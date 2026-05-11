I ran into a friend at pickleball I hadn’t seen in a while. I walked over to say hi, and saw his arm in a gauze tourniquet, with a vial of blood strapped to his arm, with a needle in it.

I said, “Frank! I’ve missed you—what is going on here?”

He told me he’d just gotten out of 5 days in the hospital, with a mysterious E Coli blood infection, and that was a port, in his arm. And he was here to watch, tonight, not play.

He said, “I have great insurance, but it won’t pay for a medical professional to deliver the antibiotic cocktail I need. So I have to administer my own IV, twice a day. It’s about 20 steps, including sterilizing some stuff—it’s practically a fulltime job.”

Frank continued, “They told me that even if I were 92 years old, they wouldn’t cover me going to a medical facility for this. I’m on my own.”

I’ve heard some of the horror stories, of insurance companies getting really aggressive with denials. Especially with AI finding the excuses to deny—and bots delivering the news, many times in a row, and no way to reach a real, live person.

The implacable bot can outlast all your requests to be re-considered. No more “may I please talk to your manager?” And still, Frank’s story was truly shocking to me.

I have discovered something I can’t keep to myself. It’s all about health freedom—but it’s also financially freeing.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

I discovered the health-sharing model (the “love thy neighbor,” pass-the-hat concept)—but formalized, using technology, but also real people, to talk to you, rather than a bot.

And to make sure your doctor gets paid, within two weeks, and I’m talking about ANY doctor you choose—not an “in-network” doctor.

And it’s a nonprofit company, so they’re motivated to ACTUALLY help you with your healthcare needs. If they have any “profit,” they have to give it back, to members! (And one year, they did give money back to members.)

I’ve actually been in two previous health sharing companies, but this one is saving me almost 50%, versus the last one--plus, it’ll pay for chiropractic, physical therapy, talk therapy if you’re dealing with a relationship issue or trauma, and 24-7 free telemedicine.

Being able to pick your own doctor is a big deal—versus being forced to the McDonalds of doctors—some doctor working for a company your insurance company owns, with negotiated lower rates.

If you’re like millions of Americans, when the ACA provisions expired in January of this year, your health insurance premiums went up. WAY up. Check, to see what you’re paying. Then look at my link, here, and find out in 30 seconds how much you could save.

Plus, many of you have told me that you love my job, and want my job, because I’ve had the great privilege of teaching people about real health, for almost 20 years.

I’ve had GreenSmoothieGirl followers ask me if they can buy a plane ticket and “pick my brain” while I fly somewhere.

If you want to work with me, this is how, and I think you’re going to LOVE it. Exactly nobody is heartbroken about breaking up with their health insurance.

I’m so passionate about this, being able to give people better healthcare options, letting them pick their own doctor—and saving a lot of money, too.

I know families paying $2,000/month just on their premium. There’s a better way. It’s profoundly moral, the act of each of us contributing, to the care of others—and being able to draw on that compassion, ourselves, if we are in need.

But it also gives us more freedom—with our health, and with the money we work so hard for.

Join me in Impact Health Sharing, and I’ll give you the digital version of my Detox, and a membership in our Facebook group, for free. Or, a membership in our Bitcoin Insiders classes every Weds night.

Sign up here, to watch my pre-recorded class now, if you have time. And if not, you can come to my Thursday Noon ET live class.

And sign up at that link, for a 30-minute call with me, for after you’ve watched the pre-recorded or live class.

I’ll talk to you soon—bring your questions, and join me to earn an income doing this with me. Or if have plenty of income, and just want to save money:

Break yourself free of overpaying for your health care, as a member of Impact. Check out here, how much you can save, using health sharing.

Thanks for subscribing to my Substack blog! We especially appreciate those of you who contribute $10/mo, if my work impacts your life positively. We know everyone cannot pay, and we do just an honor system/request. But we so appreciate those who contribute to our work, as I’ll work for free but I do have staff helping. Some of our links compensate GreenSmoothieGirl.

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