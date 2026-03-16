Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wanda Breighner's avatar
Wanda Breighner
1d

While I agree that fat from factory raised animals is bad, if you study Westin A Price’s work, most indigenous tribes ate a decent amount of animal fat. I know there’s a lot more that goes into that. Like the facts that they moved a lot, got lots of sunshine, and had no processed foods, 💉, artificial 💡, etc. It all adds up. But most people groups ate animals, nose to tail of course.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture