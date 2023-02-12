Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Robyn Openshaw's Newsletter For Health Warriors and Preppers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ViaVeritasVita's avatar
ViaVeritasVita
Feb 12, 2023

I bought more of the Big 5 last year: Boeing, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon. Figuring as you do. Icky but realistic.

Reply
Share
Sheila Murrey's avatar
Sheila Murrey
Feb 13, 2023

It’s good to keep an eye on Federal contracts (what I do all day), but I don’t align with the war profiteering. I am considering investing in the EV charging market (for the first time though) as I don’t even invest in the stock market but see the half Trillion the government is poised to spend in the EV market and think those charging pumps will replace gas pumps in the next few years. Starbucks is putting in 500 at their west coast locations!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Openshaw · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture