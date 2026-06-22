You’ve Been Told You’re Probably Low in B12

B12 deficiency — we hear about it everywhere:

Low energy?

Brain fog?

Mood off?

Fatigue?

“Must be B12,” right? Order a test, get the result, walk out with supplements or injections.

But here’s the part of the story we never hear: The test used to diagnose B12 deficiency does not actually measure whether your body can use the B12.

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It only measures whether B12 is present in the blood — not whether it’s functioning in your cells where it matters.

So the deficiency narrative is built on a faulty biomarker, and the industry knows it. That’s how you sell B12 to tens of millions of perfectly healthy people.

What B12 Actually Is — And Isn’t

Vitamin B12 isn’t one compound — it’s a complex, just like Vitamin C. In food, B12 exists in a coordinated network of enzymes, trace minerals, and co-factors.

But in supplements? You get a single chemical mimic.

The two most common forms are:

Cyanocobalamin

Methylcobalamin

Both are created using industrial fermentation — often using sewage sludge bacteria, then chemically processed, stabilized, and isolated.

Cyanocobalamin isn’t just synthetic. It includes cyanide in its molecular structure. Yes — that cyanide. Your liver has to separate the cyanide molecule to convert the compound to something usable.

Does the industry mention this? Of course not.

Where Real B12 Comes From

Here’s the part most people have forgotten:

B12 is produced by bacteria, not animals. So when people say, “You have to eat meat to get B12”— that was never the real story.

Animals don’t make B12 — they get it from soil bacteria and from microbial activity in their digestive tracts.

We were meant to get B12 from:

Soil microbes on unwashed garden foods

Fermented, cultured, and aged foods

A diverse gut microbiome

But modern life sterilized our environment:

Hyper-sanitized produce

Antibiotics in medicine and the food supply

Chlorinated drinking water

Antibacterial everything

We didn’t become deficient in B12 because nature failed us. We became “deficient” because we removed the microbial world we evolved with.

So Are You Really Deficient — Or Just Disconnected?

The real question is not: “Am I low in B12?”

The real question is: “Why can’t I access or produce the B12 my body is designed to generate?”

If your gut microbiome is damaged — through antibiotics, soda, alcohol, stress, processed foods — you can swallow all the B12 in the world and still feel tired.

Because the pill does not restore the system. It only plugs a leak.

The Supplement Industry’s Favorite Trick

Here’s the playbook:

Lower the “healthy” lab range so more people appear deficient Promote symptoms that everyone has sometimes (tired, foggy, stressed) Sell the synthetic molecule as the solution When the fatigue returns, tell people they need higher doses or injections

This is how you turn a basic microbial imbalance into a recurring revenue model.

What Actually Restores B12 Function

To reclaim B12, you don’t need more bottles. You need to restore your microbial ecology:

Eat fermented foods daily (sauerkraut, kimchi, miso, kefir)

Grow or buy produce from healthy soil

Stop sterilizing everything

Heal your gut lining

Reduce processed and acidic foods

Increase fiber from whole vegetables

And stop assuming your body is broken. It’s not broken. It’s waiting.

If You Are Truly Low…

There are cases of legitimate deficiency — especially after:

Antibiotic use

Alcohol overuse

Bariatric surgery

Ulcer drugs

Vegan diets without fermented foods

But even then — the answer is not a lifetime of synthetic shots.

The answer is: Rebuild the microbiome that makes B12 in the first place.

The Bottom Line

You are not tired because you are missing a pill. You are tired because your body has been separated from the living microbial systems it is designed to thrive with.

Vitamin B12 deficiency is not a flaw of nature. It is a consequence of modern life.

When you restore microbial diversity, the deficiency corrects itself — naturally, sustainably, intelligently.

Your body always knew how to do this. It just needs the world it evolved in.

Want to See the Research and Lab Charts?

This post is adapted from Chapter Eight of Take Daily: How Supplements Hijack Your Health — where we break down both the science and the marketing playbook behind the B12 obsession.

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