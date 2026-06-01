Today, we’re diving deep into something that affects so many of us: Anxiety. I’m talking about that nervous feeling, the knot in your stomach, or when your brain just won’t shut off, no matter how tired you are. For many of you (and me too, ever since I was a little kid!), it’s not just a “bad day.” It’s a constant battle.

When anxiety gets really tough, we often look for help. Maybe it’s a doctor who gives you a prescription like Xanax, or maybe it’s a “natural” supplement you find at the health food store. Today, we’re going to talk about one of those supplements: GABA.

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Many ads say it’s like the “brakes for your brain.” People trying to stop using medications like Xanax are often told GABA supplements can help them calm down. But does it actually work? Or is it just another expensive bottle of chemicals hiding behind a healthy-sounding name? Let’s peel back the marketing and see what the science really says.

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What is GABA, Really?

First, let’s understand what we’re talking about. Your brain has tiny messengers called neurotransmitters. Think of them like little chemical texts that tell your brain what to do.

Glutamate is like the “gas pedal” – it gets your brain excited and active.

GABA (which stands for Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid) is like the “brakes” – it tells your nervous system to chill out.

When your brain makes its own GABA, it helps you relax, lowers your heart rate, and calms those racing thoughts.

But here’s the BIG secret: There’s a huge difference between the GABA your brain makes and the GABA powder you buy in a bottle.

The companies selling these supplements want you to think they’re the same. They’re not! One is a natural signal created inside your body’s cells; the other is a product made in a factory.

The Truth About How GABA Supplements Are Made

If you imagine GABA supplements are just “ground-up plants,” you might be surprised. Most GABA sold today isn’t “natural” in the way an apple or a carrot is natural. It’s made in a lab using either industrial fermentation (like brewing beer, but for chemicals) or chemical synthesis (creating it from other chemicals).

The “Natural-Sounding” Fermentation Way

Most GABA that claims to be “natural” is made using a type of bacteria called Lactobacillus hilgardii. This is the same kind of bacteria used to make kimchi, which sounds pretty natural, right? But to turn it into a concentrated powder, manufacturers use:

Nutrient Soups: Often made from things like soy or dairy leftovers.

Solvents: Special liquids (chemicals) used to pull the GABA out of the bacteria “sludge.”

Acids: Used to get the mix just right.

The Purely Chemical Way

Then there’s the totally chemical version. This involves starting with chemicals like phthalimide (which is used in plastics and dyes) and mixing it with other strong chemicals and solvents.

Think about it: Your body is designed to make its own GABA from a basic building block called Glutamine. When we try to force it by swallowing a lab-made version, we’re ignoring the fact that our body didn’t ask for a chemical import; it asked for healthy ingredients to make its own.

The “Blood-Brain Barrier” Problem

Now, for the million-dollar question: If you swallow a GABA supplement, does it actually get into your brain where it needs to do its job?

Imagine your brain is a super-exclusive club with a very tough bouncer at the door. That bouncer is called the Blood-Brain Barrier. Its job is to keep bad stuff and “uninvited” chemicals out of your sensitive brain.

The Science: Most studies show that the GABA molecule from supplements is usually too big and shaped incorrectly to get past that bouncer and into your brain.

A big review in 2015 published in Frontiers in Psychology looked at many different studies. Their conclusion? While some people feel better (this is called the placebo effect – meaning your belief makes you feel better), there’s very little proof that GABA supplements actually get into the human brain in any real amount.

If it can’t get into the brain, it can’t press the “brakes” on your anxiety.

The Benzo Connection (The Tapering Trap)

This part is really important. Many people try GABA because they want to stop taking medications like Benzodiazepines (like Xanax or Ativan).

When you take a benzo, it doesn’t just give you GABA; it forces the GABA “doorways” in your brain to stay open. Over time, your brain says, “Whoa, too much GABA signal!” and it actually starts to close down its own doorways to protect itself. This is called tolerance.

So, people will increase their dose. Or, take a “rescue dose” in the middle of the night, when they wake up, wired. I know this, because I did it once. I didn’t want to ever take a benzo, but after a 12-day period where I didn’t sleep at all, I got some, in desperation.

Then, although it’s not addictive, it’s habit forming, because you have a fear of not sleeping, the next night. And then the next.

When you stop taking the drug, you’re left with:

No drug. Brain “doorways” that are damaged or have shrunk. Your own natural GABA production has taken a vacation.

The Marketing Lie: “Just take a GABA supplement to fill the gap!” The Truth: If the GABA supplement can’t get past your brain’s bouncer, it’s not going to fix those damaged doorways.

For many people (including me), taking GABA did nothing for anxiety or sleep. It’s like trying to put gas in a car with a locked gas cap. It won’t get in. And it’s at least a little bit toxic.

Some people feel valerian root or kava, which are at least natural herbs, helps them. I haven’t ever noticed any calming or sleepy effect. And L-Theanine is another lab-made synthetic product that isn’t what your body makes on its own.

Why Do Some People Say GABA Works?

Your own natural GABA production does work. And if the molecularly similar product doesn’t cross the blood-brain barrier, why do some people swear by GABA supplements? First of all, I’ve never met anyone who does. But just in case someone says it’s useful, I have two main theories:

The Gut-Brain Link: You actually have GABA “doorways” in your gut. Sometimes, calming your “second brain” in your stomach can send a small signal that slightly relaxes your main brain. The Placebo Effect: When we’re desperate for help and spend money on something, we really want it to work. Our minds are incredibly powerful, and sometimes just believing something will help can make us feel better. Lots of studies on placebos show that 60 to 65 percent of people say the placebo helped them. That’s really interesting, considering the number should be 0!

But if you have chronic, lifelong anxiety, a “maybe it helps a little” isn’t good enough. You deserve something better than a lab-made chemical that might not even reach its target.

Stop Buying the Hype, Start Healing

We’ve been told that for every “bad” feeling, there’s a “good” pill or supplement. But true healing from anxiety usually doesn’t come from a lab-made chemical. It comes from:

Healing your gut: So your body can make its own natural brain messengers.

Lowering inflammation: This helps keep your blood-brain barrier strong.

Getting enough key nutrients like Magnesium and Vitamin B6, which help your brain do its job naturally.

Stop falling for the supplement industry’s “quick fixes.” Your anxiety is real, your struggles are real, and the solution needs to be real, too.

What’s Next? Clearing the metabolites of the benzo drug happened fast for me, as I was doing the GreenSmoothieGirl Detox at the time. The two just accidentally coincided–getting rid of the second “rescue” dose in the middle of the night, and beginning a taper–and the symptoms I was told to expect for 10 days happened only for 1 day.

In fact, I didn’t have a full-blown panic attack I’d read about, shaking, or actual seizures–just extreme, heightened anxiety for a full day. Better 1 day than 10! And, I’m glad it’s over, and I’m never going back to that drug–not worth it, for what came afterward. And what I learned its effects are over time.

Also, as I quit the second “rescue dose,” as the benzo drug became less and less effective, and tapered down the first dose, I doubled up on my Ultimate Minerals dose. It’s the magnesium I was going for, which is calming and well documented to help you go to sleep–and I no longer will take the magnesium pills, now that I know they’re ground-up rocks, chalk, or shells.

I know Ultimate Minerals is the “whole food” of supplements, no chemistry involved, and it’s got all the macro minerals and all the trace minerals to complement the magnesium, from the same place the vegetable plant tries to get it–ancient plant deposits in the soil.

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