Substack is a free-speech phenomenon.

A solution that grew out of the increasingly hostile world toward anyone who has viewpoints contrary to the unified globalist agendas of governments and media.

You may follow many influencers, activists, doctors, scientists, and attorneys on this platform.

The docs and lawyers and scientists showed up here in droves, when the medical system assaulted them. What they don’t know is that some of the same investors in Big Tech—are also funding Substack.

Venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz (AH) allegedly invested $15.3M in Series A funding for Substack in 2019. They ALSO invested $80M in Twitter in 2011, becoming the first venture capital firm that held stock in all four of the highest-valued social media companies at the time: Facebook, Groupon, Twitter, and Zynga.

(AH also became one of the biggest investors in Twitter when Elon Musk acquired it, with $400M.)

Substack is also using Google tracking codes. So, at the very least, Substack is making data available to Google.

The media gaslights the doctors, scientists and influencers who publish anything counter to the official “Covid narrative.” Their Wiki page revises their history to that end as well—including many lawyers, doctors, and scientists who enjoyed public prestige, prior to Covid.

Take a look at what Wiki has done to medical-freedom activist hero Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

The medical associations “investigate” them and punish them for anything they say against the official Pharma medical industrial complex.

Since they’re new to blogging, your favorite bloggers may not know this, so I hope you’ll get this in their hands.

If they have any affiliate links in their content, they have to disclose that. The law is unclear where, but FTC policy wants your disclosure to be somewhere near any affiliate link you use.

So let’s say you’re writing about the importance of growing your own food. And you use an affiliate link to a vertical indoor growing system. Something I’ve been totally geeking out about lately, and giving each of my kids for their birthdays, all coming up.

If you don’t disclose (somewhere in your blog post, WHERE is much less clear—policy seems to want you to disclose your affiliate relationship near any mention of anything that may monetize for you) that you may benefit financially from the links you share--

--your favorite bloggers could find themselves at the Defendant end of a government lawsuit.

And it’s really not that fun to be sued by the government, which prints money to keep 30% of us (and growing) employed by them.

Government doesn’t have to provide any goods or services in the free-market system. (Wherein that good or service has to actually be WANTED by the consumer, for those of us in the private sector.)

Which is all well and good, for a government worker, who gets to retire and enjoy a pension sometimes for longer than the years they worked.

There’s some appeal to that. My MBA and Ret Col USAF dad loves to brag that he’s been paid by the government, now, for longer than he worked for them. When he was my age, he’d already been retired for 8 years. (And the military had paid for his college degree and his MBA.)

And my dad went on to “double dip,” at age 48, working in the private sector, with his senior career-level experienced years still ahead of him! A friend of ours is about to retire from the local police force, to collect a full pension—at the age of 42. And planning to head out into the private sector.

Our Navy pilot friend retired at age 42, to avoid the jabs. And now flies exclusively for Delta.

Of course those who brag about this feel justified, because they didn’t have the upside potential that, for instance, a business owner may have. Though the average business owner doesn’t actually make more than the average government employee. Especially when they get into the “double dipping” years!

Some do, but many don’t.

My dad doesn’t really think about the fact that he’s bragging about how he’s still collecting 90% of his USAF highest pay, to his business-owner children who foot that bill. And his grandchildren who are drowning in the debt their parents and grandparents have put on their shoulders.

Those of us who DO provide a good or service, help finance the 30% of those paid by the government.

But all the tax revenue in the world can’t cover our grossly overspending government needs. Plus the pensions of government retirees, in trillions of dollars owed them, unsecured debt, and all the other government spending--

--so, the government also prints money.

Which sounds great, in the short term, if you’re the beneficiary of the dole. Americans talk about loving freedom but they also love the DOLE.

But the dole dilutes whatever you’re able to save, too—the money-printing and government spending causes inflation to eat away at your investing and purchasing power.

And that inflation is accelerating fast, right now, with many analysts saying the Fed’s rate hikes can’t stop it, and many projecting it’ll be at 10% by the end of 2023.

Media has reported a couple percentage-point decrease in CPI (CPLie?) inflation, since the 10 interest rate hikes over the last year. However, that’s mostly related to rents coming down, and gas prices coming down, which will likely be temporary.

And I’m sure you’ve noticed—food costs just continue to go up. Which affects the bottom-earning one-third the most.

The government itself has no revenue, besides what they take from the hard-working people. Or “print,” via digibytes on a computer screen.

So, government workers get to “punch a clock,” and punch out at retirement age (48, for my dad!)—and collect a pension. While most of us small-biz owners (those of us still standing) work 7 days a week, and don’t get a pension.

(That said, I worked for the government, before choosing business ownership--and I’ll take my stresses and risks working in the private sector, all day, to be able to make a difference in my work. Versus being in a system that is corrupt, ineffective, apathetic, and inefficient. Where you spend your skills and productivity knowing the rules, and using them against the private sector.)

A friend of mine who has run a successful CBD business for years, has closed most of his storefronts, due to nonstop persecution by the FDA.

He says the FDA employees are nice, and they’re sorry that in order to collect their paycheck, they have to crush his business into the ground. They tell him how stressful it is, to work for one of the most corrupt institutions on Earth.

Some of the FDA employees who were recently at his place of business for a week, to persecute him right out of business, even bought his CBD.

At least they can afford it. He, on the other hand, is having to move out of his nice home, and downsize his family of four, with five cats and dogs, into a 5th wheel.

I have at least half a dozen friends who’ve “downsized” from a home to a mobile home, in the last two years.

The whole purpose of government is to manage and control those of us rogue enough to think for ourselves and provide something of great value that people need, after developing a skillset that serves others.

We pay a stupid amount of taxes, to the point that many of us get together for dinner and talk about “exit strategy”:

How to get OUT of the slavery of working longer and longer hours, just to be able to have enough take-home pay to make business ownership and its associated risk worth it.

So, tell your favorite blogger that if they’re “monetizing” their work, they really need a DISCLOSURE somewhere in their blog posts. Despite the fact that my own blog posts often have NO links that earn us any income, we put this disclosure on our posts:

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

With most Substack content creators new to the world of blogging, make sure your favorite bloggers get this message! Remember, most of them are NEW to blogging. I see ZERO of my own favorite bloggers using a disclosure, so please give them this article.

I’m concerned that the federal government could be teeing up yet another play, to further harass the medical freedom activists into silence and impotence.

I know bloggers who have high fees for their Substack channel. They work hard, and some of them are spending 4 hours a day curating content to educate the public, in their newsletter.

I know Substack authors who are making $25k/month on their subscription fees.

I don’t require my subscribers to pay. I just ask them to, if they can. And consequently we get $1500/mo in subscriber fees. Only 7% of our subscribers pay the very low fee of $10/mo we ask for. There’s a disclosure for you!

My revenues from my work here on Substack, with two posts per week we work hard on, don’t even pay ONE of my employees.

So, my work here remains a labor of love, though we do sometimes share relevant links, and if we do, the product doesn’t cost you more--it just may compensate us.

I refuse to run ads on my podcast, so this is how we stay afloat, at GreenSmoothieGirl and since 2020, TakeActionForFreedom.

You may not be aware that citizen journalists are stepping into the gap, to provide the information and investigation that your corporate-media “journalists” now do none of.

But because I think you care about these bloggers, make sure they see this post. When the federal hammer comes down, they don’t want to be among the bloggers who are further silenced by the government who is all about your “safety and protection.”

