I promised I’d report back, after inviting you to participate in an experiment turning your H2O into H302--using minerals and sunshine.

And consuming that “structured water” or “EZ water” or H3O2 instead. And reporting back in our questionnaire a month later.

You’re born full of structured water, and then we spend our whole lives dumping H2O into our bodies, and having it run right out, possibly even not hydrating us at all.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

(You can loosely test my hypothesis there by measuring how much you drink, and how much you pee out, in a 24-hour period. If the two amounts are about the same–are we really “hydrating?” This may sound like a dumb question, but If I’m “hydrating” by drinking H2O, why does it keep coming right back out?)

What if ONE glass of structured water is worth the EIGHT glasses a day you’re told to drink every day?

Fruit, by the way, has perfectly structured water. You may want to do that experiment as well. Eat a piece of fruit, and notice how great you feel 20 minutes later!

Anyway, 65 of you took the time to not only electrically “charge” your mineralized water, in the sun or using a red-light device, and drink it for a month–but also fill out a questionnaire about it.

To all of you, thanks so much! Now let’s talk about what you told us:

75% of you said you had noticeable health improvements.

The most common 5 health improvements listed by our study participants were:

Better sleep Better digestion Higher energy Better neurological or brain function Better organ / tissue / muscle repair

Nobody in Medicine is talking about structured water. There’s no money in studying this issue.

In fact, almost nobody’s really talking about how stripped of minerals our soils are, and our filtered water, too.

What we learned here is:

With one effort, just putting some minerals back in your filtered water, and putting that water in the sun, there’s a 75% chance you’ll feel the difference within 4 weeks

(And even if you don’t, what if you would, if you made it a practice for a year, or if you weren’t already doing so many things right already, as friends of GreenSmoothieGirl tend to do, relative to a regular cross section of the population?

Some of our survey participants in the 25% who didn’t notice a difference said they were going to continue to structure their water anyway, because they understood the benefits to their health.)

Anyway, if you participated to the end and filled out the questionnaire, we thank you, and hope you continue to enjoy the benefits of fulvic and humic acids, in the form of Ultimate Minerals every morning and night in your water.

You’ve probably noticed I’m not a big fan of most supplements. I think about 98% of them out there anywhere from useless to harmful.

But my research causes me to conclude that natural fulvic and humic acids, the exact same stuff our plants used to get from the soil, are an absolute necessity because of the way we farm, yielding mineral-deficient foods.

(We don’t rehabilitate soils and tend to their microbiome any more; we just spray nitrogen fertilizer. It works, to grow fruits and veggies. It doesn’t work, to create optimal health.)

We just can’t live a healthy life without all those minerals and trace minerals in their bioavailable form.

And, all the better if you take the extra step of putting your water with minerals in the sun for an hour or so, before drinking it.

It’s okay to store your charged water for even a month after charging it, according to one study that showed that the water retained its structure.

No chemistry is involved in bringing you the Ultimate Minerals supplement–nothing added, no fillers, excipients, preservatives or flavorings or colorings!

It’s entirely clean and contains the 90+ minerals and trace minerals that your body needs. So in case you didn’t participate in the original study but would like to now, join us and get started here!

(It’s easy: put a dropperful of Ultimate Minerals in a quart of filtered water, screw the lid on, and put it in the sun for an hour or more. Then drink at your leisure, no rush.)

If you’d like to see this article in video form, here it is:

Thanks for following GreenSmoothieGirl, and for your support of this blog, almost the only place I publish where I have so far not been censored. Those of you who subscribe for $10/month are especially appreciated, and we know you’ll do so only if you find $10/month worth of value here. Some of our links compensate GreenSmoothieGirl.

Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook

Join Robyn on Telegram

Follow Robyn on Twitter