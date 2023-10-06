What if aspartame, or NutraSweet, is in foods you’re eating, and you don’t even know it, and it’s causing your symptoms?

If you have migraines, vertigo, brain fog, fatigue, or strange neurological symptoms, a few neurotoxins causing those are everywhere in processed food.

Luckily, you CAN avoid aspartame, and I’ll show you how.

The processed food industry drives an artificial sweetener off the market, when there’s a new patented sweetener that will make its patent holder billions of dollars.

That’s what happened with aspartame. The artificial sweeteners industry drove saccharin out, and aspartame took its place.

They manipulate consumer sentiment through marketing, and even manipulate studies, so that the headlines make people choose their sweetener instead.

There’s also a big media push right now, to disparage more natural sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit.

If you read the articles, and click the links, you’ll see what I’m seeing: there’s no actual evidence that stevia or monk fruit are bad for you.

All the media headlines are talking about blends of sugar alcohols, with one of those sweeteners.

And sugar alcohols ARE, in fact, bad for you. Erythritol, maltitol, isomalt, sorbitol, mannitol are some of their names. Most of them end with -ol, but not all of them.

You can tell how bad they are, by the bloat and gas you experience after you eat anything containing the “sugar alcohols.”

Eating a piece of fruit is obviously better for your sweet tooth.

But by themselves, there’s no evidence stevia or monk fruit cause problems, and have been used for decades as sweeteners.

There’s no patent holder on them, because they come directly from an herb or a food. (Manufacturers did alter stevia to be Truvia, a synthetic patented sweetener similar to stevia. Avoid Truvia!)

Most of the foods that contain those synthetic sweeteners also contain other toxic ingredients.

If you want to get to feeling better, fast, consider adding greens, vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts and seeds, and organic whole grains into your diet.

I created a wallet card for you, with the known neurotoxic ingredients. And I’ve made it available to you, for free.

Aspartame is one of the worst, but you want to have this card in your wallet, while you’re shopping, because there are other neurotoxic food ingredients that are equally bad.

And the food manufacturers have gotten very clever at calling them by other names.

So please download and print the wallet card, or we can send you a laminated one for a very small charge.

