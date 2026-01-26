For nearly 20 years, I have lived my life in public. When I first started GreenSmoothieGirl, I didn’t have a big, fancy business plan to become a “public figure.” I was just a mom who had discovered how much food could change a life, and I wanted to shout it from the rooftops.

Over the last two decades, I’ve written millions of words. I’ve posted thousands of blogs, recorded hundreds of podcasts, and sent countless emails. As I look back today, I want to talk about something very personal: the weight of those words and the times I may have used them in a way that hurt others.

To watch or listen to this blog post instead, click here.

The Question I Always Ask

Before I hit “publish” on a blog post or “upload” on a video, I have a habit. I sit back, look at the screen, and ask myself two questions: “Who might I offend here? And how can I avoid that?”

This is really important to me. I believe that being a writer is a responsibility. I never want to be unkind or mean-spirited just for the sake of being “edgy.”

Now, don’t get me wrong—if I see a product, a company, or a “health food” that I think is actually doing us harm, I’m going to speak up! I’ll be bold, and I might ruffle some feathers in the Big Food or Big Chem industries because as an educator, I want to protect you.

But when it comes to people—to my readers, my friends, and my family—my goal is to lead with love.

We All Need a Little Context

The tricky thing about being a writer for 20 years is that my life is my laboratory. My stories are woven together with my real-life experiences and the people I love. But there is something important to remember: life and writing cannot be stripped of context.

When you read something I wrote five years ago, or even 18 months ago, you are seeing a “snapshot” of a human being in a specific moment in time. You aren’t seeing the private conversations, the struggles I was going through at home, or the full nuances of my relationships.

I am a “public-figure human,” but I am still very much a human. I make mistakes in real-time, just like everyone else. Whatever you’re going through if you’re raising kids, or trying to be healthy, or trying to stay above water financially in this crazy economy, whatever it is–

–I bet we’d talk and hug it out if we had dinner together, because I’ve been through the slog, too.

The only difference is that when I make a mistake or use a tone that doesn’t land right, it’s often saved on the internet forever. It’s hard to grow and change when people want to hold you to a version of yourself from a decade ago, or define you by one social media post.

Fact is, I think most of us post on social media wanting to hear different perspectives; we’re trying to figure things out.

Learning from a Recent Mistake

I’m writing this today because of a wake-up call I had recently. I became aware of a specific piece of content I created about 18 months ago that hurt someone very close to me.

Finding that out was a gut punch. It is a terrible feeling to realize that in your effort to be “honest” or “authentic,” you accidentally injured someone you care about. It reminded me that even if my intention wasn’t to be hurtful, the impact on that person was still painful.

It made me stop and think: How many other people have I accidentally hurt over the last 20 years and don’t even know?

A Sincere Apology to You

Because of that realization, I want to go on the record. I want to offer a sincere apology to anyone who may have taken offense to my work over the last two decades.

If I was ever sarcastic: Sometimes, when I’m passionate about a topic, I use sarcasm to make a point. I realize now that sarcasm can feel biting or dismissive. If I ever made you feel small, or mocked, or any other negative–I am truly sorry.

If we have different opinions: We live in a world that is very divided right now. You don’t have to agree with me on every health tip or every world event to be treated with dignity. If I ever made you feel like your perspective didn’t matter because it was different from mine, I apologize.

If I shared a story that felt like it crossed a line: I am constantly trying to find the balance between being an “open book” and protecting the privacy of the people in my life. If I missed the mark, I am sorry.

The Goal is Connection, Not Injury

It is incredibly important to me that I never “injure” anyone. Whether you are a family member I see every day or a reader I’ve never met in person, I value our connection.

I didn’t get into this career to be a “celebrity” or to stir up trouble. I didn’t start writing and teaching online two decades ago, knowing I’d speak on 450 stages in 6 years.

I started doing what I did, to help people feel better. Years after I used diet change and detoxification to get my life back after being very sick for 4 years.

If my words ever acted as a barrier to that help—or if they made you feel belittled—then I failed at my own mission.

We live in a “cancel culture” where people are very quick to judge and very slow to forgive. With 1 in 3 GenZ adults canceling family members, I wonder if the digital age has made it radically easier to rage-quit someone you care about, and then have a hard time swallowing our pride and coming back.

I’m asking for a little more grace—not just for me, but for everyone. We are all just people trying to figure things out. I feel for all the canceled parents. The canceled public figures. The canceled people, in any role, who are good folks.

Moving Forward with Purpose

As I look toward the future of GreenSmoothieGirl, my promise to you is this: I will keep asking, “Who might I offend?” I will keep trying to be better, kinder, and more thoughtful with my words.

I will still be brave and speak the truth about medical freedom and financial freedom, and it’s hard to strip my life of context and other people–but I will try harder to do it without leaving a wake of hurt feelings behind me.

Thank you for being on this long, messy, and beautiful journey with me. Thank you for allowing me to grow and for being patient with me when I stumble. I am so grateful you are here.

If you, too, feel you may have hurt people along the way with your words in a digital space, please feel free to use my video at the top of this article, to share with them your desire to do right and be right.

Thanks for subscribing to my Substack! We especially appreciate those of you who contribute $10/mo, if my work impacts your life positively. We know everyone cannot pay, and we do just an honor system/request, but we so appreciate those who contribute to our work, as I’ll work for free but I do have staff helping. Some of our links compensate GreenSmoothieGirl.

Share Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Follow GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook

Follow Robyn Openshaw on Facebook

Join Robyn on Telegram

Follow Robyn on Twitter