Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

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StayCreative
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I've done alot of reading on the light topic and think that there is definite benefit to controlling our light environment. I try to get Natural outside light first thing in the morning, benefit from sunlight and grounding shoes near trees when walking on dirt or cement anytime during the day. Then, after dusk, I use some candle light to mitigate some of the junk light in my home that I can't change (I define junk light as LED bulbs with flicker). Later on in the evening, I use blue light blockers that are high quality and also a red light bulb in a lamp. It is pretty dramatic when compared to being in all the blue light.

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