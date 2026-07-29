Dear new mom: I know you want to do every right thing for your little one. You’ve promised him or her to be the best parent humanly possible.



I hope you’ll take the time to listen to a few of my 7 podcast interviews with doctors who dispute the vaccine “safe and effective” narratives. As well as attorney and current HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.



These podcast episodes are at the bottom of this blog post. Save it in Notes on your phone!



Two of the authors I interviewed in this list–are the authors of the two books I read in 1995, when I injured my second child with the DTaP vaccines, exactly as I had injured her older brother, two years before. Which is when I could not deny the issue, and began reading.

I have found that new mothers are totally open-minded about vaccines, before they start giving them. After they’ve given their baby a few of these products, most moms aren’t listening anymore–not wanting to potentially learn their child’s issues may track to the childhood vaccine schedule.

Pediatrician Dr. Robert Mendelsohn’s book, How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Pediatrician, changed my life and my parenting in many ways beyond the vaccine issues, 30 years ago.

Dr. Neustadter’s book, and Neil Z Miller’s–opened my eyes, and in the end, freed me. From the idea that my children’s health was protected by needles and syringes.

Parents my age did as we were told, only to find our children getting very ill repeatedly; having ADD and ADHD; having asthma, eczema, and allergies (a common cluster of autoimmune issues following vaccines); having peanut and other food reactions; and having regressed into the autism spectrum rapidly following administration of vaccines. Not to mention that Japan in the 1990’s had no SIDS death–and also didn’t vaccinate babies under the age of 2.

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Inform Yourself … Because Your Doctor Won’t Tell You The Risks

It is scientifically untenable to give a baby with an immature immune system injections for 3, 6, or even 9 diseases at once. Especially when you realize that THERE IS NO INFORMED CONSENT in a pediatrician’s office.

The CDC publishes Vaccine Information Statements (VISs), which are legally required to be handed out prior to every dose of certain vaccines, but this is rarely, if ever, done.

It’s likely that if you ask your doctor for the VIS that they won’t have it available for you to review. But if you did, you would be shocked to see the dozens of neurological, autoimmune and other disorders known to be linked to that vaccine.

Source: Immunize.org

You don’t have to rely on your doctor, though. You can download them here in a single document: Facts About VISs (click “Current VISs”).

Doctors administer multiple vaccines at once only because “well-baby visits” are when they have access to their patients. I did not go to these “visits” with my youngest two children. I knew that my babies were well, and I knew the “well-baby visits” are to inject them with several products the pediatrics office is compensated for (and also penalized for, by insurance companies, if well over 80% of their practice does not receive these products).

None of this is medical advice; I am simply sharing what my experience was, and what I learned, to make different decisions.

Pediatricians Are Rewarded–and Punished–for V Compliance

With my first two babies, I did not yet know that any pediatrician who does not follow the “CDC vaccine schedule” faces battles with insurers and medical licensing boards, and some even lose their licenses.

The same thing happens to doctors who realize that the escalating vaccine schedule now also corresponds to at least 54% of our children being chronically ill … (could this correlation imply some level of causation? Some of them seem to believe so, and the Henry Ford study, which has been suppressed in the medical journals, shows that every single childhood illness is exponentially higher, among vaccinated children. And sometimes does not exist, among the unvaccinated.)

I got that 54% chronically ill number from 2017 data, and it has likely only gone up, since then. A pregnant friend of mine was given a CDC vaccine schedule for her daughter in late 2021 that included 100 VACCINES!

In my generation, only 6% of Americans had chronic illnesses — when we had only 10% of the current vaccine schedule.

Still, most pediatricians just choose to keep their heads down and do as they’re told. After all, three vaccines is three billable charges. Several pediatricians have confirmed for me, including Paul Thomas, MD of Oregon, that 85% of their revenue goes to overhead. So pediatricians do not make as much money as you may believe–and they rather need the revenue from vaccines. Plus, vaccinated babies and children get sick at far higher rates than the unvaccinated.



My pediatrician friend Larry Palevsky, MD, in New York, has not given a vaccine in 20 years, and his practice requires taking 400% to 500% more patients, since his patients get sick far less.

Parents do not realize, until it’s too late, that more than half of our children became chronically ill since the Big Pharma product makers (every single company is a felon) were released from all legal liability in 1986 by the National Vaccine Injury & Compensation Act (NVICA).

Since then, the industry has increased more than tenfold the number of products required of children in order to attend public school, while also becoming the wealthiest and most powerful industry in history.

In some states, the CDC vaccine schedule is required whether or not the child attends public schools. And many states have lost some or all of their exemptions, due to the ferociously pro-vaxx legislators such as California senators Dr. Richard Pan and Scott Wiener.

Even if your child was injured by her first MMR or DTaP vaccine, these legislators do not want her to obtain an exemption for the next series.

Additionally, well over 250 vaccines are in stage III clinical trials, including the COVID-19 vaccines, with the 220M now-vaxxed Americans serving as trial subjects, given no informed consent whatsoever. (The page of adverse events in the box was “intentionally left blank.”)

The Pfizer trial lasted 4 to 6 months, and then the placebo control group was destroyed (aka “unblinded”) by sending them all to get the vaccine, therefore eliminating any chance that we could ever ascertain the long-term effects.

84% of the pregnant women in the COVID-19 trial who weren’t dropped lost their babies. (Mysteriously, with no explanation given, the trial says they “lost” most of the pregnant women in the data.)

I Damaged Two of My Four Children Before I Knew

I wish I’d known what I wrote above, and what’s in those 7 interviews I did, before I severely damaged my oldest child, who was in and out of hospitals, until I radically changed his diet and detoxified him.

The first two sets of vaccines also caused the same severe reactions in my second child, before I began researching WHY, since both my babies were 8 ½-lb perfectly healthy breastfed babies until their first series of vaccines.

I raised the youngest two to adulthood without a single vaccine, and stopped vaccinating the oldest two, which required me to get exemptions at the Utah Health Dept. every time they changed schools. Sadly, I suspect that despite my telling the hospital staff I did not want the Hep B vaccine in the hospital (administered in her first day of life)--I think they did it anyway. With my 3rd child especially, who had the classic Hep B vaccine adverse events, after coming home.

The state required me to remove them from the school, if there were ever an outbreak of these “infectious diseases,” but in all the schools my four children attended, there was never an outbreak.

That is how rare these diseases are. On the other hand, polio is actually still active today — not eradicated, but rebranded with a dozen different names (Guillain-Barré and various diagnoses with “myelitis” in the name) — caused by the oral polio vaccine and adverse events to other vaccines.

Here Are the Interviews — Pass Them On!

I cannot MAKE anyone read the books I did, which helped me let go of the idea that 78 pharmaceutical injections would keep my babies “safe.” But even if a new parent isn’t a big reader, maybe they could listen to some quick podcast interviews at 1.5x speed while they nurse a baby, drive, or make dinner?

I recorded these 7 interviews with doctors, scientists, lawyers, and researchers, which may convince a young parent to do some extra research.

Please save this Substack post in your phone, and share it with young parents and expecting parents. It could save them a lot of misery and regret.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Esq., the greatest champion alive for medical freedom and a walking encyclopedia of the history of felony frauds in the vaccine industry:



https://greensmoothiegirl.com/your-high-vibration-life/episodes/vaccine-safety-interview-robert-f-kennedy-jr/ Dr. Paul Thomas, a pediatrician who proved his less-vaxxed patients were radically healthier. And for proving that with his co-authors in a medical journal paper, he recently lost his medical license:



https://greensmoothiegirl.com/your-high-vibration-life/episodes/dr-paul-thomas-pediatrician-interview/ Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic physician who compiled a database of 18,000 studies on vaccine injury and death, which were mostly unpublished or hidden and/or their authors’ careers attacked:



https://greensmoothiegirl.com/your-high-vibration-life/episodes/fraud-vaccine-industry-interview-dr-sherri-tenpenny/ Neil Z. Miller, a medical research journalist whose book Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies proved to me (1) that smallpox and polio disappeared in non-immunizing countries FASTER (thanks to indoor plumbing, sanitation, and nutrition improvements) and (2) that Japan, which did not vaccinate children under the age of 2, had virtually no SIDS, among many other truths parents are not taught in the pediatrician’s office:



https://greensmoothiegirl.com/your-high-vibration-life/episodes/vaccine-injury-kids/ Dr. Randall Neustaedter, an oriental medicine doctor whose book The Vaccine Guide: Risks and Benefits for Children and Adults objectively reviews each injectable product one at a time for safety and efficacy data:



https://greensmoothiegirl.com/your-high-vibration-life/episodes/dr-neustadter-interview-vaccine-risks-benefits/ Dr. Carrie Madej, a longtime vaccine critic with a fascinating story, please listen to what she says about the tetanus vaccine. (Which is the one vaccine I didn’t find caused deaths. Nor was there any substantial risk for children.)



https://greensmoothiegirl.com/your-high-vibration-life/episodes/dr-carrie-madej-interview-virus-truth/ Stephanie Seneff PhD is an MIT scientist, still actively working at the university at the age of 78, and shifted from engineering into researching heavy metals, glyphosate, and vaccines. I have interviewed her separately on glyphosate, but this one is on vaccines.

https://greensmoothiegirl.com/your-high-vibration-life/episodes/glyphosate-roundup-concerns-interview-stephanie-seneff/

A final note: I’ve been buying these cards for $2, to give to pregnant women and young mothers, wherever I go. And I also go to sections like infant medicines or vitamins, and toys, and leave a card propped up, for a shopping mother.



I hope you’ll buy some, and educate other mothers. Starting a conversation with a stranger, about a controversial topic, might feel awkward. But anyone can hand her this info-packed, amazing card.

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