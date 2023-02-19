Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

Reverse osmosis, distillation, and at least mostly, granular activated carbon charcoal filters will remove vinyl chloride from water.

Don’t let your friends in Pennsylvania and Ohio listen to Google or the CDC, telling them that nothing can get rid of it, in their water. Nor that they don’t need to be concerned about it.

Ignoring it means nerve damage and cancer risk. Thousands of dead animals and fish don’t lie. The coughing people and the people covered with rashes don’t lie.

Tell them to save and bag their HVAC filter, as evidence. They should purchase several new HVAC filters, and replace them often, because that’s their evidence. They should consider not running the HVAC for a while--and I hope they don’t accept the government’s pathetic $1,000 they’re offering, to shut them up, on the cheap.

And for everyone: bottled water is often fluoridated, chlorinated tap water. I met a consultant to the bottled water industry, sitting next to me on a plane, a few years ago. He said that everyone at water bottling plants knows not to drink the water for a few days after it’s bottled.

He said, “water bottling employees know if they drink the water in the two days after it’s bottled, they’ll get sick.”

I asked him if he knew why, and he didn’t. But he said this wasn’t unique, that all the bottled water plants he worked with, the employees know this.

If it’s not safe to drink for two days, is it actually even safe to drink, the third day? The question defies logic on its face.

And, apparently Ohio is a major hub of the U.S. water bottling industry. I don’t drink bottled water for a variety of reasons, just one of which is that 1.5M water bottles go to landfills, daily.

If you can afford a countertop distiller, or an under-sink reverse osmosis system—and if not, even a Brita pitcher is better than nothing—now’s a great time to take the preparedness step of being able to purify water.

Thanks for subscribing. Everyone should detoxify, twice a year. All of us breathe polluted air and have polluted water and food. Check out my work in human detoxification, with these short videos. Prayers for the people of Ohio and Pennsylvania and surrounding areas, from the GreenSmoothieGirl and TakeActionForFreedom Team. And, please assume that some of the links I may share, compensate my small business.

