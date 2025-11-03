What we eat every day shapes our long-term health, vitality, energy, mood, and skin.

Over the years, I’ve analyzed numerous diets and trends, but I’ve learned that the simplest approach is best, focusing on real, whole foods.

(I’ve never felt better than since I got off supplements. You’ll know why, reading my new book, Take Daily: How Supplements Hijack Our Health.)

I feel my best when I focus on eating nutrient-dense foods. They give me balanced energy, glowing skin, and a healthy immune system. I also focus on being in the sunshine, and away from chaotic frequencies as much as possible. And don’t forget —daily exercise and maintaining connections to people you love will help you feel your best!

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens are the single most important food I eat daily and the cornerstone of my diet.

There are so many leafy greens to choose from! They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients that support everything from brain clarity to digestive health.

Why I include them:

They’re linked with improved energy, better skin, clearer thinking, and improved digestion.

They’re among the most nutrient-dense foods available — packed with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other beneficial compounds.

They also support long-term health: e.g., a cup of raw leafy greens daily was associated with improved heart and cognitive health in studies.

Our most closely-related primate cousins knew innately to eat them – all day, every day. (Why would we eat an all-meat diet, when the primates eat none, and intuitively know to eat plants / greens?)

How I eat them:

I often blend them into a green smoothie in the morning or for lunch – about three large handfuls. Here are my top 11 leafy greens for adding to smoothies.

For lunch or dinner, I’ll have a large salad of mixed greens (romaine, arugula, chard) topped with other veggies and healthy fats.

On some days, I sauté spinach – my favorite way to consume cooked spinach – or kale as a side dish with garlic/olive oil.

You can even consume raw, leafy greens by the handful – using this Dinosaur trick.

Cruciferous Veggies

Crucifers, like broccoli, kale, cabbage, cauliflower, and radishes, are known for their high amounts of nutrients.

They get a bad rap from a viral internet rumor 20 years ago that they’re bad for your thyroid – they’re good for your thyroid!

Why I include them:

They are anti-inflammatory and contain compounds like sulforaphane, which can help the liver remove toxins.

Evidence that cruciferous vegetables are phenomenally powerful anti-cancer foods is voluminous.

They reduce bad estrogens; this is desperately needed by Americans, as we’re daily bombarded with endocrine disruptors.

How I eat them:

Since I don’t actually enjoy broccoli much, I like to hide it in green smoothies, like my Broccoli Blitz Smoothie.

In salads – steamed or fresh. I have many cabbage and kale salad recipes – throw in some kind of fruit, and some kind of nut or seed, and a great dressing made of citrus/vinegar/blended walnuts, and a handful of beans – that’s 4 of the 7 items on this list, right there!

Steamed cauliflower is easy and delicious. I toss in some cherry tomatoes, whatever sliced veggies I have on hand, and pesto sauce. Voilà, lunch!

In soups, like my comforting Creamy Spiced Cauliflower Soup.

In main dishes and sides, like my Broccoli-Rice Bake with Coconut Curry Sauce.

Whole Fruits

Whole fruits are a regular daily item in my diet — I aim for at least three servings. They’ve gotten a bad rap since the Carnivore Diet came out, but you know what’s funny –

– the guy who wrote the book by that name had some health problems and has been eating fruit, too, for a couple of years.

Why I include them:

Whole fruits are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, particularly vitamin C (for immunity), B vitamins (to support energy), phytonutrients, and enzymes, which are critical for digestion and assimilation, making sure that we get all the nutrients we’re supposed to from our diet. If you’ve read my new book, Take Daily, you know that taking “vitamin C” (ascorbic acid, which is NOT vitamin C) or “B Complex” (made from petrochemicals and other nasties) does not in any way compensate for the ACTUAL nutrients found in fruit.

I enjoy sweetness and delicious foods. When sugar is in its whole form – in the form of whole fruit – it hasn’t been stripped of fiber, and it enters the bloodstream at a slower pace and doesn’t require so much insulin to process, so blood sugar rises a normal amount. Nobody ever became diabetic from eating fruit.

Many fruits, especially darker berries like blueberries and blackberries, are high in antioxidants.

How I eat them:

Green smoothies, of course! I always add whole fruits to my daily green smoothies, especially bananas, apples, and berries.

Fruit salad with chopped fruit and nuts on top, especially pecans, because they are naturally sweet.

I particularly love grapefruit, and sometimes eat a few as a meal. Mangoes and watermelon are my other two favorite fruits. But I stop the watermelon at 2 pm, or I keep waking up during the night!

Avocado

Avocados are my favorite food. My desert-island food.

Why I include them:

Avocados are linked with healthier, more youthful skin, gut health from the fiber, brain health and preventing cognitive decline, eye health, and weight management.

Avocados can help you enjoy sustained energy throughout the day.

How I eat them:

In creamy green smoothies, like my Avocado Dream Smoothie

On avocado toast for breakfast or lunch.

In salads and sandwiches.

Even in healthy desserts, like Avocado Chocolate Pudding.

Nuts / Seeds

Nuts and seeds are extraordinary foods!

Why I include them:

Nuts are an excellent choice for youthful beauty. Dietary analysis shows that a higher intake of vitamin E (among other nutrients), found in nuts, correlated with improved skin elasticity.

Seeds, like flax, chia, and pumpkin seeds, may be small, yet they are some of the most nutritious foods.

Nuts, like almonds, walnuts, and pecans, give you energy, slow aging, are great for your heart and brain health, decrease inflammation, boost immunity, and they’re full of fiber, which I think is the #1 American diet deficit.

Snacking on nuts, like almonds, can sustain you for hours.

How I eat them:

Legumes

Legumes – the food group with a weird name – are plants whose seed grows inside a pod, like beans, carob, peas, peanuts, lentils, and even alfalfa and clover.

Why I include them:

They’re great for your heart. They have nutrients and fiber that can lower cholesterol and blood pressure and help you lose weight.

Legumes are cheap – and they are loaded with fiber and protein.

They store well and have a long shelf life.

How I eat them:

I like to add chickpeas (garbanzo beans) to salads. And, kidney beans are my favorite for adding to a salad, as they taste very starchy, which is a nice complement and balance to crunchy greens and vegetables.

I like to add black beans and salsa to guacamole so I can eat lots of it on homemade organic corn chips.

I love all varieties of lentils (green, red, and brown) in soups, like my Indian Green or Yellow Dahl. And other legumes are great in soups, too, like my Veggie Chili and Beans and Greens Soup.

Lima beans are great mashed in a burrito or with sweet potatoes.

I grew up in the South, where dinner was often a bowlful of black-eyed peas, plus a tablespoon of raw apple cider vinegar. It was simple, but I loved it!

There’s almost no dish you can’t throw in a thawed baggie (or rinsed/drained can) of black beans or garbanzos, to double the “staying power” and the fiber in the dish, and they’ll take on the flavor of the sauce or dressing beautifully!

Whole Grains

Swap refined grains for whole grains, like oats, quinoa, barley, and brown rice.

Why I include them:

Studies show that consuming whole grains regularly can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancer.

Whole grains are packed with gut-healthy fiber.

The complex carbohydrates and nutrients in whole grains provide sustained energy throughout the day.

Whole grains support healthy immunity.

How I eat them:

Foods I Eat Almost Daily in Very Minor Amounts

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is one of my favorite household staples.

I could list hundreds of reasons that coconut oil is a great replacement for “bad fats” in your diet and provides important nutrients.

Try using organic, unrefined coconut oil as a substitute for butter, margarine, shortening, or vegetable oil in any baking recipe. Usually, a 1:1 ratio is perfect for the oil or fat you are substituting for.

Coconut oil is the perfect sautéing medium because, unlike other oils, it doesn’t create trans fats at high temperatures. I love it for sautéing vegetables.

Coconut oil helps balance hormones, is antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal, and soothes digestion.

Fermented Foods

Fermented foods, such as sauerkraut, kimchi, and miso, contain gut-healthy ingredients, like probiotics.

Probiotics can reduce inflammation, improve skin tone, and even reduce acne and eczema

Fermented foods, like natto and miso, contain nutrients that are vital for dental health.

Healthier Sweeteners

Honey is a natural superfood that’s loaded with nutrients and minerals.

Add raw honey to your tea, drizzle some over cooked oats, mix it with almond butter for a sandwich, or even enjoy it by the spoonful – in moderation, of course.

Research shows that raw honey is effective for treating burns, fighting colds, improving digestion, and much more.

Final Thoughts

Now you know what my whole-food, plant-based diet looks like. It’s actually easy and inexpensive. Even if it’s different from what most people are doing now. Many of these foods store well – for a year or more.

By focusing each day on nutrient-dense whole foods (leafy greens, cruciferous veggies, whole fruits, avocado, nuts/seeds, legumes, whole grains), and including some “flexible but limited” items (coconut oil, fermented foods, healthier sweeteners), I create a daily eating pattern that supports energy, mood, digestion, body composition, and long-term health.

