John recently decided to become a whole-grain sourdough bread master!

Why? First, I told him my kids loved it, growing up, and still talk about it. And I work a lot, and lost my zeal for projects like this when I had no kids to feed.

Second, he loves bread, and is now married to someone who doesn’t like bread in my house.

Third, to test my hypothesis that it’s not really “gluten”--it’s other things.

We’ve eaten bread every day for a month and have zero noticeable inflammation.

Despite playing pickleball almost daily and all our other usual fitness activities. No achy joints; we feel great.

I know everyone’s commitment level to the “gluten-free” thing, but we white Euro- and Scandinavian- descent people wouldn’t even be here, without wheat.

It’s how our ancestors lived through the winter. So it’s never made sense to me that the “staff of life” is the problem. For thousands of years, eating wheat was a part of human life. (It was in King Tut’s tomb, after all.)

So I think the anti-gluten crowd hasn’t separated out these factors that may play a role in why modern wheat causes inflammation for many:

1. Sprayed TWICE with glyphosate (Roundup) in US and Canada since the 90’s

2. Hybridized (many strains of wheat, especially durum) hundreds of times

3. Processed, removing germ (nutrients) and bran (fiber) plus leaving chemical residues in the white flour

4. Quick-rise yeast that doesn’t die in the gut (so we use sourdough start)

5. Wheat proteins are harder to digest if they’re not broken down in the natural sourdough fermentation process

6. Nobody in history ate processed “gluten” all day long–many people, cookies, bagels, sandwiches, cereal, and more

I lean toward #1 being the big issue since Europe has mostly abandoned glyphosate, especially glyphosate sprayed a second time as a desiccant—

—and so many wheat-sensitive people eat even processed European breads with no problem.

So most who want fluffy bread use white flour, with some whole wheat.

We were committed to milling whole organic wheat, though, and John’s got some pretty nice rising going on, lately. So, after about a month, he baked a loaf that I was willing to photograph.

He said what made the difference, “rising” more–is that he left the dough out, all day, before baking. Not just for a few hours.

Homemade, organic, sourdough bread might be a way to bring down your food budget, increase your fiber (#1 American diet deficit) and nutrition, and have something delicious to look forward to.

My kids’ favorite was to dip it in olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

If you try it, let me know!

Here’s the recipe John used–but we use 100% soft white wheat, fresh milled, and less salt:

https://thatsourdoughgal.com/the-best-foolproof-white-sourdough-bread-recipe/

This is where we bought our sourdough starter:

https://shop.greensmoothiegirl.com/products/whole-wheat-sourdough

I buy organic wheat from Azure Standard (dot com), where a local person tells you a day you come pick up your order. I’ve ordered from them, for 30 years.

