in jars with tight-fitting lids, in a dark pantry.

2. Discounted GreenSmoothieGirl Products

From our own product line, we’re offering two fabulous food items and two important supplements — with a Buy 2 Get 1 Free discount:

Superfood Complete-Meal Plant Proteins

Both of our super-clean proteins are in stock for the Group Buy — which hasn’t been the case for a full year now, with supply chains so difficult. You can choose from our Grass Fed Bone Broth Protein or the Organic Superfood Complete Plant Protein Meal, which comes in three flavors (rich chocolate, light vanilla, & neutral-tasting).

Organic Sprouted Seeds

We also formulated two high-quality sprouted seed products for you: Sprouted Flax and TriOmega (organic sprouted broccoli, chia and flax seeds). They have a shelf life of two years, and they don’t require refrigeration, even after opening!

When combined, these two products cover all the bases: One scoop of any of our proteins, plus a scoop of Sprouted Flax or TriOmega is a complete, square meal that provides perfect nutrition — without heat or preparation. And in a pinch, three scoops of each could make for a satisfying, nourishing day (obviously not what you’d choose — but if you had to).

Ultimate Minerals

I don’t take many supplements, but our Ultimate Minerals is just concentrated humic and fulvic acids, right from ancient plant deposits — everything the soils are depleted in, in a whole-food form. It’s exactly what the roots of plants are supposed to draw from the earth, to nourish them as they grow.

Ultimate Minerals contains 90+ minerals and trace minerals, and many vitamins and enzymes as well. (And not the synthetic or “isolated” nutrients that I’ve written about extensively, which aren’t how your body utilizes nutrition.)

Plus, it has no expiration date — you can keep it on hand indefinitely.

PreZymePro

I formulated this product myself, after testing many probiotic brands only to find most of them have no living probiotics at all. It combines probiotics and digestive enzymes into an all-in one capsule that helps you maintain a healthy gut or rehab distressed digestion.

PreZymePro supplies 15 different strains of living probiotics, plus the prebiotics they feed on, and enzymes to digest fats, carbohydrates, and proteins. (More often than not, we’re out of stock on this item, because we make it in small batches to ensure maxim potency. It has a two-year shelf life, and you can stock up and freeze the extra, if you wish.)

3. Truly Raw Wildflower Honey

Finally, this year’s Group Buy also includes pure, unpasteurized wildflower honey from Utah’s White Lake Farms. This honey is mesh-harvested, not filtered, and it’s cold extracted. Stored properly in glass in a cool location, honey is the most naturally stable food you can buy; it literally never goes bad!

Order by October 31st

You have until the end of this month to place your order. If you’re willing to round up orders among your health-oriented neighbors and friends, we provide a spreadsheet that make it easy to track everything and even mark up the price 10 or 20%, to make it worth your time.

When the order arrives, you package and distribute the items in smaller quantities to your community. For instance, someone may want just one bag of protein, 10 pounds of almonds, and one 5-pound tub of raw honey, for instance.

Make a note on your calendar right now, if you can’t place an order today, because people always email us the first week of November, but by then, this year’s Group Buy will be closed — it’s a once-a-year event!

Preparedness Info Like No Other

Finally, for a deeper dive into many other aspects of emergency preparedness, check out this free Preparedness 101 class I did for you. As a seasoned lifelong prepper (I was born into a community that kept a year’s worth of food on hand at all times, for example — a practice I have continued for three decades now), I offer some unusual ideas and perspectives that you’re unlikely to hear from others who teach this topic.

My presentation includes lots of things to consider having on hand — and the good news is that many of the strategies I share are free or super inexpensive.

I hope you’ll take advantage of both of these great offerings — our Group Buy and my Preparedness 101 class. Enjoy!



