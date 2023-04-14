If you made me tell you the ONE thing you can do for your health, that moves the needle most…

…I’d tell you the same thing I said in my first (2009) book, The Green Smoothies Diet.

It’s to drink a quart of green smoothie, every day.

Prior to writing the book, I did a study of 175 new green smoothie drinkers, and they didn’t even necessarily drink a quart a day. To participate, they just had to drink a pint (half of a quart), at least 4 days a week. This is what they reported:

95.4% said green smoothies “noticeably improved their health or quality of life”

85% experienced more energy

79.5% had better digestion (more regular and/or complete bowel movements, no straining, soft/formed stool, etc)

65% experienced fewer cravings for sweets or processed foods

54% experienced a more positive, stable mood

50% experienced a more even skin tone or skin issues resolving

50% experienced weight loss (consider that only 70% need weight loss)

And our survey participants reported so many more health benefits!

Luckily for you, you don’t have to do it alone.

We’re about to kick off the bi-annual FREE 9-Day Green Smoothie Challenge. Share this with a friend, and when you sign up, you’ll be sent recipes and a shopping list.

You will also be invited to join our 9-Day Green Smoothie Challenge Facebook Group, where you can ask your questions, share your photos, and be part of a supportive, loving community headed by yours truly (when I’m out of FB jail), and our lovely health coach, Helen, whom everyone loves.

(Who doesn’t need more supportive community, these days?)

Helen told me today how every time we do a 9-Day Challenge, she gets so excited, to help new students on a path of health, healing, and self-discovery! I totally relate–we get very excited to have a new bunch of Challengers! We absolutely love hearing your experiences and stories.

(Someone’s blender will explode. Don’t let it be you! Recently, my 22-year-old son Tennyson texted me, “Moooom, now I know why you told me to stay at the blender with my hand on top, when I was a teenager making our green smoothies!” Someone learned the hard way. Maybe that’s the only way?)

We’re excited to support you in your journey. Of course, we hope you don’t stop after 9 days.

It’s hard only till it’s a habit! Then it’s easy!

My 22-year-old (called The Baby Boy for many years, in the early years of GreenSmoothieGirl, until he was 6’4” and demanded I stop)--says that the first thing he does, every morning, is:

Blend his green smoothie. If you make it, you’ll drink it! And if you let the day get away from you, you might get to the end of the day and be disappointed that you meant to, and didn’t.

(For one person, a blender full is enough for two or three days! I just put them in pint or quart jars, and refrigerate.

Some might ask, “But is it still good for you, the second or third day?” Answer: it’s still 1,000X better than anything they sell at Starbucks!)

Our Smoothie Success Pack is 25% off, twice a year leading up to the Challenge. You don’t HAVE to have it, to do the Challenge.

If you want it, you choose organic sprouted flax, or TriOmega, which is sprouted broccoli, chia and flaxseed. Plus you have a choice of your favorite flavor of clean bone broth protein or plant-based protein.

If you add both sprouted seeds, and a scoop of protein–your quart of green smoothie is a complete, satiating meal that might make you more peaceful and energized than you’ve been in a LONG time.

And, those two additions make your quart of green smoothie last till your next meal!

So, a quart a day of green smoothie is a challenge I took, 28 years ago, and I’m a “lifer.” The recipes I’ll email you aren’t scripture–feel free to play with them, and use what you have!

But, if you’re new to the habit, start with 9 days and just see the miracles happen! With your extra energy, you’ll have more TIME, and maybe you’ll put it into making even more healthy changes!

Some newbies foreign to drinking their greens start with JUICE as the base of the smoothie. I did that for years, until I learned, totally astonished–that I didn’t need the juice! Now my green smoothie is: water, a banana, frozen mixed berries, half a lime, foraged edibles from my yard, purple cabbage, a stalk of aloe vera, some slices of fresh ginger root, and handfuls of whatever greens I have on hand. Plus the scoop of sprouted TriOmega and sometimes a scoop of bone broth protein.

(If you get Chocolate or Vanilla Bone Broth protein–you can get away with hardly any fruit in your blender. It’s sweetened with monkfruit, and you’ll be amazed how this covers for the need for much of anything else that’s sweet.)

See you inside the 9-Day Green Smoothie Challenge, kicking off Monday, April 17 (you can choose a different starting date, if you want)--and please invite friends who want a kick-start for a healthy Spring.

When your friends and family join you, you have an accountability buddy, and it’s more fun!

