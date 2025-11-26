The Fairy Tale of “Natural” Health

It’s comforting to believe our vitamins and supplements are made from food with labels like “natural,” “plant-based,” and “clean.”

But behind that greenwashed glow, many of those “natural” pills come from the same giants making chemotherapy drugs and pesticides. And I hate to tell you, no food was involved, and taking them doesn’t in any way compensate for a healthy diet.

Centrum? Born at Pfizer. One A Day? Made by Bayer—yes, that Bayer, the Roundup company. Nature Made? Owned by Otsuka, a global pharmaceutical conglomerate.

Big Pharma doesn’t just sell drugs. It sells “wellness.” And it’s laughing all the way to the bank.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

Where Multivitamins Really Came From

Your “vitamins” weren’t dreamed up by a kind herbalist in a cottage—they were formulated in a lab.

The first multivitamin, “Metagen,” launched in 1920 from Parke-Davis, a pharma company later absorbed by Pfizer. Bayer’s One A Day followed in 1943.

That’s when a culture of “health through pills” took root. And we’ve been swallowing the story ever since. Maybe you never even examined it–till I started blogging several years ago, and recently wrote Take Daily: How Supplements Hijack Our Health.

Today, the global supplement industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars, much of it flowing straight back to pharmaceutical balance sheets.

Not all of modern supplements are made of synthetic or industrial byproduct ingredients. Only about 98% of it!

When the Fox Guards the Henhouse

Unlike drugs, supplements don’t need FDA safety testing. They’re legally classified as food, not medicine.

(Bizarrely, despite the fact that no food was involved, in the vast majority of it.) Translation: no proof they work. No proof they’re safe. No testing before they hit the shelves.

And when companies get caught? The fines are tiny, compared to profits, so they take the hit, adjust, and carry on:

Bayer paid $3.3M for false cancer-prevention claims.

Roche paid $500M for fixing vitamin prices worldwide.

Airborne paid $23M for fake “immune-boosting” promises.

They call it a “wellness industry.” I call it a chemical convenience store.

The Spell of Marketing

The marketing is hypnotic. Glossy images, influencer endorsements, and words like bioavailable, active form, clinically-backed.

Meanwhile, the ingredients are often byproducts of coal tar, acetone, or sheep-wool grease. Yes, really.

Also limestone pulled out of ore-mining sites. The inside of mollusk shells. Chalk. Throwaway byproducts of the dairy industry–or even unmentionables such as human waste products.

Labels use impressive words like pyridoxine, cyanocobalamin, and cholecalciferol—synthetic names for compounds created in industrial vats–not found in oranges, salmon, or sunlight.

We’ve been Snow White: trusting, hopeful, deeply sleeping.

The Wake-Up Questions

Before you buy another “clean” multivitamin, ask the seller or practitioner:

Have you visited the facility where this supplement is made? What base materials were used to make it? What solvents or acids were part of the manufacturing process?

If they can’t answer clearly—or get defensive (there’s a nearly 100% chance whoever you might be buying from will do one of those two things, or make something up that isn’t true!)—you’ve just learned something more valuable than any capsule could offer.

That was part of my research, the several years before writing Take Daily. I talked to many, many functional medicine practitioners, influencers, and even CEO’s of billion-dollar supplement companies.

Finding that not one of them knew what the product they were selling even was.

The Awakening

The truth: Big Pharma and Big Supplement are not rivals. They’re partners.

One sells you the disease; the other sells you the “cure.”

Both profit from your belief that health comes in a pill. One requires a prescription; the other you can buy from various sources (many of whom tweak the label to look “proprietary”).

Real health doesn’t come from any pill. It comes from food that grows, water that flows, sleep that restores, and movement that strengthens.

When you stop believing the fairy tale, you start writing your own story.

A New Kind of Informed Consent

If you wouldn’t drizzle WD-40 on your salad, or snack on sawdust, why swallow capsules made from petrochemical solvents and cellulose wood pulp?

It’s not about fear—it’s about truth. You have the right to know what’s in your body and who profits from it.

Look at the label.

Ask the question.

Follow the money.

Thanks for subscribing to my Substack blog post! We especially appreciate those of you who contribute $10/mo, if my work impacts your life positively. This helps me keep my amazing staff employed.

Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook

Join Robyn on Telegram

Follow Robyn on Twitter