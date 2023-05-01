Ten years ago, I had a lot of dental trauma. And wrote about my extensive research into “biological dentistry,” the growing field of non-toxic or less-toxic imaging, products, and procedures.

I’ll share some of my best work on topics like root canals, amalgam fillings, imaging, and avoiding antibiotics and steroids before oral surgery. In a minute.

The first 18 years of my life, I was submitted to military dentistry, as a minor not making my own choices. Which might be a little better than dentistry in a Communist country. (Take competition out of the equation, and you’ve got a recipe for low quality of goods and services.)

And the first 30 years of my life, I ate a rather insane amount of sugar and processed food. So there’s that, too. And I actually experienced some amazing dental malpractice at the hands of a biological dentist, too. Plus the root canals and probably some unnecessary procedures, by regular dentists, for many years before I found biological dentistry.

10 years ago, I went in for an implant–and instead was put under general anesthesia with my mouth propped open for 4.5 hours, and handed a bill for $21,000 for 17 procedures I didn’t sign up for, as I groggily came awake.

Never forget this: every procedure you do on your tooth takes it one step closer to the death of that tooth.

I continue to pay the price for all of that, today. And my whole family seems to have bad genetics, for teeth. We all have had a lot of dental issues.

I have become aware the last few months that I have an abscessed tooth. The sure sign was a blister on the gums outside that tooth, plus the tooth felt “off.” I’ve been oil pulling with clove and oregano oil, and holding colloidal silver in my mouth for 10 minutes.

To “get through” until my extraction, a month from now. (You’ve probably noticed, that wait times for medical procedures or even testing, can be very long these days.) The blister, at least, has gone away. I’m not experiencing any pain, or health issues, and hoping to keep it that way until the extraction.

These natural interventions with no risks, and drinking a lot of green smoothies may be why THIS time, the abcessed tooth has not (yet) resulted in a rash all over my entire torso. Which is what happened last time, for months–and when the tooth was extracted, the rash disappeared.

The extraction 10 years ago was a root canalled tooth, and I learned all about how the root canal is essentially fossilizing a dead organ in your mouth.

Trapping the pathogens in the tooth in an anaerobic environment, where those pathogens can become pleomorphic organisms.

Your tooth isn’t an inanimate object into your mouth, just to help you eat. It’s a living part of you, an organ, with its own blood supply, connected via energy meridians to other organs throughout your body.

For the sake of those who read my blog, and my own curiosity, I actually had the extracted tooth sent off to a lab for $400, 10 years ago, to see if what I’d read (in for instance, Thomas Levy MD JD’s massive book, among others) was true.

Indeed, the lab results came back that two of the most deadly pathogenic organisms known to man were in that tooth. Leaving it there, or trying to do the “retreatment,” or “second root canal” could lead to catastrophic systemic health issues.

My diet of a quart a day of green smoothie, and oil pulling, sauna use, and bi-annual detoxing may be why that abcessed root-canalled tooth 10 years ago didn’t lead to cancer or auto-immune disease, and why the one currently in my mouth hasn’t made me sick or even bust out with the rash.

So this tooth has got to go, but before I schedule its extraction, I had to find a biological dentist in FL who uses PRF and ozone, in the extraction, to help the jaw bone heal, and to avoid cavitations.

(Cavitations are the pocket of infection that can worsen for years, in the hole left by the extracted tooth.)

Last year, we paid $4K for four deeply infected cavitations in John’s mouth, from his wisdom teeth extractions 20 years previous. Dr. Michelle Jorgenson’s (Total Care Dental, in American Fork, best biological dentist in Utah, and I knew all of them, 10 years ago, and had interviewed them all for my podcast.)

Dr. Jorgenson said to my husband, “These infections are so bad, I’m amazed you aren’t sick.”

(He’s fit, works out every day, and drinks his green smoothies and green juice religiously, and also does the GreenSmoothieGirl detox bi-annually. He eats more meat and dairy than I do, but still very little–most of his days are 100% plant-based.)

We’ll teach you how to do the 11-day adapted version, bi-annually, after you do the 26-day full protocol once, first. I assume these things contribute to why John has zero health problems though he did have two herniated discs in 2021, from participating in a competitive “extreme” sport, and two knee surgeries in his 20’s thanks to a snowboarding accident.

This week, I went to a dentist very near my house, wanting only a cone-beam image of the lower right jaw, and the “diagnosis” I already suspected. So that I could prove the abcessed tooth to an oral surgeon who does those extra precautionary measures to avoid a cavitation, and avoid having to drive to his office for a consult first.

So the entertaining bit about my going to the dentist, is that she was the age of my children, and while I could not gauge her entire reaction, due to the double masks on her face–her reaction to everything I said wasn’t hard to assess, due to violently shaking her head to say “no,” at each point that I commented:

1. I want the cone-beam imaging as it’s more accurate, and I just want an image of the tooth at issue, to avoid the radiation exposure. (I’d also gotten imaging last year at Dr. Jorgenson’s office, so I didn’t want ALL the imaging. Jorgenson’s office is so good that we wait till a trip to Utah, to get cleanings and exams.)

2. I do not want the root canal, thanks anyway. The tooth is an organ in the body, and I’ve really suffered from them becoming highly toxic and eventually having to be removed. They don’t “fail”--they’re toxic from day one, and then they get worse.

3. I need you to send the image to me by email, since I would like the extraction done by a biological dentist experienced with extraction, as I want the PRF procedure and ozone, to avoid cavitation.

All of those comments, throughout the conversation, made this young dentist very angry. Which is okay, this isn’t my first rodeo, and I know how they’re indoctrinated. And I also know how to defer to them to get out of there with the image I want, and without a fight.

(They can make fun of me later, since many of them believe they are the only ones who know anything about medical care or dentistry, and that all I know is from “Doctor Google.” I don’t much care.)

Dental schools and the ADA still won’t admit that hundreds of millions of Americans have been poisoned by mercury fillings, mercury being the second-most toxic substance known to humans. Most of those fillings crack and offgas into the brain.

The ADA will never recant any more than the FDA will never back off the Covid vax narrative, or they’d have the biggest class-action lawsuits in history, to deal with.

Still, over half of North American dentists have figured it out on their own, and quit placing mercury fillings. Most likely primarily because dentists are the sickest profession in America, with their high mercury exposure.

This young dentist informed me where she would be calling in my prescription of antibiotics, to take before my oral surgery (extraction).

I smiled, nodded, and thanked her. Having absolutely no intention of taking the antibiotics, but learning by “life experience” that some oral surgeons will refuse to do the extraction unless you say you’ve taken the oral antibiotic. (CYA, anyone?)

This is my second oral surgery in which I did not take the antibiotic, and in fact in my previous one, a periodontist I didn’t end up using, ordered me to take a preventative course of steroids, too.

(A hard no, on that, too. Steroids stay in your body for six months, suppressing your immune system. They have their place, including for people who got a severe case of Covid who likely already had chronic inflammation–but in advance of my oral surgery, it’s a “no thanks” for me.)

Both of my children were ordered to take oral antibiotics and steroids before their impacted wisdom-teeth surgery. I smiled and nodded. And did not fill the prescriptions. It’s nobody’s business but ours, what drugs we take, or not.

My well referenced blog post is here, on what I did in consultation with the legendary Dr. Jorgenson, to both avoid antibiotics and steroids (and opiates)--as well as avoiding painful “dry socket” and cavitations for my children’s oral surgeries.

Astonishingly, not only did Dr. Jorgenson come into her office at 7 am, before my children’s wisdom teeth surgery, to prepare and “spin” their blood for the PRF preventative procedure, but she also trained the oral surgeon around the corner from her, who received her feedback in an open-minded way, as she’s a wildly successful dentist with a small army of biological dentists she’s trained to be the best in Utah–

–and he administered the ozone and PRF preparations.

Her educating the oral surgeon would have been tough for me to do, because while I’m articulate, you’re probably aware that patients who know stuff or have “alternative” information and opinions, are often gaslit.

I know from hundreds of stories you good people have told me, that when you leave, and sometimes right to your face–the medical professionals mock you for thinking you know anything whatsoever about your body or your health.

If you didn’t go to medical school 25 years ago, you cannot possibly learn anything about health in any other way, right?

The oral surgeon was about 60 and had never heard of the things Dr. Jorgenson taught him, but received them and administered them to Tennyson and Emma.

(P.S. I agree that many wisdom teeth extractions are unnecessary, and God didn’t give you wisdom teeth by accident. But Tennyson’s four, and Emma’s two, were growing at right angles into their other teeth.)

A good biological dentist who does extractions, implants, etc, for those of us who refuse root canals, is not easy to find. I’m still working on that, and Dr. Jorgenson has showed up big for me, on that, too–reaching across 2,700 miles.

The biological dentists around here also have long waitlists. The one I had an appointment with also wrote me an email canceling my appointment in 6 months.

Perhaps she googled my writing on biological dentistry and thought I’d be a “problem patient.

I’m actually a very nice patient, and have never published the name of the biological dentist who did 17 unauthorized procedures in my mouth and handed me the bill the size of the average Utah annual income, when I was barely out of anesthesia, and incoherent.

(And it wasn’t the only malpractice I experienced in his chair, before finding a new dentist.)

That dentist, in fact, has enjoyed a huge influx of patients when I wrote about his work, before that dreadful experience. And I hope his patients received better care than I did, and perhaps he was just having a bad day.

But I know more than average about what I want and don’t want. So perhaps it’s for the best that I not go to the dentist who maybe prefers more compliant patients.

Dr. Jorgenson treats my parents, my sister, my children, and many, many followers of GreenSmoothieGirl. 100% of the time I go there, I meet one or two of you in her waiting room, which is always fun.

The double-masked dentist the age of my children, this week, in addition to the violent head shaking, also angrily said, “The infection in your tooth is a MUCH bigger issue than the tiny amount of radiation from the imaging!”

I said, “Right, it’s the abcessed tooth that brings me here. But it’s not a contest between the two, right? And I still am concerned about cumulative radiation–on my head, no less.”

Dentists will tell you that the amount of radiation you’re exposed to is very low, the equivalent of 30 minutes in the sun. I have too many issues with this to cover in this short piece, but importantly:

1. Some researchers dispute that.

2. Your brain is affected by that radiation.

3. These dentists mostly just repeat the sales pitch they were taught.

4. Cumulative exposure is the big issue, and the more radiation you’re exposed to, the more your body has to fight to repair damaged cells, a real risk for neurological issues and cancer.

5. The sun’s radiation is real, but also imparts Vitamin D, a nutrient, as well as infrared rays that are helpful to you, whereas radiation in imaging has no “upside,” despite the fact that dentists do indeed need imaging, to diagnose and treat properly.

One of the most important things I’ve been teaching for 20 years is how to have your own natural antibiotics on hand, to use at the very first symptom, and “taking something” isn’t enough.

Eliminating dairy, processed food, alcohol, and drinking your green smoothies or fresh juices is so very helpful in supporting your body’s innate immune functions, when faced with a challenge.

If you wait, to take action, till you have a deeply entrenched infection, the natural remedies may not be enough–and that’s when you end up on an antibiotic.

I had an employee who had C-Diff, an often fatal infection that often happens after antibiotic use, especially after taking several types of antibiotics. AB’s can be life-saving, and I’d take them if I had bacterial meningitis, or an infection that was getting out of hand despite my best efforts.

But I nearly died at the age of 15, from a penicillin reaction, and my estimate is that at least 400 people have told me horror stories about their health not recovering after an antibiotic wiped out 80%+ of their natural immune function.

Since the antibiotic doesn’t just get rid of the pathogen–it also kills billions of organisms that make up your microbiome, protecting you from all the pathogens you encounter every day.

Ironically, the day before the visit to the dentist-the-age-of-my-children, my cleaning guy, Jeff, who is about my age, told me that his gut has been disordered, and he’s never recovered his health, after an antibiotic he took in his 20’s before having his wisdom teeth extracted.

He’s no older than me, and most of our conversations are about how his body is falling apart, all his diagnoses, and the surgeries he needs.

That antibiotic isn’t the only issue–I’ve seen him eat only junk food–and I’m not saying that to judge him (did any American NOT eat junk food?)--

–I’m saying it because “it’s not usually just one thing.”

And I notice people learn more from stories, than from me cataloging peer-reviewed journal articles.

Now not everyone is decimated by a course of antibiotics. If you’ve taken them, you’re not alone. And there is hope.

I’ve pointed people to our PreZymePro and heard amazing results, more times than I can count.

(Your probiotics are usually dead, and useless. I know this from 50 of you sending me your brand, which I tested on camera. Twice. So I make my own broad-range, high-count live probiotics, in small batches, and they actually culture warm milk. Try it. If your probiotic doesn’t make the milk thick, within 15 minutes–it’s dead.)

The average American is taking an antibiotic course once a year. The body marshals its forces and tries to rebuild. The body is heroic like that. Most people recover better than my employee with C-Diff did.

But think of your immune system as an army. If you’re fighting on too many fronts, your army gets outnumbered. We’d ALL test positive for Covid, for strep, for staph, for STI’s, for Lyme, for Epstein Barr–if they set the cycle threshold high enough.

The problem is when these pathogens get the upper hand, and our army, navy, air force and marines get outnumbered and overwhelmed.

Thus everything I teach. Having natural immune stimulating, natural antibiotics on hand, and taking them upon the first symptom, or preventatively. Detoxing twice a year. Drinking the most alkalizing, nutrient-dense, oxygenating foods on the planet–in the form of green smoothies or fresh-pressed juice.

Salads are also staples for me! It’s hard to get the quantity of greens, veggies and superfoods that our primate cousins do, though, from just a salad on the side of your plate.

One thing I love about my green smoothie is that even if I don’t want to eat a stalk of aloe vera, or chew all the arugula in my garden and edible weeds in my yard–

–if I throw them in the blender, down the hatch they go. Easy peasy. With a banana, some berries, and water.

A scoop of our high-quality bone broth protein, vanilla or chocolate, gives you enough natural monkfruit as a low-glycemic sweetener, that you can minimize the fruit, and your smoothie tastes fantastic.)

My favorite blender: Blendtec.

My favorite juicer: Breville. (Because it’s affordable, and incredibly quick to assemble, juice, and clean up, and doesn’t get hot, to destroy nutrients.)

Don’t forget to learn more about having some natural immune-supportive and antibiotic plant-based supplements on hand. (Which don’t wipe out your natural microbiome–remember, antibiotics kill everybody, good and bad guys. We all live with the bad guys, and they don’t cause a problem–unless the good guys are wiped out.)

You can find a biological dentist near you, by

1. Googling your city and “biological dentist” or “holistic dentist.” Not good enough, though, as many haven’t invested in the tech I’d like to see them have, and just want to attract a new demographic. So also check their reviews. One or two bad reviews might be outliers, since everyone with a big audience or career has a hater or two, but look at the overall quality of the reviews.

2. Go further and find out if they do zirconia implants, PRF and ozone, take precautions to avoid cavitations, or a few other issues from this blog post. Some dentists identify as “biological” just to get more business, when all they do is amalgam filling removal, or they’ve gone amalgam-free. Not good enough.

3. Ask your health nut friends who they like and trust. Keep in mind that “biological dentist” is not equivalent to “good dentist,” though these dentists tend to be more self-educated, invested in different tech, trained in better products and procedures, and supportive of the non-normies like you and me.

4. Search on the IAOMT database. Again, not good enough, though. See what I said in #1, #2 and #3 about doing a little more research.

Here are some of my previous blog posts on issues around dentistry and biological dentistry:

