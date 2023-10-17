Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

LucyNeo
Oct 17, 2023

To clarify, my understanding is it is the EPA that came after Berkey and the company is now suing the agency. The issue is over a reclassification from "filter" to "pesticide" producing company due to the silver in their charcoal filters which significantly reduce bacteria buildup but the government has decided it is not allowed. They can't have a 99.99% effective water purification product on the market when the goal is to poison us.

Karen
Oct 17, 2023

Thank you for the recommendation! Any opinion on Zero water pitchers, and do TDS water testers worth buying?

