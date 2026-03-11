The Wellness World Moves Fast — But Your Body Doesn’t

Every year, a new “miracle” supplement arrives:

NAD boosters for aging

Berberine marketed as “natural Ozempic”

Glutathione for detoxification

Collagen for skin

Resveratrol for longevity

Peptide drugs for pain, muscle tone, wrinkle control, anxiety, you name it

Methylene blue (for anxiety/depression, and more)

Let’s talk briefly about each of these.

I was talking to a friend recently, about why I invest in Bitcoin (and educate about it, every Weds night), and she said, “Robyn, I don’t disagree with you about Bitcoin–I could buy a whole one, if I could get back all the money I’ve paid health and wellness marketers for stuff they sell that doesn’t work!”

The marketing feels fresh. The influencers and testimonials are convincing. The urgency is emotional.

“Everyone’s taking it.” Or, “my friend swears by it.”

“This is the one that finally works.”

But the truth behind these ingredients is much less exciting — and far more important.

Trend #1 — NAD & NMN: The Longevity Gold Rush

NAD is a coenzyme every cell needs.

So when levels drop with age, the anti-aging industry saw opportunity.

Supplements like NAD+, NMN, and NR attempt to force the body into producing more mitochondrial energy.

Do they “work”?

Short-term, they might— because they stimulate the system. But the body never needed stimulation.

It needed mitochondria that are supported, not pushed.

Chronic NAD boosting can lead to:

Sleep disruption

Anxiety or nervous system “buzz”

Mitochondrial stress

Increased free radicals

NMN is nicotinamide mononucleotide–which mouse studies claim increases your NAD. Some small human trials show modest short term improvements in metabolism and energy. The anti-aging claims are unproven, and most of the claims come from animal studies. Safety has not been established.

Trend #2 — Berberine: “Nature’s Ozempic”

Berberine lowers blood glucose. But so does eating real food and stabilizing insulin.

Long-term berberine use:

Disrupts the gut microbiome

Reduces digestive enzyme function

Inhibits nutrient absorption

While berberine does originate with a plant such as goldenseal or Oregon grape, it is an industrialized processed chemical in a capsule. I am unable to find any safety data on it.

Further, it does not particularly mimic Ozempic in its methods of action, and studies in 2020 and 2022 show that weight did tend to go down, but the amount is unclear, in very small studies that are hard to compare to each other.

If you need berberine to “control your appetite,” what your body needs is blood sugar stability from whole-food patterns — not suppression.

Saying Ozempic is “natural Ozempic” is like saying “a brisk walk is like natural Adderall.”

Trend #3 — Glutathione: The “Master Antioxidant” Shortcut

Glutathione isn’t supposed to come from a pill.

Your body is designed to make it, in your liver, from amino acids, from healthy foods, broken down to their most elemental state.

When you supplement glutathione directly:

Your liver reduces its own production

Your detox pathways lose adaptability

Your system becomes dependent on the external dose

This is “health” that requires constant maintenance — not healing. We teach you a way to increase your body’s glutathione production during our famous detox. Which you can learn more about here.

It’s called a coffee enema, and while we don’t recommend adding it to your daily routine, without some dietary prep, first, it’s a great addition to a great detoxification plan.

And, it’s not actually even an enema, which suggests fluids pushed up through your gastrointestinal tract. That’s just the nickname it got.

Trend #4 — Collagen Peptides

Collagen peptides are one of the biggest supplement trends in history. From what I can tell, it’s because the story about longevity, while unproven, is so hot–plus the raw materials collagen is made from are well, very cheap, and frankly, disgusting.

Here’s what’s actually in the scoop of collagen, or chew, or creme for your face:

Hydrolyzed connective tissue from cows, pigs, or fish.

Collagen powder is not the same as collagen your body uses.

To build collagen, your body needs:

Minerals (especially silica and magnesium)

Vitamin C (real, not ascorbic acid)

Amino acids from whole foods

Several other components

But collagen supplements bypass all of that.

They are amino acids with no cofactors.

So the body either:

burns them as energy

or excretes them

They do not magically turn into collagen somewhere in your body. And that “glow” many people report?

That’s usually temporary water retention in connective tissue, not regeneration.

Trend #5 — Resveratrol & Longevity Molecules

Resveratrol was marketed as the secret to why French people drink wine and stay slim.

Which is a tempting and cute story. And who doesn’t want good news about their wine drinking? Unfortunately, it’s not science. (Plus, why not get the nutrients from organic grapes, if there’s some fantastic compound in them?)

The doses used in marketing studies? You would have to drink hundreds of bottles of wine a day to achieve them.

Meanwhile, high-dose resveratrol, which qualifies as a drug as this product is made and at these doses:

Suppresses immune signaling

Alters estrogen metabolism

And can disrupt thyroid function

Longevity doesn’t come from a molecule. As tempting as marketing for pills can be, longevity comes from how gently you live inside your body. While also moving it, keeping the muscles and tendons and ligaments fit and synovial fluid pumping.

The Pattern is Clear

For every new “miracle supplement” — the cycle is the same:

Identify a real biological need (mitochondria, skin, detox, insulin). Create a synthetic shortcut. Market it as “natural” and “science-backed.” Many of the people providing the “science” are in fact the marketers. Sell the belief that your body can’t do this on its own.

But here’s the truth, if we cut to the chase:

If your body couldn’t already do these things, you would not be alive.

The Real Work Is Quieter — And It Actually Works

Energy, detox, collagen repair, blood sugar balance, longevity — your body already has built-in systems for all of these.

But they require:

Mineral sufficiency

Diverse gut bacteria

Stable circadian rhythm

Regular sweating, from moving the body

Nourishing fats instead of seed oils

Real sunlight

Sleep that restores instead of copes

The trendy supplements give you the feeling of health, only for a short time, and usually, not even that.

Your biology, and healthy habits and foods, give you the reality of health.

One requires a subscription.

The other requires a return to your own body.

The Takeaway

You don’t need:

stimulant energy

borrowed detox molecules

collagen shortcuts

metabolic suppressants

You need: Recovery. Nutrition. Rhythm. Presence.

Your body knows how to regenerate. It does not turn on itself. It just needs space and time to remember and regenerate.

This post is adapted from Chapter Twelve of Take Daily: How Supplements Hijack Your Health.

