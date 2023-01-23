It’s all over the media, worldwide. Utah plastic surgeon, Kirk Moore MD, has been sued by the government. He’s alleged to have given people vaccine stamps in their cards, without actually injecting them with the poison that has caused 1.5M unique patients to report adverse events, with 32K fatalities, without protecting them from anything besides the ability to keep their jobs, or travel.

It’s now beyond clear that the injections do not prevent infection beyond one brand potentially providing minor protection for a few weeks; they do not prevent transmission (admitted by a Pfizer executive saying they never even tested for that); they do not prevent hospitalizations as most of those hospitalized are vaccinated; and they do not prevent death.

They appear to be making an example of Dr. Moore, and his staff. Perhaps because there are other healthcare workers who believe in “informed consent”--which all of America has been denied. (There’s a large folded blank piece of paper in the COVID19 vaccine box–conspicuously noting that there is zero in the way of “informed” consent.)

You are likely aware that adverse events are notoriously under-detected and underreported. The Harvard Pilgrim’s Study in 2010 ascertained that fewer than 1% of injuries are reported. And that was before “Covid,” when doctors became terrified to submit a vaccine injury report.

You can watch here, a VAERS (vaccine adverse event reporting system) insider whistleblower revealing how much fraud is occurring at the federal level:

(a) keeping adverse events from posting to the system for a year, or even two years;

(b) reporting child deaths in “batches” (to be counted as one, when it might be four or six);

(c) not publishing adverse events to the system at all, even when doctors reported them;

(d) reporting every adverse event as only the original presenting symptom, so someone presenting with gastric distress, who died a few weeks later, is not represented as a death;

(e) and so much more.

You can donate to Fight for Moore’s legal fund (along with three people who allegedly helped him assist those who were being forced out of their jobs if they did not submit to the unethical and illegal mandates) here. We are all responsible for standing up to a corrupt system.

The consequence of not doing so, will be that we subject our children and grandchildren to a full-blown surveillance and police state wherein our governments are controlled by Pharma, and we have no right to make choices regarding our own bodies.

What will we tell our children, in 20 years, when they ask us, “Mama, what did YOU do, when the government destroyed human freedoms?”

The U.S. Constitution's Bill of Rights guarantees everyone the right to a legal defense. Chinada, I mean Canada, does not have a Bill of Rights (if you’re thinking of the Canadian truckers).

When an accused murderer cannot afford his own defense, you, the taxpayer, pay for it. Guess who is paying for the government to attack Dr. Moore? Right, you are. You the taxpayer paid for hundreds of millions of people to be injected, and now you the taxpayer pay to litigate against Dr. Moore and his staff.

When our government acts against us in ways that are unethical and illegal, we have a right and an obligation to stand up to them. There were always early treatment modalities that worked, and the American public was denied those treatments, for an agenda: to justify the use of “Emergency Use Authorization” of mRNA injections.

In fact, the media even told us the Cominarty vaccine was approved. In fact, only the application was approved–and the American people were never even offered the Cominarty vaccine.

The agenda appears to be to fast-track it into the childhood vax schedule, which the ACIP committee has now done, in a 15-0 vote of people receiving 6 figures annually from Pharma, so that the vaccine manufacturers will enjoy permanent legal immunity, once the vaccine is in the childhood schedule (per the 1986 NVICA Act).

My next Subtack blog post will explore a VAERS whistleblower exposing how many ways they hide children’s deaths from us; delete most of the reports of adverse events and deaths; and deny us information about the age of the person who died, among other things.

These companies will go down. Our nation’s children will be protected, eventually, although many have already died, post-vax, and this interview with a VAERS whistleblower shows how they hide children’s deaths from us.

These corrupt companies can still be sued, if they knew their product caused harm. And they did. Via three massive databases. The V-Safe app report, and the VAERS report, and the Pfizer clinical trial–all three prove they knew that thousands of people are now permanently disabled, dead, or suffering, after the injections they were provided no informed content for.

In each database, federal and pharma employees have obscured, withheld, and falsified data.

The ICAN network sued the CDC for 15 months, to obtain some of the V-Safe data, and still some of it, likely to be the most damning, is being withheld from the public.

Unelected officials mandated a product injected into our bodies, including pregnant women, and now children, that has never been safety tested long-term. In fact, after four months, the Pfizer trial destroyed the control group forever, telling the control group to go get the “vaccines.”

The pharmaceutical industry has long employed games like this one, standing on the fake morality of it being “unethical” to deny the control group the “life-saving medication.”

In this case, the “life-saving” protocol is now proven not to prevent infection, transmission, hospitalization, or death. And hundreds of studies show ivermectin to be life-saving against “Covid,” which the vaccine industry and its partners in “regulatory agencies” needed, for Emergency Use Authorization of the vaccine.

The non-life-saving protocol is, however, proven to cause nearly 14K reported cases of myocarditis (likely far higher than that, and most cases likely haven’t been diagnosed yet, and the VAERS controllers remove most reports)--as part of nearly 900K Americans’ adverse events, including serious neurodegenerative disorders, cancers, and cardiovascular events such as thrombosis, stroke, and heart attack.

Although I know one injured AstraZeneca victim who was compensated, Pfizer and Moderna have done nothing to help Americans injured by their product. And the federal program to compensate those injured by vaccines denies all Covid-jab-related adverse events, because it was “experimental.”

Right, it was experimental–but it wasn’t voluntary, if you lost your job if you didn’t submit.

This is one of many news stories that pillory Dr. Moore and those who allegedly assisted him.

While the following court case outcome is unfortunately not useful as U.S. precedent case law, it is nonetheless hopeful, as Germany’s court system is more controlled and socialist than ours is.

If it’s accurate that this German nurse administered 8,000+ doses of saline, with her patients knowing what she was giving them, this gives you a sense of how many of our seniors didn’t want this injection forced on them. Think, then, how many seniors we have lost because they did not have such an option, and were helpless in their care facilities, against healthcare workers injecting them with this product.

The VAERS report tells the story, albeit being the tip of the iceberg, given that most adverse events are never reported.

Not one of my five (known) injured family members has been reported to VAERS–and one is very angry with me, for saying that his clogged veins requiring his heart surgery to be aborted–is likely due to his two injections. We have a significant national problem with Stockholm Syndrome.

Thank you for subscribing to my Substack. In lieu of asking that you support us with a $10/mo subscription, today, I ask you to contribute to the defense fund of Dr. Moore and his staff. And, please assume that some of the links I may share, compensate my small business.

