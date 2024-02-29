Millennials are now being told the patented diabetes drug, Ozempic, is the only solution for diabetes, and that they need to take it for LIFE.

It’s only $297 dollars a month. What a bargain!

And 30% of America’s children are now pre-diabetic. 80% of American adults are now overweight or obese.

Just like heart disease is not a statin deficiency, diabetes is not an Ozempic deficiency. Nobody needs to have Type II diabetes, which is entirely caused by lifestyle.

The underprivileged are now being forced onto an almost entirely processed-food diet, as SNAP government assistance is now being decreased, and processed foods are the cheapest foods.

If you go into a CVS store, the front one-quarter of the store is almost 100% processed and toxic “foods.” The back three-quarters of the store sells you drugs to address the results of eating what is sold in the front.

I really don’t care if you eat meat and animal products or not. I don’t eat them, and I think meat and dairy and eggs are about to get very expensive and scarce.

So for that reason, and for your health, since high animal products consumption, as well as processed food consumption is linked to diabetes risk–

–I hope you’ll learn how to eat more plants, even if you prefer eating meat.

Even if you also eat animal products, the vast majority of our health problems would improve if we just ate more whole plant foods.

But whether you’re “vegan” or a “carnivore,” anyone looking at the problem honestly can see that the biggest problem is highly processed seed oils, engineered and lab-made “meat” and “protein isolates,” flours and sugars.

Processed corn, soy, and wheat products have got to go, in our diets and in our children’s, if we want to be healthy.

In my 17-year career teaching people about health and nutrition, the two times I’ve made people the angriest are when I said Type II diabetes is reversible and unnecessary–

–and when I said that parents are responsible for what goes in the mouths of their babies and small children. I stand by both statements, though.

The editor of my detox protocol did our detox program twice. Both times, her doctor told her to stop taking her diabetes drugs after three weeks. I didn’t tell her to do that. Her doctor did.

We choose the foods our children eat, when they are weaned. The current nutrition guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics says that “puffs” are a good first food. As in, Cocoa Puffs.

I ask you to consider that Cocoa Puffs, Doritos and Coke aren’t staples, and are harming our children. 10 billion welfare dollars every year go to Coca Cola and Pepsi.

Processed foods are cheap, but that’s because 90% of government-subsidized food dollars go to corn, soy and wheat.

Those may sound like vegetables and grains. But they are mostly used to make corn syrup, oils, synthetic proteins and lab meats, and other products to make processed foods as inexpensive for the manufacturer as possible. To maximize profit.

Processed soy, corn and wheat are so profitable for food manufacturers because when they strip out the fiber and nutrients, the remaining product has a very long shelf life, and they don’t go rancid.

Basically because they’re not real food any more.

Vegetables, greens, herbs, fruits, legumes, organic whole grains, nuts and seeds--are less convenient because they don’t last years in the supply chain.

But making them the staples of my diet gave me my health back. Follow GreenSmoothieGirl for more tips and education to improve your own health, and grab the link to our class on how I detoxed to get my health back–

–to learn how to bring your toxic load down, quickly and effectively, to start looking and feeling better.

