Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandy's avatar
Sandy
Nov 18, 2024

I've had fabulous experience with Airbnb as a host and as a guest. I've had less overall experience with VRBO. I prefer Airbnb's process from both sides, but never had a problem with VRBO.

As a host, my goal was to have 100% satisfaction. I was very proud of the home that my husband and I bought to be an investment property while keeping it in our estate until our son and his wife were able to buy it from us. To get good reviews, I was 100% transparent on the listing. I pointed out some of the quirky features in the house, and I made a comment about a bathroom about the decorating being outdated. I didn't want anyone to be surprised by something that they wouldn't think was perfect. I was very responsive to my guests when they reached out to me, I had a welcome basket of goodies that was not mentioned in my listing, etc. In short, this paid off, my reviews all had perfect ratings and I was rewarded with the highest honor - "Guest Favorite."

As a guest, I spend a good amount of time researching, including reading all of the reviews. I totally understand that you were angry that Airbnb didn't publish your review. I've never heard of this happening and my experience with Airbnb's customer service was always positive whether I needed help as a host or as a guest. After a guest's review is published, the host is able to respond with their own comments. If Airbnb had published your review, it would have been easy for the host to reply stating her policy about check out times and extra fees, including her rationale for doing so. And the beautiful thing for the community who uses Airbnb, we can see both of those reviews and responses when we look at that house's listing, and use our own discernment before renting. Or before we make a decision about renting to a guest.

To help people understand why hosts charge what they consider a high amount for cleaning, even though they are asked to leave the property in neat condition, I'd like to share how the cleaning process worked in my 4000+ sq ft home. If you had rented my property for 2 nights, you would have had to pay the $400 cleaning fee. If you rented it for a week, same fee. I have a list of check out steps for guests, such as stripping sheets off bed, trash taken out, dishwasher started, etc. My cleaning team based their price with the assumption that the check out steps will be followed. And they clean every surface. Even if you think it looks clean when you leave, my team will clean/sanitize all surfaces.

If a guest truly leaves the house in sparkling condition, then my team gets done quicker. And if the house is excessively dirty, then it takes longer to clean. There have been times that I paid the team extra for jobs that took longer. But mostly it works out at the regular price. Even though I pay the full cleaning amount to the cleaning team, I still spend time on each turnover. I take towels out to wash & return, because with 5 beds and only 1 washer/dryer all of the laundry can't be done within the 4-5 hours that they spend at the house. I also take care of the welcome basket and do a thorough inspection of the home to make everything perfect.

I've certainly seen negative reviews for listings. You'll have to ask Airbnb their rationale for not publishing your review. In my opinion, the reviews that work both ways (host & guest) are the secret to their success. As a host I was driven to provide perfect service, rather than just good service, because I coveted the high ratings. And what a genius idea to allow hosts to rate their guests. Without that feature, I wouldn't have been willing to share my wonderful home with strangers.

Both Airbnb and VRBO are transparent about where the fees go. As a host I felt that they drove business to me so they deserve the amount that I agreed to pay. The host for your rental was violating their agreement when they advertised how to go around the companies.

Reply
Share
Signme Uplease's avatar
Signme Uplease
Nov 18, 2024Edited

Way back in 2018/2019 I felt I got real value, but last Christmas was a jarring wake up call. It was with Booking.com but I suspect that she promotes on AirBnB too.

I walked into a house with children cooking by themselves in the kitchen - strong smelling ethnic cooking, which I'm usually fine with but this time it was overpowering. Walked two flights to a bedroom where the bed was messily made and likely not clean sheets. There was none of the amenities she advertised like coffee maker and microwave in a photo on the ad. There was no bedside lamp. I sent her a text inquiring about this and within seconds she accused me of being racist.

I never did meet her in person, likely because she wasn't even home. I could have reported her to the authorities since allowing someone into a house with young children - maybe 9 and 7 years old - is extremely irresponsible. I told her that if she refunded my money I wouldn't leave her a bad review. She got even more aggressive. I sent an lengthy comment to the complaints department on Booking.com and their response was - get this - this is between you and the property owner. WOW. Just wow.

I then tried to dispute it with my credit card company and they said that it was up to Booking.com to advocate on my behalf. I explained that I had already attempted this, unsuccessfully. The credit card company said they would need information that I don't have access to as well as both her text and mine, but hers, oddly enough, disappeared from my text thread. So, I had nothing to go on. I was livid.

People are desperate and don't care about their customers, or their children anymore. It was disturbing some of the things she said in her text. So, I closed my Booking.com account and won't ever use any of these services again. Lesson learned. The customer is a target and has zero recourse.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture