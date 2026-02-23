Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Pam
13h

Oh, boy... and here we are... back to NOT using salt, after moving away from Morton’s decades ago, and at the suggestion of health advocates, making the move to adding Real Salt and/or Maldon’s in my water (for minerals), at meals and during cooking - are now a bad thing? It’s hard to keep up. At 72 my and my husband's labs still come back with healthy levels of potassium, etc., with no heart issues, bloating, swelling of fingers, blood pressure issues, etc., so I’m going to have to believe we’re doing okay. I so appreciate all your research, I really do, but I definitely need to weigh out all the information and make health decisions based on the whole picture... Thanks for sharing your expertise, Robyn!

1 reply
Diane Langlois
13h

Many salts contain lead and heavy metal depending of their source.

https://tamararubin.com/2020/10/how-much-lead-is-in-salt-which-salt-is-safest-to-use-for-cooking-is-himalayan-salt-safe/

2 more comments...

