Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nona 104's avatar
Nona 104
Jan 31, 2024

Is the red light similar to the spectrum of lights used in LED grow lights?

Reply
Share
ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
Jan 30, 2024

Thank you for the reminder. I have a red light right here that I haven't been using. Not quite sure what my problem is with that, now. I've had it for eight years, and I did have major problems soon after I started using it, but that was circulatory failure in my legs and unrelated to the light as far as I know. But the association sticks.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture