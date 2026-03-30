Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary's avatar
Mary
1d

Thanks for the tips on Stevia. I'll be sure to look for a clean, pure liquid extract in the future. Never purchased the powdered version and glad I didn't based on your insights. I tried a lemon juice that was sweetened with Stevia. It tasted terrible. I don't think they added liquid stevia to that mix.

Reply
Share
Suzy Lindgren's avatar
Suzy Lindgren
1d

My sister added the popular stevia liquid brand with flavorings to her carbonated water. A whole dropper full. She did this daily for quite awhile and developed digestive problems and had to quit using it. I never thought to look at that else was in it. I am quite savvy at reading labels but missed this one. Chemical flavorings should have been my first clue.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture