The Pill That Promised Sunshine

For years, Vitamin D has been sold as the ultimate “must-have” nutrient.

“Everyone’s deficient,” they say. “You can’t get enough from the sun.”

And yet, here’s a fact that would never fit on a bottle label:

Vitamin D3—the form in most supplements—is literally the same chemical used as rat poison by some brands.

That’s not an exaggeration. The “active ingredient” in many rodenticides is cholecalciferol—the identical compound found in your capsules and drops.

When rodents eat it, it causes calcium to flood into their blood, calcifying organs and leading to death within a week.

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In humans, high or prolonged doses can trigger the same biological chain reaction: calcium leaches from your bones into your bloodstream, creating kidney stones, heart irregularities, and soft-tissue calcification..

The industry’s favorite “vitamin” is, biologically speaking, a steroidal hormone—a drug, not a nutrient—and especially at high levels, it’s toxic.

Most of your functional medicine doctors are so unaware of this, that if you complain of being unwell after your initial dose–the next step is, incredibly, to increase your dose!

A Manufactured Deficiency

So why are nearly all of us told we’re deficient?

Because the testing itself is engineered to make you look deficient.

Labs measure your blood for 25D, a storage form of Vitamin D, not the 125D form that your body actually uses.

That’s like measuring flour in the canister on the counter, instead of much more flour in the pantry, and bread on the table—and calling you starving.

By redefining “normal” Vitamin D levels, the industry created a self-perpetuating market: over 80% of Americans are told they’re “low,” guaranteeing billions in annual supplement sales.

Augmenting the fiction, low 25,D levels do actually correspond to poorer health, and high 25,D levels do correspond to good health.

Leading many to assume that one causes the other.

(By the way, many people who take cholecalciferol pills–falsely called “Vitamin D” whether they’re from lab-grown algae or the sheep’s wool industry–find that the 25,D level goes down, not up, after taking those pills for a while!)

The one and only time I personally fell below “optimal” range in the 25,D lab test, the last 25 years, is the one and only year I let a practitioner talk me into taking those cholecalciferol pills.

(Thus began my research quest. That on top of being skeptical about how a pressed white daily pill could do what sun exposure creates in the human body.)

From Sheep’s Wool to Your Capsule

Here’s where things get even less “natural.”

Most Vitamin D3 is made from lanolin, the greasy wax secreted by sheep to waterproof their wool.

That lanolin is chemically transformed through ultraviolet irradiation and at least ten separate industrial processes, using solvents and stabilizers along the way.

By the time it becomes a white powder ready to press into pills, nothing about it resembles sunlight.

Less than 1% of Vitamin D3 comes from lab-grown algae. The rest is sheep grease—regardless of source material: processed, bleached, and marketed as wellness.

The Profit Pipeline

Guess who makes most of the world’s Vitamin D3?

Pharmaceutical companies.

The same corporations selling drugs for osteoporosis, autoimmune disease, and heart problems are also selling the “vitamin” that can cause calcium imbalances, inflammation, and calcification over time..

It’s a perfect closed loop:

Tell people they’re deficient. Sell them pills that cause symptoms. Sell drugs to treat those symptoms.

The business model isn’t about health—it’s about dependency.

The False Promise of “It Couldn’t Hurt”

When you question your practitioner, you’ll often hear:

“Well, it couldn’t hurt.”

That’s what my hormone practitioner told me, the one and only time she successfully sold me cholecalciferol. Right after telling me my 25,D lab result was “optimal.” But it can hurt—and it does.

That’s because synthetic D3 doesn’t act like sunlight. It accumulates in fat tissue, stays for months, and disrupts mineral balance.

The result? Fatigue, nausea, kidney stress, even bone pain—exactly the opposite of what we’re told.

You may not remember this, but D3 was brought to us in the 1980’s, put in our milk to strengthen our bones.

When a massive meta-study (reviewing 3,930 studies) proved that taking this synthetic “nutrient” did absolutely nothing for our bones, they just changed the sales pitch. Saying it’s good for immune function.

The Sunshine You Can Trust

Your body already knows how to make Vitamin D.

Expose your skin to real sunlight, and it produces cholecalciferol naturally, converting it into usable hormones at the perfect pace.

You don’t overdose on sunshine because your body regulates it.

My mother is 82, totally sun-phobic her whole life, and somehow her 25,D lab tests are just fine.

Sometimes 25-year old athletes test with very low 25,D lab tests. If the test means anything, it should make those who are low wonder what dysbiosis is going on in the body.

But a capsule bypasses that wisdom—and puts a lab-made hormone directly into your bloodstream.

The truth is, most people aren’t deficient in Vitamin D. It’s one of the deficiency stories that ISN’T true–we document which are, and which aren’t true, in Take Daily.

We’re deficient in time outdoors, real food, and trust in our bodies.

How to Tell You’ve Been Duped

Check your labels. If it says “cholecalciferol,” that’s synthetic D3—the same chemical used in rodenticide. (Due to the bad press, some rat poisons now use warfarin–a human blood-thinning drug, which will also kill rodents.)

Question the test. Ask your doctor which form was measured—25D or 125D. (If you’re worried you’re in the 1 in 200 who are actually deficient, you need both tests, AND a practitioner who knows how to evaluate both. There aren’t many.)

Rethink the “deficiency” narrative. Low numbers on a flawed test don’t mean disease.

Get your sunlight naturally. Ten minutes of sun a few times a week is probably plenty.

Listen to your intuition. If your supplement doesn’t make sense, it probably isn’t right for you. If it says cholecalciferol on the bottle, everything you’ve just read applies!

The Takeaway

Vitamin D is not a vitamin—it’s a pharma product, and a story.

A story the supplement industry tells to keep you buying, fearing, and trusting bottles over biology.

It’s time to end the myth of “sunshine in a pill.”

The real medicine is still free, available, and radiant in the sky every day.

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