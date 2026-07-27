Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors

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nancy sosman's avatar
nancy sosman
26m

I believe most vitamin and mineral companies are beening bought by the DOD or some govt agency (thinks Ft Detrick?) (think Bezos and book stores) and so far they’ve tried successfully to ban homeopathic remedies, they’re taking over farmland with huge solar arrays and now AI, fake meat etc etc etc. most supermarket food is either nothing or poison. I researched vitamins and supplements and the ingredients are sourced through an international market…i.e. who knows what you’re taking what it actually is and where it comes from. I have lysine around and it does help when I use it (it’s like taking an occasional aspirin) otherwise I’m all herbal tinctures made by my friends, homeopathy and essential oils. Of course eating clean food is essential. It all works for me, in fact for the first time I just cured my own toothache, now that was a revelation !

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