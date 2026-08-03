Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evil Harry's avatar
Evil Harry
2d

Cholecalciferol kills rats.

Soap kills insects.

Salt kills slugs.

Chocolate kills dogs.

Everything that comes into contact with Dihydrogen monoxide will corrode, or die.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture