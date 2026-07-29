Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

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Doktor Z's avatar
Doktor Z
3d

The failure of pediatricians to give full informed consent is criminal especially for live virus vaccines such as chicken pox. What no parent is told is that a child injected with the chicken pox vaccine sheds live chicken pox virus into their environment and onto anyone who touches them for 6 weeks from the date of injection. And with a 21 day incubation period, no parent/grandparent would link their "sudden" shingles outbreak to being exposed to chicken pox from their vaccinated child/grandchild. (Now you know why the shingles vaccine was developed for adults.)

Read the package insert for any and all vaccines licensed in the US at fda.gov. Scroll down to "Vaccines, Blood and Biologics"and then to "Vaccines" then to "Vaccine Information" and finally to "Vaccines Licensed for Use in the United States". Sections 4,5,6 and 11, 12, 13 in these documents are of particular interest.

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