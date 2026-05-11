Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

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Mary's avatar
Mary
4d

God bless you Robyn for trying to help people improve their health. I hope your pickle-ball friend will consider following your advice, if he hasn't already done so.

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Jennifer Elder's avatar
Jennifer Elder
2d

Beware of the co-op version of health insurance. I learned from my enrollment in one that 1) major illness/chronic conditions are exclusions. Like Parkinson’s etc. 2) preexisting conditions have time exclusions until covered. 3) no coverage at all for the first 90 days. 4) “associated” business relationships for lab work but not a direct line. Ie you can’t walk into Quest Diagnostic with a Dr order. You might have to convert that order via a website association. Drugs may be through hardship programs and based on income aside from your premiums, maybe short term. It is all about going around the money trap monopoly as best they can for everyone. It just doesn’t operate the same.

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