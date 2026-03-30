Today, we are diving deep into a topic that has been causing a lot of confusion in the health world: Stevia.

The world of sugar alternatives is full of drama. Some options out there, like aspartame, are actually neurotoxic and harmful to your brain.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

Stevia, on the other hand, is a natural plant that was kept off the market for decades by regulators probably being influenced by the synthetic sweetener industry. (As we see the regulatory agencies, and the industry they’re supposed to regulate, being a revolving door, wherever we look in our government.) When stevia finally became available, it got popular fast!

But in the last 5 to 7 years, things have gotten weird. You might have heard that stevia tastes bad or causes health problems. But what if I told you that most of those problems aren’t actually caused by stevia? It’s time to uncover the “blending game.”

To watch or listen to this blog post instead, click here.

What Exactly is Stevia?

Stevia comes from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant, which is native to South America. People there have used these leaves to sweeten their tea for hundreds of years.

What makes it so amazing is its power: it is hundreds of times sweeter than white sugar, yet it has zero calories and zero impact on blood sugar. This makes it a “holy grail” for people trying to lose weight or manage diabetes. However, because it is a natural plant, big chemical companies can’t “own” it or patent it. That’s where the trouble started.

The “Blending Game”: What’s Really in Your Packet?

To make more money, big food companies realized they needed to create products they could patent. They also wanted to fix a “problem” with pure stevia: it is so strong that a tiny bit can be hard to measure for baking.

Their solution? They started mixing a tiny bit of stevia with cheap “fillers” called sugar alcohols. Most of the time, when you buy a box that says “Stevia” in big letters, the actual stevia is the very last ingredient on the list!

Why Stevia Takes the “Fall”

When someone eats a “Stevia-sweetened” cookie and ends up with a bellyache, they don’t usually blame the chemical filler—they blame the name on the front of the box.

It’s like baking a cake with high-quality flour but using spoiled, funky-tasting frosting. If the cake tastes bad, you don’t blame the flour!

Unfortunately, the media often repeats this mistake. They report on studies about “stevia blends” without mentioning that the sugar alcohols were the ingredients actually causing the distress.

Even many doctors and researchers don’t parse the two apart, which leaves consumers feeling scared of a harmless leaf. If you want to learn how to spot these tricks in all your food, my 12-Step Healthy Eating Course is designed to turn you into an expert label reader.

How to Be a “Label Detective”

If you want the benefits of a natural sweetener without the bathroom emergency, you have to look past the marketing. This is a core part of what we teach in the GreenSmoothieGirl Detox, where we focus for 26 days on removing irritants that make your body work harder than it has to.

1. Look for “Reb A”

Rebaudioside A (or Reb A) is the sweet compound extracted from the leaf. While it is processed to become a powder, it is much closer to nature than a chemical sugar alcohol.

2. Choose Liquid Over Powder

Liquid stevia is often much purer. Because it’s a liquid, manufacturers don’t need to add bulky fillers like erythritol to make it look like a spoonful of sugar. One or two drops is usually all you need for a coffee or a smoothie.

3. Watch Out for “Big Brand” Blends

Be extra careful with name brands. These are often patented blends owned by massive chemical corporations like Cargill. They are often mostly erythritol and “natural flavors,” with only a tiny dusting of stevia–like one percent or less.

4. Listen to Your Body

If your belly does backflips after eating a “sugar-free” treat, check the label for anything ending in “-itol”. Those are the sugar alcohols. If you switch to pure stevia and your symptoms go away, you’ve found the culprit!

The Bottom Line: Keep it Simple

Stevia and monk fruit remain the best plant-based, non-caloric sweeteners available. Don’t let the “blending game” trick you into thinking the plant is the enemy. When used in its pure form, stevia is a fantastic tool to help you kick the sugar habit and keep your energy levels stable.

If you’re ready to take the next step in your health journey and want a guided path to feeling your best, I highly recommend checking out our GreenSmoothieGirl 26-Day Detox. We take the guesswork out of what to eat so you can just focus on feeling great.

Stay healthy, stay happy, and keep those green smoothies flowing!

Thanks for subscribing to my Substack blog post! We especially appreciate those of you who contribute $10/mo, if my work impacts your life positively. We know everyone cannot pay, and we do just an honor system/request, but we so appreciate those who contribute to our work, as I’ll work for free but I do have staff helping. Some of our links compensate GreenSmoothieGirl.

Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook