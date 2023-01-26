If you haven’t seen it, a Project Veritas volunteer, under cover, interviews a Pfizer executive, drinking, giggling, and blabbing, about how Pfizer:

1. Is a revolving door of regulatory agency employees and pharma employees

2. Expects their Covid products to be a cash cow, for years

3. Is discussing mutating the virus themselves, to create more cash-cow vaccines preemptively

Pray for Brook Jackson, who is in a lawsuit, after filing for whistleblower status after collecting evidence of massive fraud as an employee working in the Pfizer clinical trials, for 6 weeks.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

Your Department of Defense just gave another $3M to gain-of-function EcoHealth Alliance.

Pray for Dr. Kirk Moore, a physician in Utah, accused of giving people stamps in their vaccine card, to save their jobs.

And praying isn’t enough. Lawsuits cost money. Please donate if at all possible.

I donated $5,000–please give an amount that hurts, if you care about medical freedom. It looks to me like donations haven’t even covered a healthy retainer to an attorney yet.

And we need a win, here. Not for just Utah–but for all of us, the whole U.S. A win creates “precedent case law.”

The “crimes” he and his staff are accused of are misdemeanors, but they’re trying to make an example of him.

You can bet “he/him” Governor Spencer Cox is gloating. Utah’s biggest champion of serial-felon Pfizer, a major donor to his campaign.

When we self-protect and fail to do the right thing, for our own short-term personal interests, we do so at the expense of our long-term self-interests. If not you–then who?

Thank you for your support of my work. If you want to support my team (I can’t do this much content without help), if you’ve learned about health, wellness, and medical freedom here, a one-time donation or $10/mo subscription helps us get by. I’ve already donated more than this Substack platform will ever earn, to the war over medical freedom on many fronts. So you can be sure when you support us, we support the fight on many fronts. And, please assume that some of the links I may share, compensate my small business. Some of our links compensate GreenSmoothieGirl.

Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook

Join Robyn on Telegram

Follow Robyn on Twitter