So you have a few friends, I’m sure, who are Bitcoin millionaires and just can’t stop talking about it.

I started down that rabbit hole March, 2020. When I realized that with all the money printing going on, to bail everyone from families to banks to small businesses out, from covid, our dollars were going to lose their buying power, fast–

–we needed a safer place, to put our “excess energy” in.

(Savings. Money. Investments. You know, however you plan for retirement. None of us plan to work forever, right?)

Trying to save, when they’re printing money, is like dumping water in a bucket with holes in the bottom.

But it turned out that Bitcoin is so exciting, so problem-solving, so hope-giving…

…I dedicated a whole YouTube channel to it.

People are adopting this 15-year old technology faster than they adopted the internet!

Why? Find out! I wouldn’t be giving this so much energy if I didn’t feel like this is a revolution we cannot afford to ignore.

I’m not a financial advisor, and this is not financial advice, but I think everyone should have a goal of owning one whole Bitcoin, as soon as possible. It may be enough to retire on, and not too far off!

My goal with this channel is short, interesting videos:

that don’t leave the women behind, and don’t leave the boomers behind, and don’t use a bunch of confusing jargon.

I feel as strongly about financial freedom as I do about health freedom. Free yourself from central-bank tyranny. Don’t know what that means? What a great idea, I’ll do a video.

We broke away from England for a great period in American history, didn’t have financial tyranny, and had truly “free markets.”

Then, the engineered “Great Depression,” and the entrance of the Federal Reserve, that isn’t any more federal than Federal Express. (Did you know that the Fed is and always was a cartel of private bankers?)

(Trial and error, and slogging through the “crypto bros’” channels on YouTube, where there’s a lot of noise, mostly by people the age of my children who know nothing of macro economics, and I’d find an occasional gold nugget.)

This just might change your life.

Most people who buy some Bitcoin don’t understand what they have. So it goes up 50% or 100%, and they sell, and feel like a genius–because they didn’t know what they had.

