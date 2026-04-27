Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

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Colin Bea Ess's avatar
Colin Bea Ess
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Excellent guidance Robyn, much thanks. Too often I catch myself being so excited to share my experience that I cross the line into preaching.. We all need our space.. Best to all of us from Florida

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