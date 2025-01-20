I’m going back to Switzerland July 13, 2025. And I’d love to ask you to come with me!

In 2024, we did TWO retreats! People went bonkers over wanting to do INUSpheresis–filtering the blood of glyphosate (Roundup), plastics, heavy metals, spike proteins and other aberrant proteins, solvents, and more.

When they saw this photo of what came out of my blood, in the INUSpheresis filtration. (Not in use or available in North America.)

The Swiss Mountain Clinic is my “home away from home.” I love going there for a liver detox every year, since I discovered them in a research tour of 20 clinics all over the world, in 2011.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

Every year, we have people attend who’ve come with me before!

Amazingly, given that Switzerland is the most expensive country in the world, a stay there is less than at many far-inferior clinics (including some in Tijuana).

And of dramatically higher quality, for that lower price, than anywhere I’ve been, in the world.

In our first-week stay, we get 20 diagnostics and treatments, and our lodging and meals right on site.

You’re served beautiful 3-course meals perfectly prepping us to have a very productive liver flush. When I returned in 2024, to my delight, I found them growing all their herbs, greens, and edible flowers on-site!

You’re doing the GreenSmoothieGirl 26-Day Detox (a DIY program where you make your own food)--on a shorter timeline, and the “easy way!”

If you want to look good, CLEAN UP YOUR LIVER. If you want to feel good, CLEAN UP YOUR LIVER. The whole detox program is designed to renew our liver and gallbladder, clean up our blood, gastrointestinal tract, and kidneys–to leave feeling fantastic.

In 2024, one Hollywood sitcom writer, who was forced to get two jabs and was excited to get her blood filtered, came to BOTH retreats!

While I was at the clinic last July, leading a retreat with 43 people, I showed a photo and video of what came out of my blood in the INUSpheresis treatment:

This filtration procedure isn’t cheap (expect $3500 - $4000 USD). But again, you’re filtering your blood of glyphosate (Roundup), plastics, metals, solvents, pathogenic proteins like spike protein, and more.

I couldn’t believe what came out of my blood, given how healthy I eat. We all have toxic exposures, though, myself included. Starting with being born downwind of the last 9 months of radioactive detonations at the Nevada Test Site.

(Thousands of thyroid cancer victims won a class-action lawsuit, later. I was a newborn baby drinking radioactive cow’s milk.) Among many other toxic exposures.

No North American facility has this treatment technology–but 10 clinics in Europe offer it. It has become wildly popular, and Swiss Mountain Clinic is usually completely sold out now. So we had them set the rooms aside for us, early! Starting July 13, 2025.

I feel like a million bucks since doing INUSpheresis, twice! It was a few days later, when I’d flown back home, that I realized how EXTRA great I felt. (At first, I got a minor rash for a couple of days, with all the toxins flooding out of me.)

WHO and EU signed a contract in Feb 2023, to impose vaccine passports. Then, they announced in Jan 2024 that they wouldn’t be implementing them until May of 2025. Since then, not a word.

Public backlash against covid vaccine mandates has been fierce all over the Western world. And with Europe in recession, they can’t afford for tourism to take a hit.

I don’t see any statements anywhere that they’ll try to execute WHO/EU mandates.

Five countries are claiming they’re going to do it, but none of them are Italy that we fly into, or Switzerland.

So, let’s do this! You can read more, and watch the video I made about the clinic and the retreat, here.

It really helps to be there with a native English-speaking leader of the retreat. (Yours truly.)

You can come for one week, but I hope you’ll try to come for two weeks, because after the diagnostics and meeting with one of the doctors, your SECOND week will be tailored to your specific health needs.

Plus there’s a discount for a second week. Plus, remember, you have a day of flying on both ends. I’m telling you now, you will not want to leave, after the first week!

Here’s the page for exact prices and more details. Plan on about $7K for a week, and a bit less for a second week.

This does not include INUSpheresis, which you can learn more about when you get to the clinic and decide to do it there.

When I went, I wasn’t sure I was going to do it. Then I asked many questions, and saw at least 6 of our retreat attendees do it.

The nurse assigned to me assured me that he’d hit my arm vein that nurses and phlebotomists have said has scar tissue, from donating blood over 100 times.

Which he accurately did, on both of my INUSpheresis treatments! I found it easy and non-stressful. I literally sat there watching my blood be filtered right in front of my eyes for 2 ½ hours.

We aren’t sure the price of INUS yet, because the dollar has weakened significantly against the Swiss franc, but expect about $4,000. We hope that by the time we go, the dollar strengthens, which would make your treatments cost less.

But everyone needs a good liver flush. And to soften and eliminate the cattarhal mucoid plaque in the GI tract, as well as accomplish a parasite die-off.

Besides the epic health program, we’re also going to take some hikes. After all, you’ll be in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

It has a temperate climate even in winter–not very hot, and not humid, in the Alps. In July, little wild strawberries grow in many places we hike. Perfectly legal on the detox diet!

So the R&R and hikes on your own or with the group may be one of your favorite things about Swiss Mountain Clinic.

Or just sitting out on the balcony of your room, with the gorgeous view. Or hang out with us and chat, on the 2nd floor, outside the dining room, where we often have great chats.

One hike they’ll take us to, 15 minutes away: you can hike for 45 minutes up to a little Italian village that has been there for hundreds of years.

Or, take the gondola up, to walk around and see the village. We all take the gondola back down.

(Some of our hikers last July went past the village and found other little villages, older than anything in North America!)

After your liver flush, we’ll enjoy a Gala Dinner evening, the only thing you’ll want to bring dressier clothes for.

It’s a live-music concert and a four-course meal, a very European experience. You’ll also be taken down into nearby towns that tourists like, for shopping and sightseeing.

Professional chefs make all your food, beautifully plated, and there’s absolutely no work involved, to get an amazing comprehensive detox during your stay there.

You stay in a room overlooking the gorgeous Calanca Valley, and all the treatments and meals are just a few steps away, using an elevator in the 7-story building.

You get a package of diagnostics, consultations with one of the four doctors who run the clinic, and many treatments and diagnostics for parasites, live blood analysis, heavy metal levels, your mineral levels, your heart rate variability, and much more.

You learn a lot about yourself!

In your free time, when you don’t have a treatment scheduled or a meal going on, you can take sauna sessions daily, get on the Bemer mat twice a daily, and the vibration plate.

They also have three great gyms in the building, which I used every day, and you’ll love.

Some of your treatments are an excellent colon hydrotherapy session, liver hyperthermia, live blood analysis, and many other treatments too numerous to mention. Some of which are not available in North America.

But they’re on the page about the retreat. You can email Helen with questions, or book a call with her if you prefer.

For me, best of all is getting to know each of you. Please feel free to “pick my brain” while you’re there, or schedule a one-on-one chat.

I will teach a class one evening each week. I ask for topics retreat attendees are interested in.

This retreat is not inexpensive, but it’s the least expensive one I found worldwide, in researching at 20 clinics around the world. And it’s the most high-quality program I’ve ever found. Nothing else even comes close.

Co-owner and Medical Director Dr. Petra Wiechel is hands-down the best doctor I’ve ever known. The doctors here are not your average functional medicine doctors who just run labs and prescribe pills.

They are deeply educated about what a good liver-detox preparation diet is, and a good liver flush, what the lifestyle changes are that lead to a healthy, disease-free life.

And they live what they preach–they walk the talk.

And the food their chefs serve meet their rigorous standards for a highly productive liver flush … but you’ll be amazed at how delicious and beautiful the food you eat is!

I hope to see you at the Malpensa Airport, which is MPX, in Milan, on Sunday, July 13, 2025! Or the 20th.

You can choose a one or two-week stay.

But for the chronically ill wanting concierge medicine, consider a three-week stay, staying past our two weeks together.

Those considering a one- or two-week stay, you can book a call with Helen, who has worked for me for 10 years, and has been to the clinic for the liver flush.

If you have significant illness to address and are considering a three-week stay, contact the clinic directly.

We collect a $1,000 transferable but non-refundable deposit, because when the retreat is full, we are not able to promote it later to fill your spot, so please book your retreat only if you’re serious about it.

We will have a personal chauffeur driving us the 90 minutes from the airport to the clinic, and back. This is complimentary, as long as you arrive on Sunday and leave on Sunday.

If you arrive at a different time, you’ll pay for a car that the clinic will order for you.

For a discount, choose a double-occupancy room, or much better yet, bring a friend or spouse who would love Swiss Mountain Clinic.

If you don’t have one to bring, you can still choose double occupancy, and we’ll assign you a same-sex roommate.

You save money choosing double occupancy, and we’ve also negotiated a discount for your second week at the clinic, where you’re given a protocol based on your diagnostics and what you tell the doctor in your consultations.

I highly encourage you to come for two weeks if you can, because remember, there’s a long flight at either end of that stay at the clinic.

On the flight to Milan, you’ll leave on Saturday, to arrive Sunday morning, because you’ll have a 6- to 9-hour time change, if you’re coming from North America.

There’s a FB group called Swiss Mountain Clinic Friends that you can request to join, to ask us questions. Most people in that group have already been to the clinic with me, so it’s a good resource.

Remember, if you have questions, look at the page, watch the video, and write Helen or book a call with her.

I can’t wait for this trip–and I hope to see you in July!

Thank you for your support of my Substack blog post! If you find value here, please consider becoming a $10/mo contributing subscriber, and thanks extra if you are! Some of our links compensate GreenSmoothieGirl.



Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook

Join Robyn on Telegram

Follow Robyn on Twitter