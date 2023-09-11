People keep telling me that this gene is why they have health problems. And their functional medicine practitioner supports this narrative, and prescribes them stuff because they have the MTHFR genetic SNP.

People google, “Is the MTHFR gene serious?” and “Should I worry about the MTHFR?” Also, “what happens if you have the MTHFR?” and “what should I do if I have the MTHFR gene?”

Here's the problem. The human genetic code is made up of 20,000 to 25,000 genes, nobody really knows how many, we have absolutely no idea what most of the genetic code does--and actually the vast majority of us have some form of the MTHFR SNP—in fact, I’m pretty sure it’s 100% of us.

Per FTC guidelines, please assume links on this newsletter may be affiliate links that benefit us, though if so, the price is not marked up. Thank you for supporting our mission.

I have asked dozens of functional medicine doctor friends of mine, and none of them can tell me that we don’t ALL have the MTHFR gene, even though 10 years ago they certainly did NOT know this, and loved diagnosing people with it.

So now, if you push and poke a little, they’ll probably admit to you we ALL have it, but the current obsession is that the MTHFR gene mutates or takes different forms in different people.

For some years, functional medicine doctors have been telling people they need methylated B vitamins, and even though it wasn’t actually getting results, telling people to take these pills—some of them are still happy to tell you this story and sell you a B complex vitamin, which is a pretty good gig since you can diagnose pretty much everyone who walks in the door and sell them all the same solution.

So why do genetic researchers hone in on a couple dozen genetic SNP’s if there are up to 25,000 of them?

I’ve been researching this for years, and it seems to me that if they can find in mice and rat trials a gene that gets mutated or disabled in rodents, then they see a big profit potential in drugs they can develop and market to prescribe to people with that gene.

And then funding flows to research on just a few genes, to try to develop billion-dollar drugs; researchers who want to study other, lesser known genes, just can’t get funding.

Industries have grown up around just a few genes, and millions of people take supplements or drugs because some doctor told them they have the MTHFR for instance.

It’s a brilliant profit play that preys on the ignorance of the people who have no idea that everyone they know actually has some form of the MTHFR gene. They just happened to pay some lab for some testing to be told that.

It very much reminds me of the virus hunters, the billions of government dollars, which is to say YOUR dollars, that pay 100,000’s of scientists all over the world to try to connect viruses to symptoms or symptom clusters.

These scientists pay NO attention to toxic exposures, or any other cause of disease; they just chase viruses, even though they’ve made billion- and trillion-dollar mistakes incorrectly attributing a virus to an illness, and most of the people of the world are none the wiser and keep taking drugs for a virus that doesn’t even cause the disease they’re worried about.

MOST OF US have every virus in us that you could possibly test for, and we co-exist peacefully with them our whole lives.

As in, if they set the cycle threshold low enough, every person listening to this would test positive for the virus called HIV, the one called Epstein Barr, the one called Covid, the one called strep, the one called staph. Virus-hunting is mega-billion dollar industry, and so is gene-hunting.

When we get sick it’s not because we have the MTHFR gene, or because something’s wrong with it, or because some virus got into our body; it’s because we’ve become weakened with more toxicity than our organs of elimination can handle.

And the body got out of homeostasis, where the right genes expressed at the right time back when we WERE in homeostasis, think back to when you used to feel healthy and good--and the viruses and bacteria and other microbes we call pathogens that have always been in us since the day we were born and might even have positive functions in the body, get OUT of balance.

When we’re too toxic, the mold, yeast, viruses, parasites, and bacteria that have ALWAYS been in us, proliferate out of control. That’s when we have a problem. In a state of homeostasis, they are minor and they do not make us sick.

I’ve been on a mission for 17 years to help people find the state of health, the homeostasis, rather than chasing viruses, genetic mutations, and drugs for every symptom.

The key to being healthy and feeling great, without the constant drugs and surgeries, is to detoxify, and this is where I’ve helped over 19,000 people now.

I’d love to invite you to watch the video “Cliffs Notes” of my 25 years of studying how the human body detoxifies, in a free, short video series.

I think you’ll find it very enlightening, and please note that the last of the four short videos explains why when people physically detoxify, they also tend to find great emotional healing as well. I’ll see you inside the detox video class.

