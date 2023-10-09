I want to talk to you about a substance in many foods you may eat, that could be poisoning you and making you sick.

And many people eat it for many years, not knowing it’s there, and not knowing it’s what’s making them sick with various symptoms.

I know this because I learned it the hard way.

When I was a sophomore in college, I started getting migraine headaches, vertigo where I’d fall off the sidewalk, walking to class. And eventually I had transient ischemic attacks (TIA), or mini-strokes, where my right arm would go numb and I couldn’t see or speak for hours.

Really scary, and these are the early warning signs that damage is being done to your nervous system.

When that progresses, you could end up with Parkinson’s Disease, or multiple sclerosis, ALS, or dementia.

Once the nerve sheath is damaged with these diseases, it’s really hard to reverse.

So let’s talk about this neurotoxin, because it’s not hard to get out of your diet, if you know where it hides, and the foods you replace it with will likely be much healthier and nourish you well.

MSG, or monosodium glutamate, is a concentrated neurotoxin. Glutamate is found naturally in very minor amounts, in quite a few healthy foods.

The big problem is that it’s concentrated and synthesized to be very strong, in many processed foods, because it enhances flavors and makes it so “you can’t eat just one,” as the Doritos ad famously said.

And the reason you can’t eat just one is that Doritos was and still is using MSG.

What I mean is that they literally had focus groups and measured how many chips people would eat at different levels of MSG.

And the food manufacturers have gone stealth, putting it in ingredients so that an ingredient is on the label, with a different name, rather than just calling it monosodium glutamate, or MSG.

That’s because you, the consumer, have gotten wise to it, and stopped buying products that have monosodium glutamate in the ingredient list. And hey, good job!

Problem is, they put other ingredients on the label, like hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and whey and soy proteins, and autolyzed yeast–that really are carriers for MSG.

Since I wised up and stopped eating foods containing MSG, and also I got aspartame, or NutraSweet, out of my diet by the way, another neurotoxin–



–I have never had a migraine, a TIA (transient ischemic attack), or vertigo, in decades, and I feel great, much better than I felt in college!

So, I have a little wallet card, it’s free. Just put it in your wallet and compare it to foods you buy, to make sure the sneaky MSG-carrier ingredients aren’t in your diet.

