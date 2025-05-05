You’ve read “the dose makes the poison” your whole life. It’s meant to indoctrinate you that poison, in small amounts, is medicine. [Listen to this as a video, instead of reading, here.]

When is it medicine? Let me give you an example of how deeply you’ve been indoctrinated to believe that poison is good, if it’s in small doses:

An example: the myth of “niacin,” or “vitamin B3,” is that it makes you detoxify. Your face flushes red, you sweat, and you might even throw up.

Technically, the nicotinic acid, the petrochemical-derived product that is in no way a nutrient your body needs, does not detoxify you.

Technically it poisons you, and your body’s own defenses rally to save your life, and it’s your immune system that detoxifies you. Really good books by doctors practicing 60 years ago believed this myth. That “niacin” detoxifies.

Sadly, they were wrong then, and people are wrong now that this substance is anything but toxic for you, and they’re also wrong that it’s a nutrient.

Another example: the cyanide in “vitamin B12” (cyanocobalamin) is not medicinal, even if it’s trace amounts that end up in each pill you may take daily.

An amount that makes you sick over time, even if you don’t notice it when you take it. In your vitamin B12, you are ingesting cyanide, and cobalt, a heavy metal.

There are other molecules besides cyanocobalamin, sold as Vitamin B12, and they’re not better–but cyanocobalamin is a very common one, and it truly is made of cyanide and cobalt.

We’ve had several people tell us on Facebook posts they always get sick in reaction to taking “B vitamins.” None of which are vitamins, all of which are made from synthetic petroleum products, solvents, flow agents, and well-known poisons.

A third example: the coal-tar derived Vitamin K, it’s not a vitamin, and the poison isn’t a medicine, even if it’s in a small-enough dose.

Perhaps this saying, “the dose makes the poison,” which sounds true or helpful, but isn’t--

--helped doctors explain to patients why troubling ingredients are often in their drugs.

Your baby has petrochemical-derived “vitamin K” injected into her as a newborn, with additional ingredients like propylene glycol, polysorbate 80, and acetic acid–before your baby even leaves the hospital.

For about 65 years now, due to it supposedly preventing some rare hemorrhaging condition.

(I wish I’d known this. If I were, at 26, 28, 30, and 33, the person I am now, I’d have birthed my babies I had at those ages, at home.)

Supplements, also made by Pharma (not all of them, only 99%+) virtually always have flow agents, often shellacks and plastics. And they virtually always involve petrochemical solvents, which your body does not eliminate easily. Again I’m not talking about prescribed drugs; I’m talking about supplements.

(A $4,000 INUSpheresis treatment last July in Switzerland proved this to me. A quart of solvents and other toxic stuff came out of filtering my blood.

The petrochemical nature of the stuff eliminated was undeniable, by its look, but we sent it into a lab to identify various toxins from my blood. Many, I believe, came from the thousands of supplements I took, back before I knew better.)

Come with me to Switzerland this July and do it again with me. I’m going to find out what’s left in there.

The base materials of supplements are generally the throwaway products of countless industries, as well as lab-grown bacterias, molds, and algaes, passed off to you as magical, health-giving pills.

My book, Take Daily, will release later this year, exposing what your supplements are made of and how and where they’re made. Stay tuned for its release.

So the story is that if the toxic substance is just a small amount, it’s no big deal. Right? What if our exposure to toxins is cumulative?

A colleague of mine says that cholecalciferol, the active ingredient in many rat poisons, is fine, as “vitamin D,” as long as you don’t overdose. The package of rat poison tells you how to treat your dog or cat accidentally poisoned if they eat the cholecalciferol.

It reminds me how, when I opt out of the backscatter machine at the airport Security--TSA agents tell me, “You get less radiation from that machine, than from 15 minutes in the sun.”

Some TSA agents seem to be fighting the urge to roll their eyes, that I would think there’s any threat to human health, using radiation to scan your whole body for potential tools of terrorism.

Not only is that not true, that that amount of radiation is equivalent to brief sun exposure, and something their superiors likely told them to say, but it also ignores the fact that exposures to radiation are cumulative.

I didn’t get the wrinkles on my 58-year old skin from just one sunburn; I got them from hundreds of sunburns.

I’m a fan of exposure to the sun, as people throughout history have been in the sun—good for your hormone system, your eyes, and much more.

I consider the aging of the skin to be part of growing older, and I don’t panic about aging or the lines on my forehead. The laugh lines around my eyes, I think are fun and proof of how much laughing and smiling I’ve done.

(I’m less enthusiastic about the frown lines, but, well, that’s part of the human experience as well.)

I don’t chase anti-aging products, with all their associated plastics and solvents and petrochemicals.

(I research them, and find this stuff in them—even oils, they’re rancid and in the supply chain a long time, especially the bigger the company is. I use them sparingly. At least castor oil is a very thick oil that goes rancid more slowly.)

Marketers know you can sell most 50+ year-old affluent women almost anything, if you tell them a great story about it slowing aging.

I saw an ad for a Shark Tank-funded product recently, of a plastic stick-on for your forehead and other parts of your face, to physically freeze it while you sleep at night. I guess if we’re going to freeze our faces, that’s better than injecting neurotoxins!

So a small dose of poison isn’t medicinal, and it’s not safe—it’s just going to harm you more slowly than a large dose.

And, if the body cannot digest, assimilate, and eliminate it well—and the body is not built to eliminate chemical toxins well—then, the effect can be cumulative.

And as with the popular rain barrel metaphor, you can keep filling it up with rainwater, but once it’s full, it’s going to tip over.

I know all about that metaphor from my own personal life, having hit the tipping-over point, for my health, with a flu vaccine working at a hospital in graduate school.

It certainly wasn’t my only toxic exposure. I’d left the whole-food diet of my childhood, for the Standard American Diet that I found myself surrounded by, in university life, where I couldn’t exactly grow a garden and have fruit trees, like my parents did, plus trying to survive on $10/week, and then marrying into a family where the Standard American Diet reined.

When I tipped over, I was lying on my side for four years. That was a long time to consider whether each small exposure was really all that small:

or whether I’d accumulated toxicity from years and years of disregard for my health, taking it for granted, until I couldn’t, any more.

What a great, important moment that was. I remember it clearly. Driving home in the rain, with my 1-year old in a car seat behind me, having been told by the pediatrician with regard to my son’s life-threatening asthma that began immediately after his 4-month MMR vaccines, he said:

“You’ve had the magic bullet, it’s liquid steroids, five times we’ve given it to him now—all we have for you is more of the same, and taking this prescription for steroids I’m giving you now is guaranteed to stunt his growth.”

That is the day that I didn’t fill the prescription, but I cried all the way home, realizing: I have to take charge of my health, and my family’s health. Today. Starting now.

I stopped at a health food store, my sick baby in his car seat in the cart. Wandering around, looking at things, starting to try to learn. Overwhelmed. Also motivated. He was very sick, and I was too.

Some days, I wouldn’t have been capable of that trip to the doctor’s office, or the health-food store.

Then I became interested, and then borderline-obsessed, with what our alternative doctors of the past, did to help people like me. The people who had tipped over. And needed to detoxify.

And thus my career was born, where I have now spent well over 10,000 hours studying what works (also, what doesn’t) to help human beings detoxify.

You know what DOESN’T help human health? This idea that poisons are fine as long as they’re in small amounts.

Let alone the insidious idea that if it’s a small amount, it might even be medicinal and useful.

Show me a poison posing as medicine, and I’ll show you an alternative.

Several years ago, a young couple recruited me and John to a ceremony wherein we’d all be injected with toxic frog venom, and we’d all sit around and throw up, each with our own bucket, and “purge,” as well as be under the influence of a psychoactive component to the frog venom, to achieve higher enlightenment, together, discussing things we normally wouldn’t, if not under the influence of the frog venom.

We did not do this, so that’s all I have to say about it. I’m just saying, we’re sold many toxic supplements, some with effects we notice so we immediately jump to the conclusion that “it’s working!”—and most with no noticeable effect at all, that we hope is addressing some “deficiency.”

Did you also purge other bad stuff that needed to come out, sweating and/or throwing up after a “niacin or B3 flush?” Or a frog-venom purge? Maybe, but this is a weak argument.

And you can detoxify twice a year, as I’ve helped over 20,000 people do, over the last 11 years.

It's safe, we don’t poison you to create the illusion via violent means, of a “detoxification”--

--we work with the body’s natural processes to open up elimination channels to eliminate faster and more effectively, but also safely. But also get rid of some toxic buildup that may have been there for years or decades.

You can watch my video about my 25 years of research into human detoxification here.

Meanwhile, I think people have gotten smarter, and especially after we all watched the toxic injections 80% of the world got, backfire–

–involving millions of injuries and deaths in 2021 and beyond:

We’re smart enough to question the idea that we have to poison ourselves to be healthy.

While “the dose makes the poison” is tempting, clever, and used by many, I think we’re ready for that to go in the dustbin of history. Or, if it continues, you can always opt out.

