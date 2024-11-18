What Happened to Airbnb and Vrbo?
I recently went on a weekend trip to an adorable town in Florida called Mt. Dora.
It’s a few hours away, and we wanted to spend half the day buying more fruit trees and perennial edible plants at A Natural Farm there. And figured we’d make a weekend of it.
I chose a place to rent listed on Vrbo that was $119 per night, for two nights, and at checkout, I was paying $482.
Take a look at that math a little more closely. I paid more in “fees,” than my two-night stay cost.
So, the game here, played by both of the “monopolistic companies with no other competitors” is:
Let property owners show a low price, to get attention. Then blast people with “fees” that more than double their cost.
Don’t you think of a “fee” as being something like 1% to 15% – not 100%+?
Or does the home owner actually get just $119 per night, and Vrbo and the cleaning crew get just as much? Airbnb is often called Airbnbust lately, and I’ve read that both companies have gotten clobbered by fewer people having the money to book vacation rentals.
So I hadn’t used Vrbo much, but I’d used Airbnb a lot. Here’s why I’ve sworn off Airbnb:
This past August, I went to Utah to celebrate all four of my kids’ birthdays that happen in that same 3-week period. (I know, it’s weird. Long story.)
I booked a place on Airbnb where the amenities were great, but the host literally used the door code to let herself into our unit, when we were a little late on the 10 am checkout.
She’d messaged me the day before saying we needed to be out by 10 am. Keep in mind we stayed there for THREE WEEKS, and I told her we visit Utah for weeks at a time, twice a year.
Most people would consider us a valuable customer with future potential? Seems like being super rigid about a weirdly early checkout isn’t a great idea. But that’s what happened.
There were several marketing pieces inside the apartment trying to get us to book directly with them next time (one assumes that’s so Airbnb doesn’t get a lot of the money).
And we paid 250% of what the long-term residents’ rent was, in the complex. Fine, it’s a short-term rental, I get it.
But I wrote back asking if we could have an 11 am checkout. She replied with a link demanding I pay her $150 for that privilege.
I did not answer; I was working. Then she wrote again demanding we be out by 10 am. I didn’t answer that, either.
The next morning, at 10:15, she let herself into the apartment and yelled “HOUSEKEEPING!”
Anyway we were zipping up our suitcases, and went downstairs to put suitcases in the car and leave. She was in her car next to ours, either taking photos of us or filming us, not sure which.
In addition to feeling a little bullied and surveilled–the toilet flushed only sometimes, nails poked out of the super-cheap, worn-out carpets, and all the furniture was old and uncomfortable.
But, I gave the place a 3-star review afterwards.
I said far less about it than what I’ve written above. They give you very few characters to work with. I didn’t even mention the box of bandaids we’d had to buy of tiny nails we stepped on every day. I wrote just a little of what I’ve just told you–including that the gym and pool were excellent.
Airbnb refused to publish my review. Ah. So I think now I know why I’m always so amazed, when I go on that platform and EVERY piece of property is described as fabulous in virtually every way, and every host is responsive and everyone loved working with them.
It’s because if you submit a review they don’t like, they just won’t publish it.
Anyway, this whole concept is way outside the scope of the topics I normally talk about. But I’ve been fascinated by (and nervous about) the biggest real estate company in the world not actually owning any real estate (Airbnb) gobbling up market share, as people began “revenge spending” after the lockdowns, with their stimulus money.
And after these two recent experiences, I feel like I have some clues or theories about things I’ve wondered about. It’s a little scammy to say a room is $119/night when it’s really going to cost $241/night.
And it’s a bit scammy to show reviews, when you’ve refused to publish any that aren’t stellar.
My neighbors and I are fascinated by a house that was built on our street and completed last year, where the description of the place online doesn’t match the actual experience there.
It’s the subject of much gossip in the ‘hood because it’s one of the strangest houses I’ve ever seen. For instance, the front door is on the back of the house. And it’s a BEACH house with no “outdoor living”–not the smallest deck, or patio, just nothing.
I have to wonder, do people complain about the place, but potential beach-vacation seekers never see the complaints, because Airbnb just won’t publish them?
It was booked every weekend but two, all summer. Even with many industry reports saying this was a dreadful summer for Airbnb, the airline industry, and tourism in general.
And I write all this to ask:
What’s been YOUR experience with either of the “duopoly?”
(I might have just made that word up, but have you noticed how there are TWO, when an industry gets disrupted and something very new becomes super popular? A monopoly, only it’s not, because you have TWO choices. Duopoly?
And you can hardly tell one from the other. Vrbo and Airbnb. Lyft and Uber. Costco and Sam’s Club.)
I would love to hear if you’ve had any similar experiences (or different!) with the “biggest real estate companies in the world!” Airbnb and Vrbo.
Thank you for your support of my Substack blog! And any commentary you want to share. This one’s a little different, back to regularly scheduled topics, next!
I've had fabulous experience with Airbnb as a host and as a guest. I've had less overall experience with VRBO. I prefer Airbnb's process from both sides, but never had a problem with VRBO.
As a host, my goal was to have 100% satisfaction. I was very proud of the home that my husband and I bought to be an investment property while keeping it in our estate until our son and his wife were able to buy it from us. To get good reviews, I was 100% transparent on the listing. I pointed out some of the quirky features in the house, and I made a comment about a bathroom about the decorating being outdated. I didn't want anyone to be surprised by something that they wouldn't think was perfect. I was very responsive to my guests when they reached out to me, I had a welcome basket of goodies that was not mentioned in my listing, etc. In short, this paid off, my reviews all had perfect ratings and I was rewarded with the highest honor - "Guest Favorite."
As a guest, I spend a good amount of time researching, including reading all of the reviews. I totally understand that you were angry that Airbnb didn't publish your review. I've never heard of this happening and my experience with Airbnb's customer service was always positive whether I needed help as a host or as a guest. After a guest's review is published, the host is able to respond with their own comments. If Airbnb had published your review, it would have been easy for the host to reply stating her policy about check out times and extra fees, including her rationale for doing so. And the beautiful thing for the community who uses Airbnb, we can see both of those reviews and responses when we look at that house's listing, and use our own discernment before renting. Or before we make a decision about renting to a guest.
To help people understand why hosts charge what they consider a high amount for cleaning, even though they are asked to leave the property in neat condition, I'd like to share how the cleaning process worked in my 4000+ sq ft home. If you had rented my property for 2 nights, you would have had to pay the $400 cleaning fee. If you rented it for a week, same fee. I have a list of check out steps for guests, such as stripping sheets off bed, trash taken out, dishwasher started, etc. My cleaning team based their price with the assumption that the check out steps will be followed. And they clean every surface. Even if you think it looks clean when you leave, my team will clean/sanitize all surfaces.
If a guest truly leaves the house in sparkling condition, then my team gets done quicker. And if the house is excessively dirty, then it takes longer to clean. There have been times that I paid the team extra for jobs that took longer. But mostly it works out at the regular price. Even though I pay the full cleaning amount to the cleaning team, I still spend time on each turnover. I take towels out to wash & return, because with 5 beds and only 1 washer/dryer all of the laundry can't be done within the 4-5 hours that they spend at the house. I also take care of the welcome basket and do a thorough inspection of the home to make everything perfect.
I've certainly seen negative reviews for listings. You'll have to ask Airbnb their rationale for not publishing your review. In my opinion, the reviews that work both ways (host & guest) are the secret to their success. As a host I was driven to provide perfect service, rather than just good service, because I coveted the high ratings. And what a genius idea to allow hosts to rate their guests. Without that feature, I wouldn't have been willing to share my wonderful home with strangers.
Both Airbnb and VRBO are transparent about where the fees go. As a host I felt that they drove business to me so they deserve the amount that I agreed to pay. The host for your rental was violating their agreement when they advertised how to go around the companies.
Way back in 2018/2019 I felt I got real value, but last Christmas was a jarring wake up call. It was with Booking.com but I suspect that she promotes on AirBnB too.
I walked into a house with children cooking by themselves in the kitchen - strong smelling ethnic cooking, which I'm usually fine with but this time it was overpowering. Walked two flights to a bedroom where the bed was messily made and likely not clean sheets. There was none of the amenities she advertised like coffee maker and microwave in a photo on the ad. There was no bedside lamp. I sent her a text inquiring about this and within seconds she accused me of being racist.
I never did meet her in person, likely because she wasn't even home. I could have reported her to the authorities since allowing someone into a house with young children - maybe 9 and 7 years old - is extremely irresponsible. I told her that if she refunded my money I wouldn't leave her a bad review. She got even more aggressive. I sent an lengthy comment to the complaints department on Booking.com and their response was - get this - this is between you and the property owner. WOW. Just wow.
I then tried to dispute it with my credit card company and they said that it was up to Booking.com to advocate on my behalf. I explained that I had already attempted this, unsuccessfully. The credit card company said they would need information that I don't have access to as well as both her text and mine, but hers, oddly enough, disappeared from my text thread. So, I had nothing to go on. I was livid.
People are desperate and don't care about their customers, or their children anymore. It was disturbing some of the things she said in her text. So, I closed my Booking.com account and won't ever use any of these services again. Lesson learned. The customer is a target and has zero recourse.