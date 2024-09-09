Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
banjocat's avatar
banjocat
Sep 9, 2024

They've also introduced biometrics (thumbprint) at check-out... During con-vid they were great; didn't force "compliance" through threat of arrest like Natural Grocers did. Sadly, you are correct in your observations... Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose.

Reply
Share
Adriana's avatar
Adriana
Sep 12, 2024

I am in SLC. You are correct. Sprouts, Smith, Whole Foods ( I could not see in Harmons) are misting all the organic or not produce with Hypochlorous acid. When I complained about, I was told to shop somewhere else as it is the corporate policy. So I do. I wonder if the producers know about it, and if they do, nothing makes sense to me anymore. people complain about government, pharma, corporates, etc but is more than that. Is the greed , the general greed and no one gives a heck about.

If you ask the regular staff what is in that plastic jug ( now hidden 🤣) they are taught to tell: something ORGANIC to prevent the mold and bacteria. Disgusting! I don’t think there is any organic produce in the stores. I do not trust even those stamped with USDA organic.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture