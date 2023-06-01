It will take you TWO MINUTES to send an email to your senator and congressional representative in Washington. To kill two birds with one stone:

Vote NO on the Restrict Act, a federal power grab to silence free speech; and vote NO on the WHO Pandemic Treaty, a power grab by globalists to dictate pandemic response to the US and other countries.

In fact, you can do it twice, in a couple of minutes.

First, I've built a one-click letter campaign you can send with one click, here.

Then, do a personalized one to both of your elected representatives. I promise, this is quick and painless.

Click here, and your address will pull up YOUR Senator, and YOUR Congressional Representative. You're given a form letter. This is how I wrote my Senator, Marco Rubio, an email. Notice how I said I will be a donor and assist his campaign, if he votes according to his party's platform, preserving freedom. And I will.

BOOM, done, now you've sent it twice, to each of them. One personalized, using the government website, and one through our software.

Their interns DO compile responses from their constituents, and your elected representatives DO care what your opinion is!

That link, above, will also give you their phone number, where you can call and leave them a voicemail, too.

I took my Utah state Senator AND my House Rep to lunch, in 2020, and both of them knew how many emails they'd gotten, in one-click letter campaigns I had built, in the freedom fight in Utah of 2020.

In fact, one of them told me he'd never received so much email on any one topic. And he'd been in the Senate many years.

Thank you for taking action against the loss of elemental liberties. One day our children or grandchildren will ask us what we did, in this critical moment in history. What will you say?

