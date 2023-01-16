The Demoralization of the American People
“Cultural Marxism” Isn’t Coming: It’s Here
The following words were spoken by Yuri Bezmenov, a Russian journalist and defector who died in 1986. In the years that followed, he expressed increasing devastation that the USA, the country he escaped to, was as bad as the one he had run from.
Bezmenov couldn’t have imagined how much worse it would get here. (Actually, 1910 Berlin was a lot like America is now … and, look what happened to them.)
Destruction and Destabilization Tactics (Do You Recognize Them?)
The aim of “Cultural Marxism,” or cultural revolution, is to incrementally destabilize and destroy a nation. We’re seeing this in the ongoing (and escalating) annihilation of Western values, in which enemies of freedom employ tactics such as:
Attacking any part of the identity of the majority.
Pathologizing being “white.”
Promoting low birth rates, implying that parenthood is a form of slavery.
Teaching parents to delegate education of their children to the state.
Aggrandizing minorities and criminalizing the protest of any legislation or other measures ostensibly passed for the protection of [criminals, a certain minority race, etc.]
Fabricating racial offenses, fomenting racial tensions and racial violence.
Glorifying and making heroes of criminals.
Eliminating borders and promoting mass immigration.
Destroying small businesses in favor of global monolithic megacorporations.
Institutionalizing and centralizing of food and medicine (one source is easier to control: put smaller operations out of business so one-world farming, medicine, food, etc. will be our only choices.
Uprooting Individuals from their places and cultures, criticizing and abolishing all traditions.
Calling everything good in society “oppression.”
Subverting family, race, religion, government, and tradition.
Rewriting history toward a different version of events.
Destabilizing and pathologizing the nuclear family.
Pathologizing love of country, heterosexuality, traditional gender roles and attitudes toward sex and parenthood.
Promoting gender confusion, transgenderism, sexualization of children, and “hookup” culture.
Promoting and normalizing pornography of all types.
Infiltrating schools, turning students against their parents, and indoctrinating them with the fake “egalitarian” agenda.
Subverting and controlling the media and government and posing government as benevolent parent who meets all your needs.
Subverting and controlling Hollywood and entertainment for these cultural Marxism agendas.
Using the intellectuals to forward the various agendas. (So many PhDs and MDs the last few years, anyone?)
Tearing down the industrious workers and business owners, to “equalize” the playing field (versus the criminals and the do-nothings on the dole).
Conditioning people to be silent when confronted with lies, and even to repeat the lies (thus becoming complicit).
Eliminating free thinking, via “social justice, feminism, and political correctness. (PC culture has now 10x’ed, under the auspices of “woke” culture.) (Marxism, aka “the left,” funded feminism FYI. I wonder why? But now the “women’s movement” is silent, as trans men invade women’s sports.)
Convincing women that husbands and children enslave them, but being employees and buying tons of stuff with debt frees them.
Buying the media and pumping it full of propaganda for all these agendas.
The drivers of these measures have been elites and extremists of a certain culture (many of whom, like Karl Marx, widely considered to be the father of socialism, changed their names to disguise the culture they came from). (Marx is not his real name!)
And the global elites have done things like this since before Marx published his Manifesto in 1848.
But if you question any of their policies for any reason … or if you point out their genocides all over the world for 150 years, besides the one they want you to focus on … if you question the stories we were told in history classes about the most infamous bad guy whose name starts with H … or if you question globalists having intentionally caused the Great Depression on this continent —
— then you’re an anti-S or a H-denier.
The few liberal progressive friends I have left will read the list of aspects of cultural Marxism above, and say “Nah, that’s progress!”
Some see the list above as “equity” and “inclusion” and “tolerance” and all the other gibberish. It’s hard to watch how brainwashed most people around me are.
Which is why I like hanging out with all you good folks still here. I feel hope, when I interact with you!
