Few topics spark as much passionate debate in wellness communities as the sudden restriction—or perceived threat of restriction—of a well-marketed supplement.

When rumors swirl that a supplement may become unavailable, many people quickly point to a familiar culprit: “Big Pharma doesn’t want us to have it.”

The underlying belief is that if a substance is being pulled from shelves, it must be because it actually works, and powerful interests are moving to suppress it.

But is this always true? We’ll look at two examples you’re probably aware of, from the last five years.

How We Think About Supplements

At the heart of this narrative lies a fundamental skepticism toward pharmaceutical companies and regulatory agencies. This skepticism often finds fertile ground online, where anecdotes and fears travel faster than fact.

The idea is seductive: Here’s a natural solution, a simple supplement, that “they” don’t want you to have because it threatens pharma and allopathic medicine.

Yet, the real reason behind a supplement’s sudden scrutiny is often more complex. Sometimes, the controversy isn’t about efficacy or a conspiracy to keep people sick, but rather, about the blurry line between supplements and drugs—and whether a substance should be regulated for public safety.

When Supplements Are Really Drugs

Take N-acetylcysteine (NAC) and dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) as examples. Both have long histories as over-the-counter supplements, celebrated by some as miracle cures for a wide array of ailments.

NAC has been used for decades as a mucolytic (to help clear mucus in the lungs) and as an antidote to acetaminophen poisoning in medical settings. It’s a drug component of many psychotropics. While I’ve never seen a bit of benefit from it, it is marketed as a supplement with vague claims of antioxidant properties and supposedly, benefits for immunity and mental health.

DMSO began as an industrial solvent whose base material is wood pulp, a byproduct of the lumber industry, but eventually morphed to be sold as alternative pain relief and anti-inflammatory. (I have also tried this supplement, with no noticeable effects. Others say it helps them, and it does seem to be a “carrier” molecule, driving the drug deeper into tissues.)

The catch? Both NAC and DMSO are not just supplements—they’re also drugs, recognized as such by the medical and regulatory establishments. There’s nothing “natural” about either one of them.

Both involve chemical manufacturing, industrial byproducts as source materials, solvents, and many chemicals to preserve, stabilize, and work in spray bottles or pressed pills or other formats.

That dual identity creates a legal and ethical gray area. If a substance can exert powerful effects on the body, and if it is made of entirely synthetic and often toxic ingredients:

Should it be freely available as a supplement, or should it be subject to the same rigorous controls as pharmaceuticals? Let’s discuss two hotly debated supplements, where marketers have created fake FOMO in the last 5 years, to great financial advantage.

The Regulatory Tug-of-War

Example #1: NAC

These questions aren’t just academic—they play out in real-world controversies. In recent years, the FDA in the United States has scrutinized NAC, arguing that since it was first approved as a drug in the 1960s, it may not qualify as a dietary supplement under current law.

This led to warnings and a wave of uncertainty among supplement sellers and consumers. After public pushback, the FDA softened its stance, but the situation remains unresolved.

The effect in the “real world” is that supplement marketers “made it rain,” using claims that scarcity or unavailability was coming (marketers know nothing is more beneficial to sales than

creating FOMO!)—

--and consumers rushed in to grab up many bottles, afraid they’d never be able to get it again.

I confess to doing this in 2021, having not yet researched the supplement. I’m embarrassed to admit I bought 10 bottles of NAC, which I have since thrown away. (Ouch. Those bottles cost me $400.)

If you ask AI if NAC is made from duck feathers or human hair, it may tell you no. Keep reading, though, because the main ingredient of NAC is L-Cysteine, which IS made from duck feathers, human or hog hair, or similar products easily acquired nearly for free.

DMSO, meanwhile, occupies an even stranger position. It is approved for certain medical uses (like treating interstitial cystitis), but its over-the-counter sale as a supplement or topical treatment remains controversial due to concerns about purity, dosing, and possible side effects.

Not Always a Conspiracy

When the availability of supplements like NAC or DMSO is threatened or restricted, it’s tempting to interpret these moves as a coordinated attack by pharmaceutical interests.

In reality, the situation is often the result of regulatory confusion over what counts as a drug and what qualifies as a supplement, along with genuine concerns about consumer safety.

You know I wouldn’t tell you that regulatory action is always justified, or that companies always act in the public interest.

But it’s important to recognize that sometimes, the debate is less about suppressing effective remedies and more about the blurry line between “natural supplement” and “potent drug requiring caution.”

Conclusion

Supplements like NAC and DMSO will likely remain at the center of controversy as science, law, and public opinion collide.

While skepticism toward authority can be healthy, it’s also useful to look beyond the idea of a conspiracy or a desire of powerful industries to keep the “good stuff” from you, or give Pharma any competition:

and consider the real, complex questions about efficacy, safety, and how best to serve the public good.

Next time you hear that a supplement is being targeted “because it works,” remember: sometimes the real story is about how we define “medicine” itself.

Functional medicine doctors are selling lots of synthetic products when their patients think they’re getting “all natural.”

I don’t blame this all on the “holistic” doctors—they’re giving the patients what the patients want. Everyone throughout history wants the easy fix. Not the challenge and self-discipline of the lifestyle changes that create durable health, but instead … the daily pill.

