Is Your Body Overloaded?
Back to the Swiss Alps, 15th Detox Retreat
For nearly 20 years, I’ve been your guide at GreenSmoothieGirl. I’ve seen every supplement, fad diet, and “miracle cure” come and go. Most of the time, I tell you that you can achieve incredible health right in your own kitchen.
But today, I want to talk about something entirely different. It isn’t a supplement or a simple lifestyle hack. I’m talking about the 2026 Swiss Mountain Clinic Retreat.
I am currently preparing for my 15th trip to this medical clinic in the heart of the Swiss Alps. People often ask me why I keep flying to Milan and driving up into the mountains year after year. The answer is simple: modern life has created a modern problem that often requires more than “at-home” solutions.
The Evolution of Toxicity: Why Your Liver is Struggling
Most traditional MDs will tell you that your body is a self-detoxing machine. They’ll point to your liver, kidneys, and lymphatic system and say, “You’re fine.”
They aren’t wrong about how the body should work. That system functioned beautifully for most of human history. However, we are now living in a world that our biology wasn’t designed for. We are exposed to a “Toxic Body Burden” that is unprecedented:
Pesticides and Herbicides: Even if you eat organic, these chemicals are in our groundwater and air.
Plastics and PFAS: These “forever chemicals” are now found in the blood of almost every human on earth.
Petrochemical Solvents: Found in everything from household cleaners to the very supplements people take to get healthy.
Heavy Metals: Aluminum, lead, and mercury that accumulate over decades.
Your liver performs over 500 essential functions—from filtering blood and managing bile to balancing hormones and regulating mood. But it was never designed to process 100,000+ man-made chemicals. When the liver is overwhelmed, it does something brilliant but frustrating: it stores those toxins in fat deposits to keep them away from your vital organs. This is why you might feel “stuck,” inflamed, or unable to lose weight despite a perfect diet.
This Isn’t a Spa—It’s a Medical Clinic
When people hear “retreat in Switzerland,” they often imagine cucumbers over their eyes and a bit of yoga and silence therapy. That is not what this is.
The Swiss Mountain Clinic is a functional medicine hospital. It is run by MDs who have moved beyond the “drugs and surgery” model to focus on advanced diagnostics and cellular-level detoxification. It combines European biological medicine with high-tech tools to optimize your immune function.
I researched over 20 clinics worldwide—from expensive US facilities to one-star clinics in Mexico—and I chose this one. Shockingly, even in one of the most expensive countries in the world, the pricing and quality of care at SMC far exceeded everything else I found.
The “Quantum Leap”: Blood Filtration (INUSpheresis & H.A.T.)
The biggest draw for our group is technology that is largely unavailable in North America. These treatments remove toxins directly from the blood rather than waiting for your organs to process them.
1. INUSpheresis (Plasma Filtration)
In this process, your blood is filtered through a specialized machine that removes environmental toxins, pesticides, and heavy metals. I have done this three times. The first time, I was shocked. What came out of my body looked like a pint of yellow, shimmery petroleum. Despite 20 years of clean eating, my body was still holding onto industrial solvents.
My best guess is that it’s because before I knew better, I took 10 times more supplements than the average person, for many years.
2. H.A.T. (Hemoadsorption Therapy)
Newer to the clinic, H.A.T. is a powerhouse treatment used in European hospitals for sepsis and severe inflammation. It filters whole blood (not just plasma) and is particularly effective at removing inflammatory protein chains and immune-disrupting compounds. While it’s more intensive and expensive, it’s a game-changer for those dealing with chronic illness or post-viral issues.
What the Two-Week Experience Looks Like
When you join our GreenSmoothieGirl group, you aren’t just a patient; you’re part of a community.
Clinical Care: You’re under constant medical supervision with weekly doctor consultations and daily treatments tailored to your needs.
The Food: You won’t feel deprived. A 5-star chef prepares therapeutic, gorgeous detox meals. We even have a formal 4-course Gala Night every Saturday!
The Movement: We hike directly out the front door of the clinic into the Alps. The air and water are so clean, they feel like a treatment in itself.
The Social Connection: The most interesting, educated, and like-minded people join this retreat. We eat three meals a day together, sparking deep conversations and lifelong friendships.
Is This Retreat Right For You?
This isn’t for everyone. It is for the person who feels they’ve tried everything and still isn’t “bouncing back.” It’s for those who want real diagnostics—looking at immune markers and toxic load—rather than just guessing at which supplement to take next.
Your body isn’t broken; it’s just overloaded.
How to Get More Information
Because this is a significant investment of time and money, I want to make sure you have all the facts.
1. Join My Live Class on January 29th I’m hosting a live deep-dive class to explain the treatments, the costs, and exactly what to expect. You can ask me anything during the Q&A.
If you are reading this after Jan 29, don’t worry! You can watch the replay at the same link.
2. Book a One-on-One Call with Helen If you have specific health questions or need help with the logistics of getting to Switzerland, you can talk to Helen. She has been on my staff for over 8 years and has personally been to the clinic. She is a wealth of knowledge!
3. Explore the Details Online and Book
[Visit the Swiss Mountain Clinic Info Page]
