Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandy Ludwig's avatar
Sandy Ludwig
5d

Sorry, but Oxalate sensitivity is real. I had low sciatic pain for six months that wouldn’t go away even with a nerve block. I was on the Daniel diet and my foods of choice were almonds and spinach and rice with beans. I had pain all over my body and couldn’t understand why. I went low Oxalate and within two weeks it disappeared and I’m so grateful.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Some random poster's avatar
Some random poster
5d

I knew there had to be more to the story, oxalates are in so many nutritious foods. I heard cooking neutralizes it. But of course there are individuals who are sensitive to it. One size doesn’t fit all.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture