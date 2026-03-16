Have you noticed your social media feed looks a bit like a 19th-century butcher shop lately? Beef tallow is suddenly everywhere—it’s in our skincare, our frying pans, and it’s even being used as a primary selling point on bags of "healthier" potato chips.

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As someone who has been the GreenSmoothieGirl online for nearly two decades, I’ve seen these trends come and go. If you’re a health-conscious woman who has been around the block, you might be feeling some “dietary whiplash.”

We went from the “fat-free” 90s to putting butter in our coffee, and now we’re being told that rendered beef fat—a concentrated, processed byproduct—is a superfood.

I’m here to tell you, without mincing words: We are being marketed to. It is time to look past the hype and at the actual science so you don’t become a victim of the next “Big Fat Fad”.

The “Enemy of My Enemy” Fallacy

The reason tallow is “all the rage” right now is simple: Seed oils finally got a bad rap. I agree that seed oils like canola, soybean, and corn oil are inflammatory and highly processed. They often use chemical solvents like hexane for extraction and are bleached and deodorized before they hit the shelf.

Marketers have set up a clever “either/or” scenario: they claim that because seed oils are toxic chemicals, beef fat must be the “natural” cure. I’ve even heard major commentators bragging about stashing tallow-fried chips in their garages because they think they’re healthy.

But this is the “Enemy of My Enemy” fallacy. Just because seed oils have major issues doesn’t mean that concentrated saturated animal fat is suddenly a health food.

What Exactly is Beef Tallow?

Tallow is rendered beef fat, consisting of roughly 50% Saturated Fat and 42% Monounsaturated Fat. While it is stable at high heat and processed without the heavy chemicals used in soybean oil, there is a significant “Bad News” component: The Volume.

Unless you are buying expensive, pasture-raised, organic tallow, you are getting the concentrated fat of industrially raised cattle. Because toxins have an affinity for fat, residuals from vaccines, steroids, antibiotics, and synthetic hormones used in industrial livestock end up concentrated in the animal’s fat stores. “Industrial tallow” is not exactly a clean fuel source.

The “Healthy” Junk Food Scam

This is what really fires me up: the “new” chips at the health food store proudly proclaiming they are “Fried in 100% Beef Tallow!”.

This is a classic marketing narrative designed to help people feel good about their bad habits. A fried chip is still a high-heat, high-calorie, nutrient-poor food that triggers your brain to overeat. Adding saturated animal fat doesn’t make it a salad; it just makes it a different kind of inflammatory burden for your liver and arteries.

Why We “Swing from the Poles”

The pro-animal-product industry has a “fad cycle” that repeats every 10 to 15 years. When science runs one version out of town, they give it a new label and a few tweaks:

70s & 90s: It was Atkins .

2010s: It was Paleo .

2018: It was the Keto obsession.

Now: It’s Carnivore and the Tallow trend.

The name changes, and “me-too” authors jump on the bandwagon, but the seductive core message is the same: “Eat all the fatty animal products you want.” Your body doesn’t care about the marketing; it cares about the biological impact of that much saturated fat and the total lack of plant-based nutrients and fiber.

The Gold Standard: The Blue Zones

If we want to know how humans are supposed to eat to live to 100, we don’t look at TikTok influencers; we look at the Blue Zones.

Do they eat beef tallow or seed oils? Almost never. Their diets are “plant-slant,” getting fats from whole foods like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olives. In these cultures, fat is a side-note, not the main event. When your diet is 50% fat, you are crowding out the fiber, phytonutrients, and antioxidants that only come from plants.

A Better Way: The “2-Minute” Homemade Chip

You don’t need a deep fryer full of tallow to have a crunchy snack. Try my practical alternative:

Buy organic corn tortillas (non-GMO). Lightly brush them with a tiny bit of high-quality olive oil. Sprinkle with sea salt (and garlic powder, or cumin, whatever you like), then cut into 8 pie-shaped chips with a pizza cutter. Put them under the broiler for about two minutes, flip them, and give them one more minute.

They are fantastic, real food—and you don’t feel like a grease-bomb hit your stomach afterward.

Finding Your Freedom

Real health comes from reducing your toxic load and focusing on foods humans have thrived on for millennia.

I invite you to join my Insiders Health Coaching community. We go past the “rage” of the week to look at what actually creates longevity. I teach live once a month, and you get access to all my courses on EMF-proofing, natural hormones, and biological dentistry.

Join us for a free month via the link below, and use coupon code COACH for an extra $50 off!

Join Insiders Health Coaching Here

Next time you see “Tallow Fried” chips, challenge the marketing. Ask: “Is this nourishing my cells, or is this just junk food in a new package?”.

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