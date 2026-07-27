Minerals: The Quiet Supplement Everyone Thinks They Need

Magnesium for sleep

Calcium for bones

Zinc for immunity

Iron for energy

We’ve been trained to believe that minerals in pill form are essential — that taking them is simply “nutritional insurance.”

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But here’s something the supplement industry doesn’t tell you: Most mineral supplements come not from plants — but from rocks.

Limestone. Chalk. Crushed oyster shells. The stuff roads are paved with.

Your body cannot digest rocks. You know where your vegetables and fruits are supposed to get minerals?

From decaying plant material–if you’re a gardener, you might call it compost. Actually decaying animal waste, or manure, becomes good food for a garden, too, full of minerals from the plant foods the animal ate!

You may have heard me be really critical of a lot of supplements. But minerals are one of the few TRUE deficiency stories.

And I do take a mineral supplement. You don’t have to pretend, or hope, that getting your mineral deficiencies addressed will make a difference for you.

My experience and hundreds of others’ I’ve heard from for many years? You can’t even miss what getting enough minerals does for you.

“But Minerals Come From the Earth!”

Yes — minerals originate in the earth. But we were never meant to consume minerals in their raw elemental forms.

In nature, minerals become usable to humans through plants.

Plants draw minerals from soil → convert them into organic, ionic, living forms → and weave them into a nutritional matrix your cells instantly understand.

The human body is not built to extract nutrition from rock.

We are not earthworms.

We are not granite grinders.

We are not shell-crushers.

We were built to get minerals from food.

What’s Actually in Your Mineral Supplement

Flip your mineral bottle around.

You’ll likely see ingredients like:

Calcium carbonate

Magnesium oxide

Zinc sulfate

Iron ferrous fumarate

Potassium chloride

You may have seen these before and just ignored them, not knowing what they are. These are inorganic mineral salts. Industrial powders.

Often sourced from quarries, mining operations, and industrial waste streams — then bleached and milled into pill form.

They are allowed to be labeled as “natural” because they technically occur in nature.

Snake venom occurs in nature too, but we don’t put it in smoothies, or on our children’s plates. Side note: there’s a certain former chiropractor out there saying snake venom is in a lot of drugs.

What is actually in a lot of drugs is chemical mimicry of the venoms that snakes and toads and lizards use to paralyze their prey. Nobody’s milking lizards of their venom. Trying to copy the toxic molecules in it makes sense, since Ozempic paralyzes your gut, making you not want to eat.

Now we have ND’s and chiropractors (luckily just one or two, not most of them–most of them will warn you about these drugs) saying to use Ozempic and other GLP-1 agonist drugs for all kinds of things. I know I’m digressing here–but just because a drug paralyzes something in your body, maybe something causing you pain, for instance–doesn’t mean the side effects aren’t dreadful and not worth it. With Ozempic, for instance: muscle wasting, psychosis, loss of gastrointestinal function and control, rapid aging–at this point you probably all know what I’m talking about when I say “that Ozempic look.”

The Problem with Minerals in Rock/Chalks/Shells: Bioavailability

When you swallow inorganic mineral salts, one of two things happens:

You don’t absorb them at all → they pass through → and you excrete them, or You absorb too much → they crystalize → and you store them in soft tissues

Neither outcome leads to health. Neither causes just “expensive urine.” It’s worse than that.

Unabsorbed minerals cause:

Constipation

Gas and bloating

Gut irritation

Absorbed inorganic minerals can accumulate and contribute to:

Kidney stones

Gallstones

Osteoarthritis

Arterial calcification (calcium in arteries = heart disease risk)

Your body does use minerals — and needs them desperately, for every transaction that takes place in the human body.

But it can only use organic, ionic forms — the forms found in plants, not rocks.

Calcium Supplements: The Most Dangerous Example

Calcium carbonate — the most common supplement form — is mined from limestone.

What does your body do with limestone?

It can’t use it to build bones.

Bones require a living matrix of minerals + collagen + enzymes.

So where does the limestone go?

Into arteries.

Into joints.

Into kidneys.

Anywhere except your bones.

This is why people taking the most calcium supplements have the highest rates of arterial calcification.

Yes — calcium supplements increase heart disease risk.

But the industry still recommends them — especially to women.

Because fear is profitable. Women fear the health consequences of not getting the nutrients they need. A powerful industry has done this to you.

And because honestly, your doctor or practitioner probably hasn’t bothered to do the research about this.

Seriously, my book Take Daily would be a great gift for your practitioner. Or just for fun.

So How Do We Actually Get Usable Minerals?

We return to the original delivery system of life: Plants.

Plants are nature’s mineral synthesizers.

They take raw earth minerals and convert them into ionic, bioavailable nutrients bound to organic molecules that human cells can absorb with almost zero energy cost.

This is why:

A handful of spinach can contain more usable magnesium than a 500 mg pill

A kale salad can build bone better than dairy

Celery juice can correct sodium-potassium imbalance better than electrolyte powders

Your body isn’t looking for a dose. How many milligrams of a synthetic powder is pretty irrelevant to your body.

It’s looking for a form it recognizes. And what’s even better about decayed plants or the decayed plants in manure, that farmers have known to use for millennia, to replenish soils? It’s that this form of minerals also is fermented, with all the benefits we talked about in my blog post (and podcast episode) about Vitamin B12!

So What Should You Do Instead of Mineral Supplements?

Choose food-based and plant-based mineral sources, such as:

Green leafy vegetables

Sea vegetables (kelp, dulse)

Mineral-rich herbs (nettle, horsetail, moringa)

Sprouts and microgreens

Vegetable broths

Living spring water (the original electrolyte drink)

And — this is key — improve absorption by improving gut ecology. If your gut cannot absorb minerals, no pill can fix that.

Mineral deficiency is often a gut issue, not an intake issue.

Though our Ultimate Minerals is the “whole food” of supplements, and the one supplement I’d keep if I had to spend the rest of my days on a desert island. All the minerals and trace minerals, and no chemistry involved, just the fulvic and humic acids from ancient plant deposits. BEFORE they become rock.

The Takeaway

Most mineral supplements are:

Non-living

Non-bioavailable

Non-absorbable

And often biologically stressful

Your body is not a mineral warehouse. It is a living system, designed to interact with living minerals found in living food.

When you feed the body minerals in the form it recognizes — your energy changes, your skin changes, your sleep changes, your mood changes, your bones change, and your cells wake back up because you’ve stopped trying to nourish the body with stone. And started nourishing it with life.

Want the Research, Sourcing Charts & Full Breakdown?

This post is adapted from Chapter Nine of Take Daily: How Supplements Hijack Your Health.

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