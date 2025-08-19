Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Mary
8d

Good advice Robyn! Before I started learning of the power of nutrition. I had to get some stitches in my mouth since my tooth roots were so deep. The dentist gave me a prescription that I didn't even get filled. I was having pain later on like the tooth was still in my mouth. I soaked my gums about every 3 or 4 hours. Alternating between warm epsom water and hydrogen peroxide. I got immediate pain relief every time I soaked my gums throughout the day. When I returned to the dentist to have my stitches removed.. There were no stitches left in my mouth to remove!

Laura Ross
Aug 19

There are also other homeopathic remedies that help with the pain after oral surgery that I’d like to share. The main one you mentioned is Arnica, but Symphytum Officionalis for bone trauma and bone pain, Hypericum Perforatum for nerve pain to speed healing of nerves, and Natrum Sulphuricum for head trauma as oral surgery is trauma to the head. Usually only need a couple doses of this one, but taking Arnica, Hypericum and Symphytum 3 to 4 times daily after oral surgery for at least a week or more, will usually prevent the need for the pain killers at all. It’s amazing! We use 200c potency of all of them in our family along with an incredible topical remedy called Blue Buddha Therapeutics Trauma Injury which is a roll on CBD with Chinese herbs and vibrational tinctures for inflammation and trauma. Incredible stuff! Thanks for the excellent article!

