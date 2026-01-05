Dear Robyn: What are peptides? Are they safe? Do they work?

So today we’re talking about PEPTIDES, the massive shift in how the pharmaceutical industry is positioning itself to capture the “wellness” and “biohacking” markets.

Peptides: Rebranding “Drugs?”

Technically, a peptide is just a string of amino acids (shorter than a protein). But by using the word “peptide,” companies evoke the “natural” feeling of biology rather than the “synthetic” feeling of a laboratory. It is the ultimate linguistic loophole.

What are Peptides?

Today we are pulling the curtain back on the latest darling of the longevity and biohacking world. You’ve heard the name in gym locker rooms, touted on health podcasts, and sold in sleek vials online. Nobody’s sure what Peptides even are, but the narrative is seductive and it goes like this:

“Your body is made of proteins. Proteins are made of peptides. Therefore, these aren’t drugs—they’re just biological messengers.” It’s a brilliant pitch.

But today, we’re asking the uncomfortable question: Is “peptide” just a clever rebrand for an industry that desperately needed a makeover? Is “a rose by any other name” still a pharmaceutical with pharmaceutical risks? Let’s get into it.

It reminds me of how throwaway products of various food industries became somehow a “health food” in people’s minds because nearly everything has or is protein—and so they convinced us that we need more-more-more protein, and anything that is “protein” is good for you!

The Peptide Revolution

To understand the “Peptide Revolution,” you have to understand the PR problem facing Big Pharma. For decades, the pharmaceutical industry has been associated with side effects, recalls, and—most tragically—iatrogenic deaths. In fact, medical intervention remains one of the leading killers of Americans.

People are tired. They are looking for “natural,” “biological,” and “holistic.” If it has those words, people want to buy it. They think those words mean “safe” or “safer.” Enter the word Peptide.

By definition, a peptide is just a short chain of 2 to 50 amino acids. Since your body uses peptides like insulin or oxytocin, the industry has successfully framed exogenous (outside-the-body) peptides as “natural bio-identical signaling molecules.”

Fact is, most current drugs qualify as peptides, including one of the earliest ones, insulin!

But here’s the rub: Just because something is a “messenger” doesn’t mean it isn’t a drug. A text message is a messenger, but if a stranger sends a “text” to your front door lock to open it, that’s a hack.

Many of the substances being sold today are highly synthetic, lab-altered, and designed to force a biological response that your body isn’t currently asking for. And may cause you harm.

The Case of BPC-157: The “Wolverine” Peptide

Now, I want to be very clear here, because I know many of you listening may have used substances like BPC-157 for joint repair or gut issues. I’ve spoken to people who swear by one of those—people who were in debilitating, mind-blowing pain and finally found a window of relief.

If you are in that kind of pain, I have nothing but sympathy for you. If I were in that position, I’m sure I’d be looking at every vial and every “research chemical” available, too. I would never want to diminish the lived experience of someone who finally found a way to walk without a limp or sleep through the night.

However, I hope you’re willing to come with me to look at the broader data. In my own research and coaching, I’ve seen the “Peptide Lottery.” I’ve seen people get great results for months, and I’ve seen others who spend thousands of dollars and get absolutely zero relief.

Why? Because when we use “rebranded drugs” to bypass the body’s internal wisdom, the results are rarely predictable.

Who Controls Peptides?

There is a war raging right now for control of this class of substances. On one side, you have the “herbal” or truly biological peptides—compounds found in nature that have been used for centuries. On the other side, you have the “Synthetic Frontier.”

The FDA has recently started cracking down on many of these substances, moving them into “Category 2,” which essentially makes them harder for compounding pharmacies to produce.

Why? Because Pharma knows how valuable these are financially if they can patent them. If they can call it a “peptide” and sell it to the wellness community, they can bypass the “Old Pharma” stigma while charging “New Pharma” prices.

It’s a “Rose by any other name” scenario. If a substance is synthesized in a lab, designed to alter your cellular signaling, and carries a risk of systemic side effects, it’s a drug. Calling it a “peptide” is often just a way to make it sound as safe as a protein shake.

Changing The Vocabulary

Why do they need the new word? Because the old words—Pharmaceutical, Medication, Drug—are heavy with the weight of the opioid crisis and fen-phen and the reality of iatrogenic harm.

When you hear “Peptide,” you think vitality. When you hear “Drug,” you think side effects. By rebranding these compounds, the industry creates a “safe space” for people who would otherwise avoid conventional medicine. It’s a brilliant way to capture the “distrustful” demographic by speaking their language.

Ultimately, some of these substances may offer symptom relief. But we must remain vigilant. There is way too little research for these substances that are often synthetic and have toxic ingredients, and may not have been studied well.

We cannot let a change in vocabulary blind us to the fact that we are still dealing with powerful, often unstudied, synthetic interventions.

There is a war on, over peptides. The FDA is not just “regulating” these substances; they are systematically removing them from the reach of compounding pharmacies—the very places where “biohackers” and wellness-focused doctors have been getting them for years.

Here is the breakdown of the Category 2 changes and the strange “Research Use” loophole people are currently using to get around it.

The FDA’s “Hit List”: Category 2 Peptides

Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (503A and 503B), the FDA maintains lists of bulk drug substances that can be used in compounding. In late 2023 and throughout 2024, the FDA moved several of the most popular peptides into Category 2.

What Category 2 actually means: It is a “holding pen” for substances the FDA has flagged as having significant safety risks or insufficient evidence of safety. Once a peptide is in Category 2, compounding pharmacies are effectively prohibited from making them.

The Peptides Currently in Category 2 (The “Banned” List):

BPC-157: Flagged for “risk of immunogenicity” (potential for your immune system to overreact and attack your own tissues).

Ipamorelin: Often used for growth hormone stimulation; flagged for impurities and “unnatural amino acids.”

AOD-9604: A popular fat-burning peptide.

GHK-Cu (Injectable): While the topical version for skin is often fine, the FDA has restricted the injectable form.

Epitalon: Used for telomere lengthening and anti-aging.

Melanotan II: The “tanning” peptide.

Thymosin Beta-4 (TB-500): Frequently used alongside BPC-157 for injury recovery.

The “Research Only” Loophole: Why the Needle?

People are being allowed to buy these drugs with a needle and syringe while claiming they aren’t “using them.” This is the “Not for Human Consumption” loophole.

Because these peptides are not “Scheduled Substances” (like steroids or opiates), it is often legal to possess them. However, it is illegal to sell them as medicine. To get around this, a massive “gray market” has emerged where websites sell vials of white powder labeled as “Research Chemicals” or “For Lab Research Only.”

The Deception of the “Research” Label

The Needle and Syringe: Since most peptides are destroyed by stomach acid (the “Peptide Fallacy” we discussed), they must be injected subcutaneously. People are buying insulin syringes and “bacteriostatic water” to reconstitute these powders in their kitchens.

The Legal Fiction: Both the buyer and the seller are participating in a legal fiction. The seller says, “I’m just selling this to a scientist,” and the buyer says, “I’m just doing an experiment,” even though the “experiment” is happening in the buyer’s own thigh or abdomen.

The Danger: Because these aren’t regulated as medicine, there is zero oversight on purity. You might be injecting BPC-157, or you might be injecting heavy metals, bacteria, or a completely different synthetic analog.

Your point about iatrogenic death (death caused by medical treatment) is the “why” behind this entire movement. With medical errors and adverse drug reactions consistently ranking as a top killer in the U.S. (estimated between 250,000 to 400,000 deaths per year), the public trust in “The Pill” is at an all-time low.

The industry needed a word that sounded like “Natural Biology” but worked like “High-Tech Medicine.” “Peptide” was the perfect candidate.

By calling these substances peptides, the industry can market them as “bio-identical signaling molecules” that simply “remind the body how to heal.” It’s a softer, friendlier version of “synthetic drug,” designed to appeal to the very people who are running away from traditional pharmaceuticals.

So, what are we actually looking at here? Is it a breakthrough in healing, or is it a masterful rebrand by an industry that knows we’ve lost faith in their traditional labels

It’s likely both. While some people—and again, I have nothing but empathy for those seeking relief from chronic pain—find success in this ‘gray market,’ we have to acknowledge that we are witnessing a massive land grab.

Pharma is moving in to regulate and ‘own’ these molecules, while the gray market is using ‘Research Only’ labels to bypass safety standards.

In a world where medical intervention is a leading cause of death, we have to ask: Is the new ‘Peptide’ just the old ‘Drug’ in a more expensive, less regulated suit? A rose by any other name... might still have thorns we haven’t discovered yet.”

I hope this is helpful for you in assessing peptides.

