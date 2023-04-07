Since I spend 30+ hours a week studying the rapidly changing economic landscape, and collaborating with other experts, I wanted to share everything I learn, in “Cliff’s notes” format, and bring you other experts as guest teachers.

Our members have access to all our past classes, and we have been learning these topics:

1. How to Obtain Sovereignty from the U.S. Corporation that actually owns your home and car.

(You have “equitable use” title–giving you usage and possession only, even if you’ve paid off your home and car. Yes, I know, nobody told you. The corporation actually owns your assets in trust. Until you realize you actually own nothing–and take steps to cure the fraud perpetrated on you, and avail yourself of your rights under the Constitution and Bill of Rights, including your right to own property.)

2. How to use organic “permaculture” to avoid synthetic inputs, and get the most healthy food from your yard or land, while constantly feeding your soil in easy ways in sync with nature.

3. Ways to hedge against the failing dollar, and prepare for the sea changes in the economy we all have to participate in.

4. Ongoing radical changes in blockchain technology–and the war between using it to enslave us (CBDC by centralized powers) or to free us (Bitcoin etc).

5. How to buy T-Bills (government bonds) of short duration, easily, to beat inflation.

(The "yield curve" is inverted--meaning that short-term government bonds are paying better than the 2-year, 5-year, 10-year, etc. I teach you exactly how to do it, step by step.)

6. Why Gold? Why Now? author E.B. Tucker taught us about gold. The schools quit teaching about “sound money” in the 1970’s–and it’s time to learn, again.

We learned why it's a "hedge" against the dollar and something you may want to consider having physical possession of. It was even a "show and tell," showing us different options.

7. Indoor vertical gardening, using aeroponics, or what I call my “Green Smoothie Tower.”

8. The download on what the Fed is bringing us in July: FedNow, or a consolidation of financial services–and possibly a CBDC.

9. Preparedness 101, a 90-minute class on how to take steps to prepare your home and life against a rapidly changing future.

