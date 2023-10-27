There are 12 foods you absolutely need to always buy organic, and 15 foods you DON’T need to worry about organic certification.

The list is released every year by the Environmental Working Group, though it doesn’t change much, and it’s based on whether these plants are sprayed with glyphosate or not.

AND also whether they have a peel you throw away, so the chemicals don’t much get in your food.

I have a 6-minute video that gives you the THREE most important reasons to choose organic.

It tells you which foods are NOT important to buy organic; it tells you why I still think the organic certification matters a lot.

It tells you whether organic also means the food is non-GMO; it tells you the big reason why organic certification matters with packaged foods …

AND, I have a free wallet card I’ll also give you, to print off the Dirty Dozen and Clean 15, and just keep it in your wallet for when you’re shopping.

Get the 6-minute video laying these issues out, and the wallet card, with the link. Some of our links compensate GreenSmoothieGirl.

Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook

Join Robyn on Telegram

Follow Robyn on Twitter