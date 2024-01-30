The last 5 years, I’ve become convinced that red and near-infrared light is one of the most important missing links for people looking to improve their health.

My family and I have personally experienced MIRACULOUS results with it. And I believe it provides NUTRIENTS we’re deficient in, just as importantly as food does.

Getting exposure to the red and near-infrared wavelengths first thing in the morning may be one of the most powerful things we can do for our health.

Fact is, humans used to get it from being outside a lot starting at sunup, and from sitting around a campfire, to cook our food, stay warm, and come together as a family or community.

Both the sun and a campfire give us the important healing energetic waves that we think of as light or colors.

But a long time ago, we quit getting up with the sunrise and being outside, and we quit going to bed after sundown. Plus we spend a lot of time looking at blue light on devices.

There are now over 7,000 studies showing the powerful effect of spending just a few minutes especially in the early part of the day, exposing yourself to red and near infrared light. Even for just a few minutes.

You’re helping your cells produce ATP, or energy. You’re increasing the speed of joints healing. You’re improving your hormone system’s functioning. You’re using a powerful method of improving mood, to avoid anxiety or depression.

I get up a couple hours before the sun rises. When I started putting my face in front of my red and near-infrared light device, for literally just two or three minutes, my anxiety decreased by about 80%.

Several years ago, I got plantar fasciitis, which took a year to heal from, the first time I had it in my foot. It sidelined me in tennis, plus it was really painful, and I had to sleep with a crazy gadget on my leg.

The second time it happened, five years ago, I put this red and near infrared light device under my bare foot as I worked out on an exercise bike, for just the first five minutes of my workout. The plantar fasciitis was gone in just two weeks, and hasn’t returned.

But the research on all the ways that we are missing NUTRIENTS from lack of exposure to these wavelengths humans need, I can’t even possibly cover in this short video—

–but your EYESIGHT may also benefit from exposure to red and near infrared, especially early in the day.

This is especially important to me because my mother has gone completely blind in the last few years. She’s gone to dozens of functional medicine doctors, and I can’t believe none of them have introduced her to red-light devices.

Because the benefits have been studied for 100 years, and now the evidence in its favor is thousands of studies strong—

–-and we really need to keep our eyesight with so many of us making a living interacting with devices!

It used to be that only functional medicine clinics had these devices, which cost $20K, and you had to pay a couple hundred bucks for one treatment in a clinic. Now you can have a device of your own, to use as much as you want to, for only a few hundred dollars.

When I noticed my eyesight being affected a few years ago, I started wearing blue-light blocker glasses and my eyesight strengthened again, and wasn’t blurry at the end of a 12-hour day interacting with screens.

Now looking at my red and near infrared device first thing every morning, I have noticed my eyesight getting even sharper. And my eyes aren’t tired at the end of the day.

We have negotiated for you a $100 to $400 discount on my favorite red and near infrared light device that you can use for your face and the glands in your neck that make hormones—or for any joint or area of your body.

The discount is good for just two weeks. And it’s the one I’ve sent each of my children, my employees have it, and I’ve bought it as a gift for close friends struggling with skin issues, hormone issues, energy issues, and mood issues.

Give it a try; it has so many amazing uses. The first 100 people to get in on this promotion will also receive a 2019 book reviewing what over 5,000 studies tell us about red and near infrared light and their health benefits. Use the coupon code GSG.

