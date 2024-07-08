Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Jul 9, 2024

THANK goodness! I haven't even read it yet. I didn't read Dr. M's article (busy mom) but I had been doing a fair bit of research about omega 3's... and just when I thought I had it figured out - I saw Dr. M's article?! I was so confused. I plan on reading both articles soon... I just had to write now because I had the time. So, after I saw Dr. M's article, a day or two later, he has some article about dairy, and I made a comment/inquiry about the flax article. It wasn't malicious, it wasn't rude, it was purely inquisitive, because some of his followers are VERY educated and I wanted a quick answer. All I said was 'I'm confused, aren't flax and chia good sources of omega 3's???' And that was it. After that, I immediately received a 'warning' that I would be kicked off the comment section for a week, and that repeat offences would incur longer punishments! And I was unable to access the article after that. SO WEIRD... Interestingly, I did get information, however, from another trusted source that Dr. Mercola has been 'compromised,' and that he is now following some strange channeler, called 'Bahlon' (you can look him up on youtube, see it for yourself...) and is taking his business advice and guidance from him. For real, no joke. And I actually did notice a difference in Dr. Mercola's articles since this happened... anyway - just wanted to share and I also wondered if anyone else noticed the difference in Dr. Mercola's articles in the last few months. Ok, now I will go and read Robyn's article... just had to squeeze this in case I get interrupted!

