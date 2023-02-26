You may be wondering what to store, those of you who are doing a bit of emergency preparedness.

Eggs are now the price that hamburger was, 3 years ago! Prices rising on meat products will follow, though currently, the kill-off had all the storage capacity maxed. That will run out, and a major supply shortage is anticipated.

Meat and dairy would cost vastly more than it does, if the U.S. government didn’t subsidize those industries.

With the globalist agenda of reducing or eliminating animal products available to the public, and with our federal government appearing to be in lockstep with their agenda–I can’t help but theorize that the government subsidies will end. That by itself will at least 5X the price of a gallon of milk, or the steak and chicken you may consider staples.

Also, ALL of the livestock you may eat–is vaccinated. Most of it is also administered steroids and antibiotics. Which accumulate in the animal flesh Americans eat in high quantities. Vastly higher quantities than even conventional (sprayed) plant produce is.

People get really mad when I suggest considering a plant-based diet. Which is what I did to get well, after a four-year battle with a failed immune system and cascading auto-immune disease, after being injured by the flu jab.

I didn’t seek the medical system’s options, to try to get well. Or, I did, but when I was on five prescription drugs, that masked symptoms, but didn’t help me get well at all, I decided to take responsibility for my health.

I did a rigorous detoxification (and do so still, twice a year) and changed to a whole-foods plant-based diet. (And got off all the drugs, and am still off them, 27 years later.)

Even your grass-fed beef and free-range chickens are vaccinated. They have to be, by law. Unless you work out a deal with a local who is willing to violate the law. And soon, they intend to replace the current vaccines with mRNA vaccines.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

Nuts are an excellent solution, for people who are worried about getting enough calories on the plant-based diet they can store.

(And 30% of the world’s population eats plant-based, not because they read a diet book, but because they’re poor, and live off the land. They’re also the 30% of the world who gets a tiny fraction of the cancer, heart disease, and auto-immune disease that Americans do.)

I’m beyond excited to tell you that our California ranchers who hold their nuts out from mandatory pasteurization, to ship them to you direct–just offered us all $20 less, on a box of nuts, compared to last Fall! I just ordered mine.

I’ve had nuts taste perfect (not rancid) 10 years later–when stored in quart or half-gallon jars with a tight-fitting lid. If you have the freezer space, they “keep” indefinitely frozen in Ziploc freezer bags, too. The ones you keep in the pantry in a bag will last a year.

(When’s the last time you saw food prices go DOWN? It’s been a while! I’m telling you about this deal FIRST–so order some, before they sell out.)

If you don’t feel satiated enough eating a big salad or a bowl of oatmeal–add some nuts, to make it heartier. You’re adding protein and “staying power!”

Not only are nuts an excellent source of plant-based protein and disease-fighting fiber, but they also have an abundance of nutrients that many diets are missing.

The dietary cults of the last couple decades over-emphasize protein. In fact, auto-immune disease is caused in part by undigested protein in the blood, from over-eating protein.

Nuts provide the perfect amount of protein, which is less than you think, if avoiding the medical system and avoiding disease is your goal.

Animal products are very high in herbicides, steroids, hormones, vaccine toxins, and other chemicals–but they’re also contributing to the problems caused by excesses of protein.

I consider almonds the perfect food. If you soak your almonds the night before you eat them, they’re also sprouted, and have up to 10X more nutrients.

Since many of those nutrients and enzymes are deficient in most American diets, they’re linked to a multitude of positive health benefits. And they add a nice crunch and texture to your food.

People who consume nuts on a regular basis (daily) compared to those who don’t, have better heart health, weight management, lower some cancer risk — and nuts are associated with reduced all-cause mortality.

I’ll tell you some more exciting research about the three specific nuts we have available to us, in this “surprise” mid-year Group Buy we usually do just once, in the Fall.

But first, how do you use nuts? Especially if you stock up in the 5-Day Nut Group Buy going on now, which gives you a larger amount of nuts for an incredible price? ($20 less than they gave us, last Fall!)

Here are some ideas – the possibilities are truly endless:

Take them on the go with fruit for an easy, anytime snack, so you aren’t tempted to default to some processed snack

Sprinkle pecans on your oatmeal for some sweetness

Chop some almonds and add a nice crunch to your salad (instead of croutons)

Soak your nuts overnight and then blend them in a smoothie with greens (of course) and a little fruit

Make a sandwich spread. Mix chopped pecans, olives, and plant-based mayo. Or mash almonds and add chopped walnuts.

Make your own nut butter. It’s easier than you think, with a high-powered blender.

Make your own nut milk. Also way easier than you might think … and cheaper than store-bought. (Blend 4 parts water with 1 part soaked almonds. Strain the fiber–or don’t!)

For a healthy treat, make black-bean brownies with walnuts.

Get creative and make vegan cheeses with nuts. Like walnut cheese.

Add them to your side dishes. Like green beans and almonds. And brown rice and chopped pecans.

Use them as a garnish. For stir fry’s, curry, soups, and wraps.

Many people eat roasted nuts, but they go rancid more quickly than raw nuts. If you buy roasted nuts, they are months or even years old by the time you get them.

And when you buy most nuts from the store they are routinely treated with a wide array of toxic pesticides – like piperonyl butoxide, chlorpyrifos, phosmet, dichlorvos, and glyphosate. Additionally, they are pasteurized, which destroys all the enzymes and some of the vitamins in the nuts.

Truly raw nuts, fresh from my longtime CA rancher friends, are a MUCH better option for your health.

I regularly eat almonds (my favorite), walnuts, and now that we added pecans to our Group Buys, I eat those, too. They are seriously so much tastier – and way cheaper – than buying them at the store.

Why eat almonds?

If you’re struggling with skin ailments, eating almonds regularly might help, because they have the most vitamin E, which protects skin cells from damaging effects of pollution, UV rays, smoke, and other factors.



In 50 postmenopausal women, eating almonds daily for 16 weeks reduced wrinkle severity, in a 2019 study published in Phytother Research. Vitamin E to the rescue again!



In fact, I’m going to have a handful of almonds every day for lunch, with my green smoothie, for the rest of the year. I’ll let you know how it goes!

Why eat walnuts?

Have you ever noticed that walnuts are shaped like a brain? Maybe it’s no accident that they’re stellar for protecting against cognitive decline, due to their strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Why eat pecans?

These naturally sweet nuts have more flavonoids, a type of antioxidant, than any other tree nut. People who eat diets high in flavonoids are less likely to develop chronic diseases, like heart disease, diabetes, some cancers, and cognitive decline.

These are only some of the benefits of almonds, walnuts, and pecans. By eating nuts, you can stay satisfied and energized throughout the day. In a sustained way, without blood-sugar crashes.

They’re a far better snacking choice than chips, crackers, and other “crunchy” options that aren’t too great for you.

Enjoy the 5-Day Nut Group Buy, please feel free to share this with friends, and thank you for subscribing to my Substack blog, so you don’t miss my bi-weekly posts, right to your Inbox! And, please assume that some of the links I may share, compensate my small business. Some of our links compensate GreenSmoothieGirl.

